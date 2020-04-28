ATCO to Supply Critical Medical Facilities to the Government of Canada in the Efforts to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

CALGARY, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X, ACO.Y)

Today, ATCO Ltd. announced that it will work with Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd. (Weatherhaven), to deliver up to 10 Mobile Health Units (MHUs) in support of the Government of Canada's COVID-19 pandemic response.

"As the pandemic strains our nation's medical infrastructure, collaboration among businesses and government will be key to supporting public health. That's why we are immensely proud to do our part to increase Canada's healthcare capacity with the availability of a nimble fleet of specially-designed medical facilities," said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, ATCO Ltd.

ATCO Structures and Weatherhaven have developed hybrid modular and soft-walled medical facilities designed to accommodate as many as 100 patients, as well as an accompanying workforce housing facility for medical and support staff if required. As the pandemic unfolds, these facilities will be rapidly mobilized to support provincial and Indigenous health authorities in urban, rural, and remote environments across the country. ATCO Frontec will operate, maintain and manage these facilities, alongside healthcare professionals.

In recent months, ATCO Structures has deployed hundreds of modular units to support COVID-19 response efforts globally, while ATCO Frontec continues to provide highly-specialized emergency and crisis management services to customers across Canada, including Indigenous communities.

With approximately 6,500 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:



Myles Dougan Kurt Kadatz Director, Investor Relations & External Disclosure Senior Manager, Corporate Communications T: 403-292-7879 C: 403-828-2908 C: 587-228-4571

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/27/c2154.html