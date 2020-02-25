Asia-Pacific Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Market Opportunities to 2024

The Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy (WtE) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.



The key factor responsible for the growth of the Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market is growing focus on energy production through renewable energy sources. Moreover, increasing environmental concerns coupled with rise in government initiatives are anticipated to drive the waste to energy market in region in the coming years. In addition, significant growth in power consumption across the region is expected to positively influence market growth over the coming years.



The Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market is segmented based on type of waste, technology, country and company. By type of waste, the market is categorized into MSW, agricultural waste, and others. Among them, the MSW category dominated the market until 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well.



The segment's high growth can be attributed to the use of municipal solid waste as a primary source of fuel for energy by waste-to-energy (WTE) plants. The MSW has been increasing rapidly in China owing to rapid urbanization and economic developments. Therefore, the effective disposal of MSW has become a serious concern for the country.



Key players in the Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Limited, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta Energy Asia Pacific Holdings Ltd., Suez S.A., Veolia India Private Limited, CNIM Martin Private Limited, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, China Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd, GrandBlue Environment Co., Ltd., among others.



The players operating in the market are rapidly adopting several strategies such as business expansions, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and uplift their market positions.



