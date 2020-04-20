asia-markets:-asian-markets-mixed-as-china-cuts-benchmark-lending-rates

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Monday, after China cut its benchmark lending rates as expected.

China’s one-year loan prime rate was lowered by 20 basis points from 4.05% to 3.85%, while the five-year rate was cut by 10 basis points, from 4.75% to 4.65%. It was the second such cut this year, as China moves to support its wavering economy, which is trying to restart from a coronavirus-related shutdown.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was also seen in Japan, as data showed exports fell more sharply than expected in March.

Japan’s Nikkei

JP:NIK

fell 0.9%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index

HK:HSI

gained 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite

CN:SHCOMP

rose 0.3, while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite

CN:399106

advanced 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi

KR:180721

ticked up 0.3%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan

TW:Y9999

, Singapore

SG:STI

and Indonesia

ID:JAKIDX

were mixed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200

AU:XJO

fell 0.8%.

“The weekend was relatively quiet on the news front by recent standards,” wrote Jefftey Halley, senior Asia-Pacific market analyst at Oanda, in a note Sunday. “With a vacuum of news, and after some strong rallies last week, equity markets in Asia could go either way from here, as momentum does not seem particularly strong in either direction. Headline trading will be the order of the day.”

U.S. stock futures were lower Sunday, as Wall Street braces for disappointing earnings reports. Dow futures

US:YM00

were down 0.2% despite the best two-week stretch by the index

US:DJIA

in 82 years.

Crude’s woes continued, with the May futures contract for U.S. crude oil

US:CLK20

plunging more then 15% late Sunday, although Brent crude for June delivery

UK:BRNM20

, the global benchmark, dipped only slightly.