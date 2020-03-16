3 hours ago
GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Postpone Investor Day Due to Coronavirus Concerns
EOG Resources Updates 2020 Capital Plan; Premium Strategy Proves Resilient at Low Oil Prices
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Prioritizes Cash Flow and Announces $185 Million Reduction to 2020 Capital Budget
EQT Lowers 2020 Capital Expenditure Guidance By $75 Million, Executes Agreement To Permanently Release Firm Transportation And Provides Update On Debt Repayment
Weatherford Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Goodrich Petroleum Announces Revised Capital Expenditure Budget And 2020 Guidance

At Lower Oil Prices, Is ExxonMobil Still a Buy?

 March 16, 2020 - 10:05 AM EDT
At Lower Oil Prices, Is ExxonMobil Still a Buy?

Oil and gas companies blamed lower commodity prices for their poor fourth-quarter performance. WTI crude oil price averaged around $57 per barrel in 2019.

With oil prices in the low $30s, the oil majors are surely going to face heat. For instance, ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) projections for the next five years assuming $60 per barrel Brent price fall flat at current oil prices. So, what does this mean for investors?

Lower oil prices will negatively affect ExxonMobil's upstream earnings, though its downstream earnings may benefit slightly from lower prices. However, the negative impact on upstream earnings may far outweigh downstream gains. In the longer term, sustained low prices will very likely force ExxonMobil to cut on its investment plans.

Source: Motley Fool (March 16, 2020 - 10:05 AM EDT)

