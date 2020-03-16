At Lower Oil Prices, Is ExxonMobil Still a Buy?

Oil and gas companies blamed lower commodity prices for their poor fourth-quarter performance. WTI crude oil price averaged around $57 per barrel in 2019.

With oil prices in the low $30s, the oil majors are surely going to face heat. For instance, ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) projections for the next five years assuming $60 per barrel Brent price fall flat at current oil prices. So, what does this mean for investors?

Lower oil prices will negatively affect ExxonMobil's upstream earnings, though its downstream earnings may benefit slightly from lower prices. However, the negative impact on upstream earnings may far outweigh downstream gains. In the longer term, sustained low prices will very likely force ExxonMobil to cut on its investment plans.

Continue reading