Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4.1%, 2019-2024

The "Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Market Research Report: By Type, Lubrication Type, Portability, Pressure, Application, Regional Insight - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) air compressor market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The key factors responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors and expanding automotive industry. An air compressor is a mechanical device, which compresses the air using energy (chemical, electrical, or any other form). Several industries make use of this technology, such as food & beverage, textile, chemical & cement, oil & gas, and automotive.



When type is considered, the APAC air compressor market is bifurcated into dynamic and positive displacement. Out of these, the positive displacement category dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018) and is predicted to hold its position during the forecast period, both in terms of volume and value, due to the rising demand for rotary air compressors. Dynamic air compressors are expected to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. This category is further divided into axial flow and centrifugal compressors.



On the basis of application, the APAC air compressor market is categorized into textile, construction, food & beverage, power, industrial manufacturing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R), oil & gas, automotive, chemical & cement, and others. The category of industrial manufacturing generated the highest revenue during the historical period and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period as well due to its fast growth in India and China. The application of food & beverage is expected to progress the fastest during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Air Compressor Market Segmentation



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. APAC Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Lubrication Type

5.3 By Portability

5.4 By Pressure

5.5 By Application

5.6 By Country

5.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

5.8 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application

5.9 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Country



Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Lubrication Type

6.3 By Portability

6.4 By Pressure

6.5 By Application

6.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

6.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 7. India Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Type

7.2 By Lubrication Type

7.3 By Portability

7.4 By Pressure

7.5 By Application

7.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

7.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 8. Japan Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Type

8.2 By Lubrication Type

8.3 By Portability

8.4 By Pressure

8.5 By Application

8.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

8.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 9. South Korea Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Type

9.2 By Lubrication Type

9.3 By Portability

9.4 By Pressure

9.5 By Application

9.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

9.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 10. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Type

10.2 By Lubrication Type

10.3 By Portability

10.4 By Pressure

10.5 By Application

10.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

10.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 11. Australia and New Zealand Market Size and Forecast

11.1 By Type

11.2 By Lubrication Type

11.3 By Portability

11.4 By Pressure

11.5 By Application

11.6 Oil-Free Piston Compressor Market, By Pressure

11.7 Oil-Free Piston Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 12. Rest of APAC Market Size and Forecast

12.1 By Type

12.2 By Lubrication Type

12.3 By Portability

12.4 By Pressure

12.5 By Application

12.6 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Pressure

12.7 Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor Market, By Application



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

13.2 Analysis of Key Players

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

13.4 Recent Activities of Major Market Players

13.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players

13.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.5.2 Product Launches

13.5.3 Partnerships

13.5.4 Facility Expansions

13.5.5 Client Wins



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

14.1 Atlas Copco AB

14.2 Elgi Equipments Limited

14.3 Ingersoll-Rand plc

14.4 Kaeser Kompressoren SE

14.5 ANEST IWATA Corporation

14.6 Hitachi Ltd.

14.7 Rechi Precision Co. Ltd.

14.8 Siemens AG

14.9 Kobe Steel Ltd.

14.10 Zhe Jiang Hongwuhuan Machinery Co. Ltd.

14.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



