asia-markets:-asian-markets-pull-back-after-iranian-missile-attack

Asian markets fell in early trading Wednesday as Middle East tensions flared again after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops.

U.S. officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties, and Iran’s foreign minister tweeted “We do not seek escalation or war,” leading some experts to speculate that the attack was a measured response to last week’s killing of a top Iranian general by a U.S. airstrike.

President Donald Trump issued a measured response, tweeting “All is well” and promising a statement Wednesday morning.

The attack sent crude oil futures and gold futures briefly soaring, though those gains were pared as overnight electronic trading continued. U.S. stock futures

similarly plunged immediately after the attack, but largely recovered.

Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist for AxiTrader, said Trump’s response was, for now at least, “calming nerves, and risk assets are making a comeback as the market is taking some comfort in the lack of immediate U.S. military follow-through.”

Japan’s Nikkei

fell 2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index

slipped 0.8%. The Shanghai Composite

declined 0.6% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite

inched down 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi

dropped 0.8%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan

, Singapore

, Malaysia

and Indonesia

were mixed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200

declined 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, oil producer Inpex

rose in Tokyo trading, while SoftBank

, Honda

and Fast Retailing

fell. In Hong Kong, oil company CNOOC

slipped, as did Bank of China

and Alibaba

. Samsung

rallied in South Korea despite a warning that fourth-quarter operating profit will likely take a big hit. Beach Energy

and Oil Search

gained in Australia.

Financial markets have been on edge about the possibility of U.S.-Iranian conflict and disruption of oil supplies since last week’s killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone in Baghdad.

Brent crude

was up $1.02 at $69.29. At the start of Wednesday’s trading, it spiked $3.48 to $71.75 before retreating. Benchmark U.S. crude

was up 82 cents to $63.51 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It earlier jumped $2.95 to $65.65 before settling back.

Before the latest attack, the rush by investors into safe assets had been abating.

Gold’s

momentum eased Tuesday after touching its highest price in nearly seven years.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index

lost 0.3% to 3,237.18 in trading that closed before the Iranian attack. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

lost 0.4% to 28,583.68. The Nasdaq composite

slipped less than 0.1% to 9,068.58.