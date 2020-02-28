Autogas Market 2020-2024|Rising Need for Cleaner Fuel to Boost Growth | Technavio

in Press Releases   by
 February 28, 2020 - 4:45 PM EST
Autogas Market 2020-2024|Rising Need for Cleaner Fuel to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON

Technavio has been monitoring the autogas market and it is poised to grow by 2.91 mn tonnes during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autogas Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Rising need for cleaner fuel has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing number of EVS might hamper market growth.

Autogas Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Autogas Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • LDV
  • HDV

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research

Autogas Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our autogas market report covers the following areas:

  • Autogas Market Size
  • Autogas Market Trends
  • Autogas Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector as one of the prime reasons driving the autogas market growth during the next few years.

Autogas Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the autogas market, including some of the vendors such as BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corp., PJSC Gazprom, PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TOTAL SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the autogas market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Autogas Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist autogas market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the autogas market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the autogas market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autogas market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application by volume placement
  • LDV - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • HDV - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Market opportunity by Application by volume

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Geographic Landscape by Volume

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BP Plc
  • Chevron Corp.
  • Equinor ASA
  • Exxon Mobil Corp.
  • Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corp.
  • PJSC Gazprom
  • PJSC LUKOIL
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • TOTAL SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

