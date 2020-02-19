Atwell Welcomes Bruce Napier

Atwell, LLC is pleased to announce that Bruce Napier has joined the firm as Director of Operations, Oil & Gas. Based in Atwell’s Sarasota office, he is responsible for client management and providing support to project teams, while also promoting and expanding Atwell’s Oil & Gas operations. Napier has extensive experience in land surveying, including land development, pipeline, commercial, and industrial projects.

Napier brings more than 35 years of experience in the Oil & Gas industry to Atwell. His experience is primarily in performing and supervising preliminary, as-built, GPS, construction staking, land and pipeline surveys. Additionally, Napier has extensive experience with managing field engineering of pipeline routes and conflict areas with other utilities.

Napier has extensive experience in leading projects and teams, as well as overseeing innovation and quality control. He led, developed, implemented and executed a Pipeline Integrity Support, 3D Laser Scanning and UAS (drone surveying) program for his previous company, Universal Pegasus International.

“Bruce is a great addition to our team” says vice president Drew Celovsky, “His market knowledge, strong technical leadership and outstanding relationships are tremendously valuable as we expand our capabilities in the southeast.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

