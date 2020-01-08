asia-markets:-asian-markets-pull-back-after-iranian-missile-attack

Asian markets fell in early trading Wednesday as Middle East tensions flared again after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops.
U.S. officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties, and Iran’s foreign minister tweeted “We do not seek escalation or war,” leading some experts to speculate that the attack was a measured response to last week’s killing of a top Iranian general by a U.S. airstrike.
President Donald Trump issued a measured response, tweeting “All is well” and promising a statement Wednesday morning.
The attack sent crude oil futures and gold futures briefly soaring, though those gains were pared as overnight electronic trading continued. U.S. stock futures
similarly plunged immediately after the attack, but largely recovered.
Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist for AxiTrader, said Trump’s response was, for now at least, “calming nerves, and risk assets are making a comeback as the market is taking some comfort in the lack of immediate U.S. military follow-through.”
Japan’s Nikkei
fell 2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index
slipped 0.8%. The Shanghai Composite
declined 0.6% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite
inched down 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi
dropped 0.8%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan
, Singapore
, Malaysia
and Indonesia
were mixed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200
declined 0.3%.
Among individual stocks, oil producer Inpex
rose in Tokyo trading, while SoftBank
, Honda
and Fast Retailing
fell. In Hong Kong, oil company CNOOC
slipped, as did Bank of China
and Alibaba
. Samsung
rallied in South Korea despite a warning that fourth-quarter operating profit will likely take a big hit. Beach Energy
and Oil Search
gained in Australia.
Financial markets have been on edge about the possibility of U.S.-Iranian conflict and disruption of oil supplies since last week’s killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone in Baghdad.
Brent crude
was up $1.02 at $69.29. At the start of Wednesday’s trading, it spiked $3.48 to $71.75 before retreating. Benchmark U.S. crude
was up 82 cents to $63.51 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It earlier jumped $2.95 to $65.65 before settling back.
Before the latest attack, the rush by investors into safe assets had been abating.
Gold’s
momentum eased Tuesday after touching its highest price in nearly seven years.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index
lost 0.3% to 3,237.18 in trading that closed before the Iranian attack. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
lost 0.4% to 28,583.68. The Nasdaq composite
slipped less than 0.1% to 9,068.58.