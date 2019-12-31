Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4.1%, 2019-2024

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) air compressor market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
The key factors responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors and expanding automotive industry. An air compressor is a mechanical device, which compresses the air using energy (chemical, electrical, or any other form). Several industries make use of this technology, such as food & beverage, textile, chemical & cement, oil & gas, and automotive.
When type is considered, the APAC air compressor market is bifurcated into dynamic and positive displacement. Out of these, the positive displacement category dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018) and is predicted to hold its position during the forecast period, both in terms of volume and value, due to the rising demand for rotary air compressors. Dynamic air compressors are expected to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. This category is further divided into axial flow and centrifugal compressors.
On the basis of application, the APAC air compressor market is categorized into textile, construction, food & beverage, power, industrial manufacturing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R), oil & gas, automotive, chemical & cement, and others. The category of industrial manufacturing generated the highest revenue during the historical period and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period as well due to its fast growth in India and China. The application of food & beverage is expected to progress the fastest during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Market Segmentation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background 1.1 Research Objectives 1.2 Market Definition 1.3 Research Scope 1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology 2.1 Secondary Research 2.2 Primary Research 2.3 Market Size Estimation 2.4 Data Triangulation 2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction 4.1 Definition of Market Segments 4.2 Value Chain Analysis 4.3 Market Dynamics 4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5. APAC Market Size and Forecast 5.1 By Type 5.2 By Lubrication Type 5.3 By Portability 5.4 By Pressure 5.5 By Application 5.6 By Country 5.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 5.8 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application 5.9 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Country
Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast 6.1 By Type 6.2 By Lubrication Type 6.3 By Portability 6.4 By Pressure 6.5 By Application 6.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 6.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 7. India Market Size and Forecast 7.1 By Type 7.2 By Lubrication Type 7.3 By Portability 7.4 By Pressure 7.5 By Application 7.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 7.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 8. Japan Market Size and Forecast 8.1 By Type 8.2 By Lubrication Type 8.3 By Portability 8.4 By Pressure 8.5 By Application 8.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 8.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 9. South Korea Market Size and Forecast 9.1 By Type 9.2 By Lubrication Type 9.3 By Portability 9.4 By Pressure 9.5 By Application 9.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 9.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 10. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast 10.1 By Type 10.2 By Lubrication Type 10.3 By Portability 10.4 By Pressure 10.5 By Application 10.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 10.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 11. Australia and New Zealand Market Size and Forecast 11.1 By Type 11.2 By Lubrication Type 11.3 By Portability 11.4 By Pressure 11.5 By Application 11.6 Oil-Free Piston Compressor Market, By Pressure 11.7 Oil-Free Piston Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 12. Rest of APAC Market Size and Forecast 12.1 By Type 12.2 By Lubrication Type 12.3 By Portability 12.4 By Pressure 12.5 By Application 12.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure 12.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape 13.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings 13.2 Analysis of Key Players 13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players 13.4 Recent Activities of Major Market Players 13.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players 13.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions 13.5.2 Product Launches 13.5.3 Partnerships 13.5.4 Facility Expansions 13.5.5 Client Wins
Chapter 14. Company Profiles 14.1 Atlas Copco AB 14.2 Elgi Equipments Limited 14.3 Ingersoll-Rand plc 14.4 Kaeser Kompressoren SE 14.5 ANEST IWATA Corporation 14.6 Hitachi Ltd. 14.7 Rechi Precision Co. Ltd. 14.8 Siemens AG 14.9 Kobe Steel Ltd. 14.10 Zhe Jiang Hongwuhuan Machinery Co. Ltd. 14.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.