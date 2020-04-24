ATCO to Release First Quarter 2020 Results on May 1, 2020

CALGARY, April 24, 2020 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X, ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Friday, May 1, 2020. The news release will be distributed via Cision (www.newswire.ca/news-releases/) and the results, including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be posted on www.ATCO.com.

With approximately 6,500 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

T: 403-292-7502

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

T: 587-228-4571

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

