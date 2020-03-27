AU Optronics Corp. Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HSINCHU, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409; OTC: AUOTY) today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2019 20-F is available on AUO's website at http://auo.com and on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2019 Form 20-F are available upon request to shareholders free of charge. To request a copy of the 2019 Form 20-F, please forward your request to https://app.irdirect.net/company/49733/hotline/.

ABOUT AU OPTRONICS

AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO") is one of the world's leading providers of optoelectronic solutions. Based on its profound R&D and manufacturing experience, AUO offers a full range of display applications and smart solutions integrating software and hardware, and leverages its core expertise to enter new business areas such as solar, smart retail, general health, circular economy and smart manufacturing service. Additionally, AUO has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since 2010. AUO's consolidated net revenues in 2019 were NT$268.79 billion. For more information, please visit AUO.com.

Safe Harbour Notice

AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2020. In addition, our SEC reports, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

