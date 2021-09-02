Australia’s Commonwealth Bank taken to court over oil and gas financing policies

Nasdaq

SYDNEY – A Commonwealth Bank CBA.AX investor has sued the lender, demanding to see internal documents on its decisions to finance fossil fuel projects to ensure it has complied with its own environmental framework.

Lawyers for retail investor Guy Abrahams, who publicly shamed the country’s largest lender in 2017 over its lack of climate-change risk disclosures, say the bank is not hewing closely to pledges of environmental friendliness.

Lawyers for Abrahams filed the action in Australia’s Federal court on Aug. 27, seeking authorisation to inspect the bank’s records on seven oil and gas projects, documents seen by Reuters show.

“The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, from August 2019, had a commitment not to fund any new fossil fuel projects unless they were in line with the Paris Agreement, but there is evidence of the bank since participating in seven new oil and gas projects,” said David Barnden, Abrahams’ lawyer. “The bank’s reported financing of seven new fossil fuel projects raises concerns for our clients about the management of the bank and whether it had adequate internal systems in place to ensure compliance with its own policies.”

The lawsuit is part of a rising number of climate-related cases being brought in Australia, one of the world’s worst greenhouse gas emitters per capita.

Commonwealth Bank representatives in a statement acknowledged the court action by Abrahams – who in 2017 settled a case with the bank that alleged it had failed to disclose climate change risks in its 2016 annual report – but declined to comment further.

Abrahams’ case seeks documentation on projects including Santos’ STO.AX acquisition of the Barossa Gas Field, the Premian Highway natural gas pipeline in the United Estates, and Euronav NV EUAV.BR “very large crude carriers”, the documents say.

Last month some investor and environmental groups criticised Commonwealth Bank for dropping its all-encompassing restrictions on lending to any new oil and gas unless they were consistent with the Paris Agreement.