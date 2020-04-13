Atwell Hires Industry Veteran Tracey Dubuque, P.E. as Vice President

Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Tracey Dubuque to its team as Vice President. Dubuque will lead Atwell’s Power and Energy, renewable energy operations, nationally. She will be responsible for supporting the strategic growth, operational management, and client relationship development across the renewable energy markets.

“Atwell’s history of growth and expansion is remarkable particularly within the Power and Energy practice. The diversity of services offered across several core markets was one of the reasons I joined Atwell! I am thrilled to be a part of this great team and look forward to building our program as we continue to focus on our clients and the solutions they expect,” Dubuque said.

With 16 years of experience from the renewable energy industry, including experience in overseeing large multiphase projects for some of the largest renewable companies nationally, she has extensive experience in building teams across geographies and disciplines, siting energy facilities, and managing development and operations activities for clients.

Dubuque specializes in monitoring industry trends and initiatives while recognizing how they affect strategy and growth potential. She identifies synergies, reflects on policy technology and economic forces affecting the market, and collaborates with clients on how to best anticipate and address their needs. Based in the Boston area, she joins Atwell from Tetra Tech Inc., where she spent more than 20 years, progressing from an entry level civil engineer to leading a National Onshore Wind program. Dubuque earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering at Merrimack College and she is a registered professional engineer.

“Tracey’s background in the field, operational leadership and extensive management experience are very exciting to Atwell. She brings deep relationships in the industry with a long track record of leading teams, generating new business, and increasing profitability. She’s a great addition to our organization,” says Atwell VP Matthew Bissett.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

