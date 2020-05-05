ATTENTION CHESAPEAKE ENERGY EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS: KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained During Coronavirus Pandemic in Chesapeake Energy Stock with Full-Service Brokerage Firms

KlaymanToskes (“KT”), www.klaymantoskes.com, announced today that it is investigating the damages sustained during the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic by employees and investors who held large positions in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) stock at full-service brokerage firms. Investment portfolios holding large positions can carry significant downside risks. The investigation focuses on full-service brokerage firms’ negligence and mismanagement of large positions that resulted in employees and investors suffering substantial losses.

Full-service brokerage firms whose customers hold large stock positions have a duty to ensure that their customers understand the risks. Firms are also required to disclose and recommend the availability of risk management strategies which can be used to protect the value of large positions and the risks associated with holding a stock position in a single stock or single sector. Since trading as high as 588.00 per share in May 2019, Chesapeake Energy is currently trading around 15.57 per share. Chesapeake Energy recently underwent a 1:200 reverse split and it has been reported that Chesapeake Energy is considering Bankruptcy.

If you made self-directed trades in your investment account with E-Trade, TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, Fidelity, or Interactive Brokers, or another self-trading platform that was not being managed by a registered investment advisor, this investigation does not apply to you.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate whether strategies deployed by investment firms were suitable for Chesapeake Energy employees and investors with large stock positions or were invested primarily in a single stock or single sector. Chesapeake Energy employees and investors who held accounts at full-service brokerage firms, and have information relating to the manner in which the firm handled their accounts are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.

About KlaymanToskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation, on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm represents high net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth, and institutional investors, such as non-profit organizations, unions, public and multi-employer pension funds. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

