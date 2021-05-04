Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers – Form S-3ASR

Table of Contents
As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2021
Registration No. 333-
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM S-3
REGISTRATION STATEMENT
UNDER
THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
|Delaware
|45-4502447
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
Incorporation or Organization)
|
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
500 West Texas, Suite 1200
Midland, Texas 79701
(432) 221-7400
(Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Registrant’s Principal Executive Offices)
Teresa L. Dick
Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant Secretary
515 Central Park Drive, Suite 500
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105
(405) 463-6900
(Name, Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent For Service)
Copies to:
|
Seth R. Molay, P.C.
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
2300 N. Field Street, Suite 1800
Dallas, TX 75201
(214) 969-2800
(214) 969-4343 (facsimile)
|
John Goodgame
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
1111 Louisiana Street, 44th Floor
Houston, Texas 77002
(713) 220-8144
(713) 236-0822 (facsimile)
Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after this Registration Statement becomes effective.
If the only securities being registered on this form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐
If any of the securities being registered on this form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ☒
If this form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐
If this form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐
If this form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☒
If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of “large accelerated filer,” “accelerated filer,” “smaller reporting company,” and “emerging growth company” in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):
|Large accelerated filer
|☒
|Accelerated filer
|☐
|Non-accelerated filer
|☐
|Smaller reporting company
|☐
|Emerging Growth Company
|☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐
CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE
|
|
Title of Each Class of
Securities to be Registered
|
Amount to Be
Registered(1)
|
Proposed
Maximum
Offering Price
Per Unit
|
Proposed
Maximum
Aggregate
Offering Price(3)
|Amount of
Registration Fee(3)
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|10,676,116
|(2)
|$821,100,081.56
|$89,582.02
|
|
|(1)
|
Pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), this registration statement shall also covers an indeterminate number of additional shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) that may become issuable as a result of any stock splits, stock dividends, reclassifications, recapitalizations, combinations or similar transactions.
|(2)
|
With respect to the offering of shares of Common Stock by the selling stockholders, the proposed maximum offering price per share will be determined from time to time in connection with, and at the time of, a sale by the holder of such securities.
|(3)
|
The proposed maximum offering price per share and the proposed maximum aggregate offering price were estimated solely for purposes of calculating the registration fee, based on the average of the high and low prices for the Company’s Common Stock of $76.91 as quoted on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 26, 2021, in accordance with Rule 457(c) under the Securities Act.
Prospectus
Up to 10,676,116 Shares
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
Common Stock
This prospectus relates to the proposed resale from time to time of up to 10,676,116 shares of our common stock, par value $0.01 per share, by the selling stockholders identified herein. Guidon Operating LLC and Guidon Energy Holdings LP acquired these shares from us on February 26, 2021 in connection with our acquisition of certain assets under the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, dated as of December 18, 2020, by and among us, our wholly owned subsidiary Diamondback E&P LLC, Guidon Operating LLC and certain of its affiliates. Following the expiration of the Lock-Up (as defined in this prospectus), effective April 28, 2021, certain of the selling stockholders acquired an aggregate of 9,081,616 shares of our common stock in connection with the distribution of such shares of common stock from Guidon Energy Holdings LP to certain of its limited partners and their members.
The selling stockholders may offer and sell or otherwise dispose of their shares of our common stock described in this prospectus from time to time through public or private transactions at fixed prices, at prevailing market prices at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market price, at varying prices determined at the time of sale or at negotiated prices. See “Plan of Distribution” for more information about how the selling stockholders may sell or dispose of their shares of common stock.
We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.
Our common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “FANG.” On April 30, 2021, the last reported sale price for our common stock was $81.73 per share.
Investing in our common stock involves risks. See “Risk Factors” beginning on page 3.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
The date of this prospectus is May 3, 2021.
This prospectus is part of an automatic registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), using a “shelf” registration process as a “well-known seasoned issuer” as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). You should rely only on the information contained, or incorporated by reference, in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement, and any free writing prospectus we authorize for use in connection with the applicable offering. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. You should assume that the information in this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement, the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein and any free writing prospectus we have authorized for use in connection with the applicable offering is accurate or complete only as of their respective dates, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement, and any authorized free writing prospectus. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.
In this prospectus, as permitted by law, we “incorporate by reference” information from other documents that we file with the SEC. This means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents. The information incorporated by reference is considered to be a part of this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus and should be read with the same care. When we update the information contained in documents that have been incorporated by reference by making future filings with the SEC, the information included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus is considered to be automatically updated and superseded. In other words, in case of a conflict or inconsistency between information contained in this prospectus and information in any accompanying prospectus supplement or incorporated by reference into this prospectus, you should rely on the information contained in the document that was filed later. See “Information Incorporated by Reference” in this prospectus.
This prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the securities described in the accompanying prospectus supplement or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any circumstances or jurisdictions in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.
When used in this prospectus or in any supplement to this prospectus, the terms “Diamondback Energy,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to Diamondback Energy, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about:
|•
|
the volatility of realized oil and natural gas prices and the extent and duration of price reductions and increased production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Counties (“OPEC”), members and other oil exporting nations;
|•
|
the threat, occurrence, potential duration or other implications of epidemic or pandemic diseases, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, any governmental responses thereto and logistical challenges and the supply chain disruptions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic;
|•
|
any impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the health and safety of our employees;
|•
|
logistical challenges and the supply chain disruptions;
|•
|
changes in general economic, business or industry conditions;
|•
|
conditions in the capital, financial and credit markets and our ability to obtain capital needed for development and exploration operations on favorable terms or at all;
|•
|
conditions of the U.S. oil and natural gas industry and the effect of U.S. energy, environmental, monetary and trade policies;
|•
|
U.S. and global economic conditions and political and economic developments, including the effects of the recent U.S. presidential and congressional elections on energy and environmental policies;
|•
|
our ability to execute our business and financial strategies;
|•
|
exploration and development drilling prospects, inventories, projects and programs;
|•
|
levels of production;
|•
|
the impact of reduced drilling activity on our exploration and development drilling prospects, inventories, projects and programs;
|•
|
regional supply and demand factors, delays, curtailments or interruptions of production, and any governmental order, rule of regulation that may impose production limits;
|•
|
our ability to replace our oil and natural gas reserves;
|•
|
our ability to identify, complete and effectively integrate acquisitions of properties or businesses, including our recent merger with QEP Resources, Inc. (“QEP”) and acquisition of certain assets from Guidon Operating LLC (“Guidon”), as well as our anticipated synergies and cost savings from these transactions;
|•
|
competition in the oil and natural gas industry;
|•
|
title defects in our oil and natural gas properties;
|•
|
uncertainties with respect to identified drilling locations and estimates of reserves;
|•
|
the availability or cost of rigs, equipment, raw materials, supplies, oilfield services or personnel;
|•
|
the impact of severe weather conditions, including the recent winter storms in the Permian Basin, on our production;
|•
|
restrictions on the use of water;
|•
|
the availability of transportation, pipeline and storage facilities;
Table of Contents
|•
|
our ability to comply with applicable government laws and regulations and to obtain permits and governmental approvals;
|•
|
federal and state legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to hydraulic fracturing, including the effect of existing and future laws and governmental regulations;
|•
|
our environmental initiatives and targets;
|•
|
future operating results;
|•
|
future dividends to our stockholders;
|•
|
impact of any impairment charges;
|•
|
lease operating expenses, general and administrative costs and finding and development costs;
|•
|
operating hazards;
|•
|
civil unrest, terrorist attacks and cyber threats;
|•
|
the effects of any litigation;
|•
|
our ability to keep up with technological advancements;
|•
|
capital expenditure plans;
|•
|
other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and
|•
|
certain other factors discussed elsewhere in this prospectus.
All of these types of statements, other than statements of historical fact included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “seek,” “objective” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.
The forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, our management’s assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. Our management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements due to the many factors including those described under “Risk Factors” incorporated by reference herein and elsewhere in this prospectus. All forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus or included in a document incorporated by reference herein speak only as of the date hereof or thereof, respectively. We do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.
We are an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. This basin, which is one of the major producing basins in the United States, is characterized by an extensive production history, a favorable operating environment, mature infrastructure, long reserve life, multiple producing horizons, enhanced recovery potential and a large number of operators.
We operate in two operating segments: (i) the upstream segment, which is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas and (ii) through our publicly traded subsidiary, Rattler Midstream LP, the midstream operations segment, which is focused on ownership, operation, development and acquisition of the midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Also, in our upstream segment, our publicly traded subsidiary Viper Energy Partners LP is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin and derives royalty income and lease bonus income from such interests.
Our principal executive offices are located at 500 West Texas, Suite 1200, Midland, Texas, and our telephone number at that address is (432) 221-7400. Our website address is www.diamondbackenergy.com. Information contained on our website does not constitute part of this prospectus.
Recent Developments
Guidon Acquisition
On February 26, 2021, we acquired approximately 32,500 net acres in the Northern Midland Basin and certain related oil and natural gas assets (the “Guidon Acquisition”) from Guidon Operating LLC (“Guidon”) under the terms of that certain purchase and sale agreement, dated as of December 18, 2020, by and among us, our wholly owned subsidiary Diamondback E&P LLC (“Diamondback E&P”), Guidon, Guidon’s parent Guidon Energy Holdings LP (“Guidon Energy”) and another Guidon affiliate. Consideration for the Guidon Acquisition consisted of approximately $375 million in cash and the issuance of an aggregate of 10,676,116 shares of our common stock to Guidon and Guidon Energy. We funded the cash portion for the Guidon Acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under Diamondback O&G LLC’s revolving credit facility. The shares were issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act as sales by an issuer not involving any public offering.
At the closing of the Guidon Acquisition, we entered into a registration rights agreement with Guidon and Guidon Energy, dated as of February 26, 2021 (the “Guidon registration rights agreement”), pursuant to which we agreed to file with the SEC, and use our reasonable best efforts to cause to be declared effective, a shelf registration statement registering for resale the shares of common stock issued in the Guidon Acquisition within 60 days following the closing of the Guidon Acquisition. In connection with the distribution of shares of our common stock by Guidon Energy to its limited partners and their members described elsewhere in this prospectus, we, Guidon and Guidon Energy entered into a letter agreement, dated as of April 27, 2021, providing for an extension of our deadline to file the shelf registration statement and have it declared effective by the SEC from April 27, 2021 to not later than two business days following the completion of such distribution and the related transfer of registration rights, which were completed on April 29, 2021. See “Selling Stockholders” for additional information.
Guidon and Guidon Energy were restricted from offering, selling, contracting to sell, pledging, granting any options to purchase, lending or otherwise disposing the shares of our common stock issued to Guidon and Guidon Energy in the Guidon Acquisition, except to certain permitted transferees and subject to the same restrictions, for a 60-day period following February 26, 2021, the closing date of the Guidon Acquisition,
pursuant to a lock-up (the “Lock-Up”) contained in the Guidon registration rights agreement. The Lock-Up restrictions expired on April 27, 2021. Other than the Guidon Acquisition, the transactions contemplated by the related purchase and sale agreement, the Escrow Agreement and the Guidon registration rights agreement, none of the selling stockholders has had any material relationship with us, or any of our predecessors or affiliates within the past three years.
Merger with QEP Resources, Inc.
On March 17, 2021, we acquired QEP in an all-stock transaction pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 20, 2020, among us, QEP and Bohemia Merger Sub, Inc., our wholly owned subsidiary (the “Merger Sub”), under which Merger Sub merged with and into QEP, with QEP surviving as our wholly owned subsidiary (the “merger”). In the merger, QEP stockholders received, in exchange for their shares of QEP common stock held immediately prior to the effective time of the merger, an aggregate of approximately 12.1 million shares of our common stock, based on the exchange ratio of 0.050 per share of our common stock for each share of QEP common stock then outstanding. The merger added material Tier-1 Midland Basin inventory to our acreage portfolio.
2
Table of Contents
Investment in our common stock involves certain risks. You should carefully consider the factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Discussion of Critical Accounting Estimates” and in any other filings we made with the SEC prior to the filing of this prospectus, including those incorporated by reference into this prospectus, under the heading “Risk Factors” before investing in our common stock. You should also consider similar information contained in any annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed by us with the SEC after the date of this prospectus before deciding to invest in our common stock. We will also include in any prospectus supplement a description of any other risk factors applicable to an offering contemplated by such prospectus supplement. Additional risks and uncertainties not known to us or that we view as immaterial may also impair our business operations. Any of these risks could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and could result in a loss of all or part of your investment. Please read “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”
All of the shares of common stock covered by this prospectus are being offered and sold by the selling stockholders identified in this prospectus. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common stock by the selling stockholders. See “Selling Stockholders” and “Plan of Distribution” for additional information.
We have prepared this prospectus to allow the selling stockholders identified below to offer and sell from time to time up to an aggregate of 10,676,116 shares of our common stock for their own account. In connection with the Guidon Acquisition that was completed on February 26, 2021, (i) 9,081,616 shares of our common stock were issued to Guidon Energy and (ii) 1,594,500 shares of our common stock were issued to Guidon in escrow, subject to the terms and conditions of that certain Escrow Agreement, dated as of February 26, 2021, by and among us, Diamondback E&P, Guidon and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as escrow agent (the “Escrow Agreement”). Following the expiration of the Lock-Up, effective April 28, 2021, certain of the selling stockholders acquired the 9,081,616 shares of common stock covered by this prospectus in connection with the distribution (the “Distribution”) of such shares of common stock from Guidon Energy to certain of its limited partners and their members.
At the closing of the Guidon Acquisition, we entered into the Guidon registration rights agreement, pursuant to which we agreed, within 60 days following the closing of the Guidon Acquisition, to file with the SEC, and use our reasonable best efforts to cause to be declared effective, a shelf registration statement registering for resale the shares issued in the Guidon Acquisition. In connection with the Distribution, we, Guidon and Guidon Energy entered into a letter agreement, dated as of April 27, 2021, providing for an extension of our deadline to file the shelf registration statement and have it declared effective by the SEC from April 27, 2021 to not later than two business days following the completion of the Distribution and the related transfer of registration rights, which were completed on April 29, 2021. We also agreed, subject to the termination provisions discussed below, to use our reasonable best efforts to keep such registration statement current and effective (or file a new shelf registration statement, if applicable, upon expiration of the preceding shelf registration statement) until such time as (i) the shares have been distributed to the public or may legally be distributed in one transaction to the public under Rule 144 (or any successor provision) under the Securities Act, (ii) the shares have been transferred or sold to any person without the assignment of the registration rights in accordance with the Guidon registration rights agreement (in each case contemplated by clauses (i) and (ii) ceasing to be registrable securities for purposes of the Guidon registration statement), or (iii) we are no longer eligible to maintain a shelf registration statement. The Guidon registration statement and our obligations to keep the shelf registration statement effective will terminate upon the earlier of (i) the date when there shall no longer be any such “Registrable Securities” outstanding (as such term is defined in the Guidon registration rights agreement) and (ii) the first date on which there shall be 3,000,000 shares or less of registrable securities. Under the Guidon registration rights agreement, the selling stockholders may request to sell all or any portion of their shares issued in the Guidon Acquisition in an underwritten offering that is registered pursuant to the shelf registration statement; provided, however, that the selling stockholders, in the aggregate, will be entitled to make a demand for a total of only two underwritten shelf takedowns and only if the proceeds from the sale of such shares of common stock in any such underwritten shelf takedown (before the deduction of underwriting discounts) is reasonably expected to exceed, in the aggregate, $100 million.
We have prepared this prospectus and the registration statement of which it is a part to fulfill our registration requirements with respect to an aggregate of 10,676,116 shares of our common stock beneficially owned by the selling stockholders.
Pursuant to the Guidon registration rights agreement, we will pay all expenses relating to the registration and offering of these shares, except that the selling stockholders will pay any underwriting fees, discounts and commissions, placement fees of underwriters, broker commissions, transfer taxes and certain attorney’s fees. Pursuant to the terms of the Guidon registration rights agreement, we agreed to indemnify the selling stockholders against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, and the selling stockholders have agreed to indemnify us against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, which may arise from any written information furnished to us by the selling stockholders expressly for use in this prospectus.
As used herein, the term “selling stockholder” includes the stockholders listed in the table below and their respective donees, pledgees, transferees or other successors in interest selling common stock covered by this
5
Table of Contents
prospectus received by them after the date of this prospectus as a gift, pledge, distribution or transfer. This prospectus does not cover subsequent sales of common stock purchased from the selling stockholders identified in this prospectus.
The following table sets forth the maximum number of shares of our common stock that may be sold by each selling stockholder under the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part. For purposes of the table below, we assume that the selling stockholders will sell all of their shares of common stock covered by this prospectus. We cannot predict when or in what amount the selling stockholders may sell any of the shares offered by the selling stockholders in this prospectus, if at all. The table also sets forth the name of each selling stockholder, the nature of any position, office or other material relationship which such selling stockholder has had, within the past three years, with us or with any of our predecessors or affiliates, and the number of shares of our common stock to be owned by such selling stockholder after completion of the offering.
We prepared the table based on information provided to us by the selling stockholders. We have not sought to verify such information. Additionally, the selling stockholders may have sold or transferred some or all of its shares of our common stock in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act since the date on which the information in the table was provided to us. Other information about the selling stockholders may also change over time.
Except as otherwise indicated, the selling stockholders have sole voting and dispositive power with respect to such shares.
|Shares of Common
Stock Beneficially
Owned Prior to the
Offering(1)
|Shares of
Common Stock
Being Offered
Hereby
|Shares of
Common Stock
Beneficially Owned
After Completion
of the Offering(2)
|
Name of Selling Stockholder
|Number
|Percent(3)
|Number
|Number
|Percent(3)
|
BCP GEMS Holdings LLC(4)
|9,002,586
|5.0
|%
|9,002,586
|—
|—
|%
|
Guidon Operating LLC(4)(5)
|1,594,500
|0.9
|%
|1,594,500
|—
|—
|%
|
Jay Still(6)
|44,781
|*
|44,781
|—
|—
|%
|
Laurie Bales(6)
|6,822
|*
|6,822
|—
|—
|%
|
Marking Investments LLC(6)
|5,117
|*
|5,117
|—
|—
|%
|
Michael Brett Creeser(6)
|4,346
|*
|4,346
|—
|—
|%
|
Witter LCG Investco LLC(6)
|3,155
|*
|3,155
|—
|—
|%
|
Ellis Donald Harris Jr.(6)
|2,866
|*
|2,866
|—
|—
|%
|
Scott Lowry(6)
|2,340
|*
|2,340
|—
|—
|%
|
Robin Tusa(6)
|2,240
|*
|2,240
|—
|—
|%
|
David James Holmedal(6)
|1,987
|*
|1,987
|—
|—
|%
|
Mark Stewart (6)
|1,092
|*
|1,092
|—
|—
|%
|
Shawna Barrett(6)
|1,009
|*
|1,009
|—
|—
|%
|
Andrew Hunter(6)
|947
|*
|947
|—
|—
|%
|
John Phillips(6)
|931
|*
|931
|—
|—
|%
|
Bennie Allen(6)
|768
|*
|768
|—
|—
|%
|
Cliff Williams(6)
|629
|*
|629
|—
|—
|%
|
Total
|10,676,116
|5.9
|%
|10,676,116
|—
|—
|%
|*
|
Less than 1%
|(1)
|
For purposes of this table, a person or group of persons is deemed to have “beneficial ownership” of any shares which such person has the right to acquire within 60 days. For purposes of computing the percentage of outstanding shares held by each person or group of persons named above, any security which such person or group of persons has the right to acquire within 60 days is deemed to be outstanding for the purpose of computing the percentage ownership for such person or persons, but is not deemed to be outstanding for the
|purpose of computing the percentage ownership of any other person. As a result, the denominator used in calculating the beneficial ownership among our stockholders may differ.
|(2)
|
Assumes the selling stockholder disposes of all of the shares of common stock covered by this prospectus and does not acquire beneficial ownership of any additional shares of our common stock.
|(3)
|
Percentage of beneficial ownership is based upon 180,981,740 shares of common stock outstanding as of April 15, 2021. Because the selling stockholders are not obligated to sell any portion of the shares of our common stock shown as offered by them, we cannot estimate the actual number or percentage of shares of our common stock that will be held by the selling stockholders upon completion of this offering. However, for purposes of this table, we have assumed that, after completion of the offering, none of the shares covered by this prospectus will be held by the selling stockholders.
|(4)
|
Guidon Operating LLC and Guidon Energy Holdings LP are together referred to as the “Blackstone Funds.” Guidon Operating LLC maintains voting rights with respect to a portion of these securities. Guidon FinanceCo LLC is the managing member of Guidon Operating LLC. Guidon Energy MidCo II LLC is the managing member of Guidon FinanceCo LLC. Guidon Energy MidCo LLC is the managing member of Guidon Energy MidCo II LLC. Guidon Energy Holdings LP is the managing member of Guidon Energy MidCo LLC and directly holds a portion of these securities. Guidon Energy Holdings GP LLC is the general partner of Guidon Energy Holdings LP. The controlling membership interests of Guidon Energy Holdings GP LLC are held by Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C. and Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. BMA VII L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C. Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is the managing member of each of BMA VII L.L.C. and Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P. Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. The Blackstone Group Inc. is the sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole holder of the Class C common stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone’s senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman. Each of the above may be deemed to beneficially own the shares of common stock beneficially owned by the Blackstone Funds or indirectly controlled by it or him. Each of the above person disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities in excess of it or his pecuniary interest therein. The address of each of the above persons is c/o The Blackstone Group Inc., 345 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10154.
|(5)
|
As discussed above, these shares (together with any dividends, distributions, earnings or other amount accrued thereon) are subject to the terms and conditions of the Escrow Agreement, which restricts the release of the shares from escrow for a certain period of time. During the time these shares remain in escrow, (i) the selling stockholder has the right to exercise voting rights with respect to these shares and (ii) following the expiration of the Lock-Up and the effectiveness of the registration statement providing for resale of these shares, the selling stockholder may sell or transfer these escrowed shares for cash into the market through underwritten public offerings or open market sales so long as such sales are at market prices at such time, subject to the terms and conditions of the Guidon registration rights agreement and certain other conditions specified in the Escrow Agreement, provided that the escrow agent shall have received a cash deposit corresponding to the amount of the selling stockholder’s gross proceeds from such sale (before deducting any underwriting discounts, commissions, taxes or any other expenses that would be incurred by such selling stockholder in connection with any such sale, all of which will be borne by selling stockholder).
|(6)
|
Comprised solely of shares of our common stock received in connection with the Distribution.
The following description of our common stock, certificate of incorporation and our bylaws are summaries thereof and are qualified by reference to our certificate of incorporation and our bylaws, copies of which have been filed with the SEC.
Authorized Capital Stock
As of the date of this prospectus, our authorized capital stock consists of 200,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, and 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share. In our definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 23, 2021, we are seeking stockholder approval at the Annual Meeting to be held on June 3, 2021 to amend our certificate of incorporation to increase the total number of authorized shares of our common stock from 200,000,000 to 400,000,000, which amendment was approved by our board of directors on April 6, 2021. If our stockholders approve this amendment at the 2021 Annual Meeting, our authorized capital stock will consist of 400,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, and 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, following our filing of the certificate of amendment to our certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. No other provisions of our existing certificate of incorporation will be affected by this amendment.
Common Stock
Holders of shares of common stock are entitled to one vote per share on all matters submitted to a vote of stockholders. Shares of common stock do not have cumulative voting rights, which means that the holders of more than 50% of the shares voting for the election of the board of directors can elect all the directors to be elected at that time, and, in such event, the holders of the remaining shares will be unable to elect any directors to be elected at that time. Our certificate of incorporation denies stockholders any preemptive rights to acquire or subscribe for any stock, obligation, warrant or other securities of ours. Holders of shares of our common stock have no redemption or conversion rights nor are they entitled to the benefits of any sinking fund provisions.
In the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding up, holders of shares of common stock shall be entitled to receive, pro rata, all the remaining assets of our company available for distribution to our stockholders after payment of our debts and after there shall have been paid to or set aside for the holders of capital stock ranking senior to common stock in respect of rights upon liquidation, dissolution or winding up the full preferential amounts to which they are respectively entitled.
Holders of record of shares of common stock are entitled to receive dividends when and if declared by the board of directors out of any assets legally available for such dividends, subject to both the rights of all outstanding shares of capital stock ranking senior to the common stock in respect of dividends and to any dividend restrictions contained in debt agreements. All outstanding shares of common stock and any shares sold and issued in this offering will be fully paid and nonassessable by us. As of April 8, 2021, there were 180,981,740 shares of our common stock outstanding.
Preferred Stock
Our board of directors is authorized to issue up to 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock in one or more series. The board of directors may fix for each series:
|•
|
the distinctive serial designation and number of shares of the series;
|•
|
the voting powers and the right, if any, to elect a director or directors;
|•
|
the terms of office of any directors the holders of preferred shares are entitled to elect;
|•
|
the dividend rights, if any;
|•
|
the terms of redemption, and the amount of and provisions regarding any sinking fund for the purchase or redemption thereof;
|•
|
the liquidation preferences and the amounts payable on dissolution or liquidation;
|•
|
the terms and conditions under which shares of the series may or shall be converted into any other series or class of stock or debt of the corporation; and
|•
|
any other terms or provisions which the board of directors is legally authorized to fix or alter.
We do not need stockholder approval to issue or fix the terms of the preferred stock. The actual effect of the authorization of the preferred stock upon your rights as holders of common stock is unknown until our board of directors determines the specific rights of owners of any series of preferred stock. Depending upon the rights granted to any series of preferred stock, your voting power, liquidation preference or other rights could be adversely affected. Preferred stock may be issued in acquisitions or for other corporate purposes. Issuance in connection with a stockholder rights plan or other takeover defense could have the effect of making it more difficult for a third party to acquire, or of discouraging a third party from acquiring, control of our company. We currently have no outstanding preferred stock and have no present plans to issue any shares of preferred stock.
Related Party Transactions and Corporate Opportunities
Subject to the limitations of applicable law, our certificate of incorporation, among other things:
|•
|
permits us to enter into transactions with entities in which one or more of our officers or directors are financially or otherwise interested so long as it has been approved by our board of directors;
|•
|
permits certain of our stockholders, officers and directors, including our non-employee directors, to conduct business that competes with us and to make investments in any kind of property in which we may make investments; and
|•
|
provides that if certain of our officers or directors, including our non-employee directors, becomes aware of a potential business opportunity, transaction or other matter (other than one expressly offered to that director or officer solely in his or her capacity as our director or officer), that director or officer will have no duty to communicate or offer that opportunity to us, and will be permitted to communicate or offer that opportunity to any other entity or individual and that director or officer will not be deemed to have (i) acted in a manner inconsistent with his or her fiduciary duty to us or our stockholders regarding the opportunity or (ii) acted in bad faith or in a manner inconsistent with our best interests.
Anti-takeover Effects of Provisions of Our Certificate of Incorporation and Our Bylaws
Some provisions of our certificate of incorporation and our bylaws contain provisions that could make it more difficult to acquire us by means of a merger, tender offer, proxy contest or otherwise, or to remove our incumbent officers and directors. These provisions, summarized below, are expected to discourage coercive takeover practices and inadequate takeover bids. These provisions are also designed to encourage persons seeking to acquire control of us to first negotiate with our board of directors. We believe that the benefits of increased protection of our potential ability to negotiate with the proponent of an unfriendly or unsolicited proposal to acquire or restructure us outweigh the disadvantages of discouraging such proposals because negotiation of such proposals could result in an improvement of their terms.
Undesignated preferred stock. The ability to authorize and issue undesignated preferred stock may enable our board of directors to render more difficult or discourage an attempt to change control of us by means of a merger, tender offer, proxy contest or otherwise. For example, if in the due exercise of its fiduciary obligations, the board of directors were to determine that a takeover proposal is not in our best interest, the board of directors could cause shares of preferred stock to be issued without stockholder approval in one or more private offerings or other transactions that might dilute the voting or other rights of the proposed acquirer or insurgent stockholder or stockholder group.
Stockholder meetings. Our certificate of incorporation and bylaws provide that a special meeting of stockholders may be called only by the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer or by a resolution adopted by a majority of our board of directors, assuming there are no vacancies.
Requirements for advance notification of stockholder nominations and proposals. Our bylaws establish advance notice procedures with respect to stockholder proposals and the nomination of candidates for election as directors, other than nominations made by or at the direction of the board of directors.
Stockholder action by written consent. Our certificate of incorporation provides that, except as may otherwise be provided with respect to the rights of the holders of preferred stock, no action that is required or permitted to be taken by our stockholders at any annual or special meeting may be effected by written consent of stockholders in lieu of a meeting of stockholders, unless the action to be effected by written consent of stockholders and the taking of such action by such written consent have expressly been approved in advance by our board. This provision, which may not be amended except by the affirmative vote of at least 66 2/3% of the voting power of all then outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single class, makes it difficult for stockholders to initiate or effect an action by written consent that is opposed by our board.
Amendment of the bylaws. Under Delaware law, the power to adopt, amend or repeal bylaws is conferred upon the stockholders. A corporation may, however, in its certificate of incorporation also confer upon the board of directors the power to adopt, amend or repeal its bylaws. Our certificate of incorporation and bylaws grant our board the power to adopt, amend and repeal our bylaws at any regular or special meeting of the board on the affirmative vote of a majority of the directors, assuming there are no vacancies. Our stockholders may adopt, amend or repeal our bylaws but only at any regular or special meeting of stockholders by an affirmative vote of holders of at least 66 2/3% of the voting power of all then outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single class.
Removal of Director. Our certificate of incorporation provide that members of our board of directors may only be removed by the affirmative vote of holders of at least 66 2/3% of the voting power of all then outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single class.
Amendment of the Certificate of Incorporation. Our certificate of incorporation provides that, in addition to any other vote that may be required by law or any preferred stock designation, the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 66 2/3% of the voting power of all then outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single class, is required to amend, alter or repeal, or adopt any provision as part of our certificate of incorporation inconsistent with the provisions of our certificate of incorporation dealing with distributions on our common stock, related party transactions, our board of directors, our bylaws, meetings of our stockholders or amendment of our certificate of incorporation.
Additionally, an increase in the number of authorized shares of our common stock, could be used to make it more difficult to, or discourage an attempt to, obtain control of our company by means of a takeover bid that our board of directors determines is not in our best interests or the best interests of our stockholders. However, our board of directors does not intend or view the proposed increase in authorized common stock as an anti-takeover measure and did not propose the increase in response to any attempt or plan to obtain control of the company.
The provisions of our certificate of incorporation and bylaws could have the effect of discouraging others from attempting hostile takeovers and, as a consequence, they may also inhibit temporary fluctuations in the market price of our common stock that often result from actual or rumored hostile takeover attempts. These provisions may also have the effect of preventing changes in our management. It is possible that these provisions could make it more difficult to accomplish transactions which stockholders may otherwise deem to be in their best interests.
Choice of Forum
Our certificate of incorporation provides that unless we consent in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the sole and exclusive forum for: (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on our behalf; (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any of our directors, officers or other employees to us or our stockholders; (iii) any action asserting a claim against us arising pursuant to any provision of the DGCL or our certificate of incorporation or bylaws; or (iv) any action asserting a claim against us pertaining to internal affairs of our corporation. Our certificate of incorporation also provides that any person or entity purchasing or otherwise acquiring any interest in shares of our capital stock will be deemed to have notice of and to have consented to this choice of forum provision. It is possible that a court of law could rule that the choice of forum provision contained in our certificate of incorporation is inapplicable or unenforceable if it is challenged in a proceeding or otherwise.
Listing
Our common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “FANG.”
Transfer Agent and Registrar
Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is the transfer agent and registrar for our common stock.
The selling stockholders, which term as used in this prospectus includes the selling stockholders listed in the table under the heading “Selling Stockholders” and their respective donees, pledgees, transferees or other successors in interest selling common stock covered by this prospectus received by them after the date of this prospectus as a gift, pledge, distribution or transfer, may, from time to time, sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any or all of the common stock offered by this prospectus or any applicable prospectus supplement on any stock exchange, market or trading facility on which such common stock is traded or in private transactions. These dispositions may be at fixed prices, at prevailing market prices at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market price, at varying prices determined at the time of sale or at negotiated prices. These prices will be determined by the selling stockholders or by agreement between the selling stockholders and underwriters, broker-dealers or agents who may receive fees or commissions in connection with any such sale.
The selling stockholders may use any one or more of the following methods when disposing of the offered common stock:
|•
|
sales on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC or any national securities exchange or quotation service on which our common stock may be listed or quoted at the time of sale;
|•
|
an over-the-counter sale or distribution;
|•
|
underwritten offerings;
|•
|
ordinary brokerage transactions and transactions in which the broker-dealer solicits purchasers;
|•
|
block trades (which may involve crosses) in which the broker-dealer will attempt to sell the common stock as agent, but may position and resell a portion of the block as principal to facilitate the transaction;
|•
|
purchases by a broker-dealer as principal and resale by the broker-dealer for its account;
|•
|
an exchange distribution and/or secondary distribution in accordance with the rules of the applicable exchange;
|•
|
privately negotiated transactions;
|•
|
short sales effected after the date of this prospectus;
|•
|
through the writing or settlement of options or other hedging transactions, whether through an options exchange or otherwise;
|•
|
broker-dealers may agree to sell a specified number of such common stock at a stipulated price per share;
|•
|
through the distributions of the shares by any selling stockholder to its general or limited partners, members, managers affiliates, employees, directors or stockholders;
|•
|
in option transactions;
|•
|
a combination of any such methods of sale; and
|•
|
any other method permitted pursuant to applicable law.
The selling stockholders may elect to make an in-kind distribution of their shares of common stock to their respective members, partners or stockholders. To the extent that such members, partners or stockholders are not affiliates of ours, such members, partners or stockholders would thereby receive freely tradeable shares of our common stock pursuant to the distribution through this registration statement.
The selling stockholders may also sell the shares of common stock under Rule 144 or any other exemption from registration under the Securities Act, if, when and to the extent such exemption is available to them at the time of such sale, rather than under this prospectus.
The selling stockholders also may transfer their shares of common stock in other circumstances, in which case the transferees or other successors in interest will be the selling beneficial owners for purposes of this prospectus.
Broker-dealers engaged by the selling stockholders may arrange for other brokers-dealers to participate in sales. Broker-dealers may receive commissions or discounts from the selling stockholders (or, if any broker-dealer acts as agent for the purchaser of common stock, from the purchaser) in amounts to be negotiated, but, except as set forth in a supplement to this prospectus, in the case of an agency transaction not in excess of a customary brokerage commission in compliance with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, Rule 5110; and in the case of a principal transaction a markup or markdown in compliance with FINRA Rule 2121.
In connection with the sale of the common stock, the selling stockholders may enter into hedging transactions with broker-dealers or other financial institutions, which may in turn engage in short sales of the common stock in the course of hedging the positions they assume. The selling stockholders may also sell common stock short and deliver these shares to close out their short positions, or loan or pledge the securities to broker-dealers that in turn may sell these shares. The selling stockholders may also enter into option or other transactions with broker-dealers or other financial institutions or create one or more derivative securities which require the delivery to such broker-dealer or other financial institution of securities offered by this prospectus, which securities such broker-dealer or other financial institution may resell pursuant to this prospectus (as supplemented or amended to reflect such transaction).
The selling stockholders may from time to time pledge or grant a security interest in some or all of the shares of common stock owned by them and, if they default in the performance of their secured obligations, the pledgees or secured parties may offer and sell common stock from time to time under this prospectus, or, to the extent required under the applicable securities laws, under an amendment to this prospectus under Rule 424 or other applicable provision of the Securities Act.
If the selling shareholders use one or more underwriters in the sale, the underwriters will acquire the securities for their own account, and they may resell these securities from time to time in one or more transactions, including negotiated transactions, at a fixed public offering price or at varying prices determined at the time of sale. The securities may be offered and sold to the public either through underwriting syndicates represented by one or more managing underwriters or directly by one or more of such firms. The selling stockholders and any underwriters, broker-dealers or agents that are involved in selling the securities may be deemed to be “underwriters” within the meaning of the Securities Act in connection with such sales. The securities may be offered and sold to the public either through underwriting syndicates represented by one or more managing underwriters or directly by one or more of such firms. In such event, any commissions received by such underwriters, broker-dealers or agents and any profit on the resale of the shares of common stock purchased by them may be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts under the Securities Act. Underwriters may resell the shares to or through dealers, and those dealers may receive compensation in the form of one or more discounts, concessions or commissions from the underwriters and commissions from purchasers for which they may act as agents. Each selling stockholder has informed us that it does not have any written or oral agreement or understanding, directly or indirectly, with any person to distribute the shares of common stock.
Pursuant to the Guidon registration rights agreement, we will pay all expenses relating to the registration and offering of these shares, except that the selling stockholders will pay any underwriting fees, discounts and commissions, placement fees of underwriters, broker commissions, transfer taxes and certain attorney’s fees. Pursuant to the terms of the Guidon registration rights agreement, we agreed to indemnify the selling stockholders against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, and the selling stockholders have agreed to indemnify us against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, which may arise from any written information furnished to us by the selling stockholders expressly for use in this prospectus.
Under applicable rules and regulations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), any person engaged in the distribution of the resale shares of common stock may not
simultaneously engage in market making activities with respect to the common stock for the applicable restricted period, as defined in Regulation M, prior to the commencement of the distribution. In addition, the selling stockholders will be subject to applicable provisions of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations thereunder, including Regulation M, which may limit the timing of purchases and sales of the common stock by the selling stockholders or any other person. We will make copies of this prospectus available to the selling stockholders and have informed them of the need to deliver a copy of this prospectus to each purchaser at or prior to the time of the sale (including by compliance with Rule 172 under the Securities Act).
There can be no assurances that the selling stockholders will sell, nor are the selling stockholders required to sell, any or all of the securities offered under this prospectus.
To the extent required, this prospectus may be amended and/or supplemented from time to time to describe a specific plan of distribution. If required, we may add transferees, successors and donees by prospectus supplement in instances where the transferee, successor or donee has acquired its shares from holders named in this prospectus after the effective date of this prospectus. Transferees, successors and donees of identified selling stockholders may not be able to use this prospectus for resales until they are named in the selling stockholders table by prospectus supplement or post-effective amendment. See “Selling Stockholders.”
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION
We have filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-3 under the Securities Act covering the common stock offered by this prospectus. This prospectus does not contain all of the information that you can find in that registration statement and its exhibits. Certain items are omitted from this prospectus in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC. For further information with respect to us and the common stock offered by this prospectus, reference is made to the registration statement and the exhibits filed with the registration statement. Statements contained in this prospectus as to the contents of any contract or other document referred to are not necessarily complete and in each instance such statement is qualified by reference to each such contract or document filed with or incorporated by reference as part of the registration statement. We file reports, proxy and information statements and other information with the SEC. The SEC maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements and other information regarding registrants that file electronically with the SEC. The address of the site is http://www.sec.gov. The registration statement, including all exhibits thereto and amendments thereof, has been filed electronically with the SEC.
You can also find our SEC filings on our website at www.diamondbackenergy.com. The information contained on our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into this prospectus and does not constitute a part of this prospectus.
INFORMATION INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
The SEC allows us to “incorporate by reference” into this prospectus the information we provide in other documents filed by us with the SEC. The information incorporated by reference is an important part of this prospectus and any prospectus supplement. Any statement contained in a document that is incorporated by reference in this prospectus is automatically updated and superseded if information contained in this prospectus and any prospectus supplement, or information that we later file with the SEC, modifies and replaces this information. We incorporate by reference the following documents that we have filed with the SEC (except as indicated below with respect to Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 of Form 8-K):
|•
|
our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021;
|•
|
the information specifically incorporated by reference into the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 from our Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the SEC on April 23, 2021;
|•
|
our Current Reports on Form 8-K and 8-K/A, in each case filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2021, March 18, 2021, March 24, 2021 and April 1, 2021; and
|•
|
The description of our common stock contained in Exhibit 4.1 to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021.
In addition, we incorporate by reference into this prospectus the audited consolidated 2020 financial statements of QEP, comprised of the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020, the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income (loss), equity, and cash flows for the year then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, previously filed in Item 8 of QEP’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021.
Further, we incorporate by reference into this prospectus certain information with respect to QEP’s oil and natural gas reserves derived from the report of Ryder Scott Company L.P., independent oil and gas reserve evaluation engineering consultants, as of December 31, 2020, which report is included as Exhibit 99.1 to QEP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021.
In addition, all documents filed by us with the SEC under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act (other than those furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 of Form 8-K, unless otherwise stated therein) after the date of this prospectus and prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment that indicates that all securities offered hereby have been sold or that deregisters all securities remaining unsold, will be considered to be incorporated by reference into this prospectus and to be a part of this prospectus from the dates of the filing of such documents. Pursuant to General Instruction B of Form 8-K, any information submitted under Item 2.02, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, or Item 7.01, Regulation FD Disclosure, of Form 8-K is not deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, and we are not subject to the liabilities of Section 18 of the Exchange Act with respect to information submitted under Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 of Form 8-K. We are not incorporating by reference any information submitted under Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 of Form 8-K into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act or into this prospectus or any prospectus supplement, unless otherwise indicated on such Form 8-K.
We will furnish without charge to you, on written or oral request, a copy of any documents incorporated by reference, including any exhibits to such documents. You should direct any requests for documents to Teresa L. Dick, Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant Secretary, Diamondback Energy, Inc., 515 Central Park Drive, Suite 500, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105; telephone: (405) 463-6900.
Unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, the validity of the common stock to be offered hereby by the selling stockholders will be passed upon by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. If legal matters in connection with offerings made by this prospectus are passed on by counsel for the underwriters, dealers or agents, if any, that counsel will be named in the applicable prospectus supplement.
The financial statements and management’s assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting of Diamondback Energy, Inc. incorporated by reference in this prospectus and elsewhere in the registration statement have been so incorporated by reference in reliance upon the reports of Grant Thornton LLP, independent registered public accountants, upon the authority of said firm as experts in accounting and auditing.
The financial statements of QEP Resources, Inc. as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, incorporated in this prospectus by reference from Item 8 of the Annual Report on Form 10-K of QEP Resources, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2020 have been audited by Deloitte & Touche LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as stated in their report, which is incorporated herein by reference. Such financial statements have been so incorporated in reliance upon the report of such firm given on their authority as experts in auditing and accounting.
Information incorporated by reference in this prospectus regarding estimated quantities of proved reserves, future production and income attributable to certain leasehold and royalty interests of Diamondback Energy, Inc. is based upon the report on estimates of such reserves, future production and income prepared by Ryder Scott Company, L.P. as of December 31, 2020, an independent petroleum engineering firm. This information is incorporated by reference in this prospectus in reliance upon the authority of such firm as experts in these matters.
Information incorporated by reference in this prospectus regarding estimated quantities of proved reserves, future production and income attributable to certain royalty interests of Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., is based upon the report on estimates of such reserves, future production and income prepared by Ryder Scott Company, L.P. as of December 31, 2020, an independent petroleum engineering firm. This information is incorporated by reference in this prospectus in reliance upon the authority of such firm as experts in these matters.
Certain information with respect to QEP Resources, Inc.’s oil and natural gas reserves incorporated by reference into this prospectus has been derived from the report of Ryder Scott Company L.P. as of December 31, 2020, independent oil and gas reserve evaluation engineering consultants, and has been incorporated by reference herein in reliance on the authority of such firm as experts with respect to matters covered by such report and in giving such report.
PART II
INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS
Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution.
|
SEC registration fee
|$
|89,582.02*
|
Legal fees and expenses
|100,000*
|
Accounting fees and expenses
|50,000*
|
Printing expenses
|10,000*
|
Miscellaneous expenses
|25,000*
|
|
|
Total
|274,582.02*
|
|
|*
|
Except for the SEC registration fee, all amounts listed in the tables relate to the estimated expenses of registering the shares of common stock for resale by the selling stockholders under the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part. The estimated expenses of any offerings under this registration statement are not presently known, but the foregoing represents the general categories of expenses (other than underwriting discounts and commissions) that we anticipate we will incur in connection with any offering of securities under the registration statement. To the extent required, any applicable prospectus supplement will set forth the estimated aggregate amount of expenses payable in respect of any offering of securities under the registration statement.
|Item 15.
|
Indemnification of Directors and Officers.
Limitation of Liability
Section 102(b)(7) of the Delaware General Corporation Law (“DGCL”), permits a corporation, in its certificate of incorporation, to limit or eliminate, subject to certain statutory limitations, the liability of directors to the corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breaches of fiduciary duty, except for liability:
|•
|
for any breach of the director’s duty of loyalty to the company or its stockholders;
|•
|
for acts or omissions not in good faith or that involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law;
|•
|
in respect of certain unlawful dividend payments or stock redemptions or repurchases; and
|•
|
for any transaction from which the director derives an improper personal benefit.
In accordance with Section 102(b)(7) of the DGCL, Section 9.1 of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, which is referred to herein as our certificate of incorporation, provides that that no director shall be personally liable to us for any of our stockholders for monetary damages resulting from breaches of their fiduciary duty as directors, except to the extent such limitation on or exemption from liability is not permitted under the DGCL. The effect of this provision of our certificate of incorporation is to eliminate out rights and those of its stockholders (through stockholders’ derivative suits on our behalf) to recover monetary damages against a director for breach of the fiduciary duty of care as a director, including breaches resulting from negligent or grossly negligent behavior, except, as restricted by Section 102(b)(7) of the DGCL. However, this provision does not limit or eliminate our rights or the rights of any stockholder to seek non-monetary relief, such as an injunction or rescission, in the event of a breach of a director’s duty of care.
If the DGCL is amended to authorize corporate action further eliminating or limiting the liability of directors, then, in accordance with our certificate of incorporation, the liability of our directors to us or our stockholders will be eliminated or limited to the fullest extent authorized by the DGCL, as so amended. Any repeal or amendment of provisions of our certificate of incorporation limiting or eliminating the liability of directors, whether by our stockholders or by changes in law, or the adoption of any other provisions inconsistent
therewith, will (unless otherwise required by law) be prospective only, except to the extent such amendment or change in law permits us to further limit or eliminate the liability of directors on a retroactive basis.
Indemnification
Section 145 of the DGCL permits a corporation, under specified circumstances, to indemnify its directors, officers, employees or agents against expenses (including attorneys’ fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlements actually and reasonably incurred by them in connection with any action, suit or proceeding brought by third parties by reason of the fact that they were or are directors, officers, employees or agents of the corporation, if such directors, officers, employees or agents acted in good faith and in a manner they reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe their conduct was unlawful. In a derivative action, i.e., one by or in the right of the corporation, indemnification may be made only for expenses actually and reasonably incurred by directors, officers, employees or agents in connection with the defense or settlement of an action or suit, and only with respect to a matter as to which they shall have acted in good faith and in a manner they reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, except that no indemnification shall be made if such person shall have been adjudged liable to the corporation, unless and only to the extent that the court in which the action or suit was brought shall determine upon application that the defendant directors, officers, employees or agents are fairly and reasonably entitled to indemnity for such expenses despite such adjudication of liability.
Our certificate of incorporation provides that it will, to the fullest extent authorized or permitted by applicable law, indemnify our current and former directors and officers, as well as those persons who, while directors or officers of Diamondback, are or were serving as directors, officers, employees or agents of another entity, trust or other enterprise, including service with respect to an employee benefit plan, in connection with any threatened, pending or completed proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative, against all expense, liability and loss (including, without limitation, attorney’s fees, judgments, fines, ERISA excise taxes and penalties and amounts paid in settlement) reasonably incurred or suffered by any such person in connection with any such proceeding. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a person eligible for indemnification pursuant to our certificate of incorporation will be indemnified by us in connection with a proceeding initiated by such person only if such proceeding was authorized by the our board of directors, except for proceedings to enforce rights to indemnification and advancement of expenses.
The right to indemnification conferred by our certificate of incorporation is a contract right that includes the right to be paid by us the expenses incurred in defending or otherwise participating in any proceeding referenced above in advance of its final disposition, provided, however, that if the DGCL requires, an advancement of expenses incurred by our officer or director will be made only upon delivery to us of an undertaking, by or on behalf of such officer or director, to repay all amounts so advanced if it is ultimately determined by final judicial decision that such person is not entitled to be indemnified for such expenses under our certificate of incorporation or otherwise.
The rights to indemnification and advancement of expenses will not be deemed exclusive of any other rights which any person covered by our certificate of incorporation may have or hereafter acquire under law, our certificate of incorporation, our bylaws, an agreement, vote of stockholders or disinterested directors, or otherwise.
Any repeal or amendment of provisions of our certificate of incorporation affecting indemnification rights, whether by our stockholders or by changes in law, or the adoption of any other provisions inconsistent therewith, will (unless otherwise required by law) be prospective only, except to the extent such amendment or change in law permits us to provide broader indemnification rights on a retroactive basis, and will not in any way diminish or adversely affect any right or protection existing at the time of such repeal or amendment or adoption of such inconsistent provision with respect to any act or omission occurring prior to such repeal or amendment or adoption of such inconsistent provision. Our certificate of incorporation also permits us, to the extent and in the
manner authorized or permitted by law, to indemnify and to advance expenses to persons other than those specifically covered by our certificate of incorporation.
Our bylaws include provisions relating to advancement of expenses and indemnification rights consistent with those set forth in our certificate of incorporation. In addition, our bylaws provide for a right of indemnitee to bring a suit in the event a claim for indemnification or advancement of expenses is not paid in full by us within a specified period of time. Our bylaws also permit us to purchase and maintain insurance, at our expense, to protect us and/or any director, officer, employee or agent of Diamondback or another entity, trust or other enterprise against any expense, liability or loss, whether or not we would have the power to indemnify such person against such expense, liability or loss under the DGCL.
Any repeal or amendment of provisions of our bylaws affecting indemnification rights, whether by the our board of directors, stockholders or by changes in applicable law, or the adoption of any other provisions inconsistent therewith, will (unless otherwise required by law) be prospective only, except to the extent such amendment or change in law permits us to provide broader indemnification rights on a retroactive basis, and will not in any way diminish or adversely affect any right or protection existing thereunder with respect to any act or omission occurring prior to such repeal or amendment or adoption of such inconsistent provision.
We have entered into indemnification agreements with each of our current directors and executive officers. These agreements require us to indemnify these individuals to the fullest extent permitted under Delaware law against liabilities that may arise by reason of their service to us, and to advance expenses incurred as a result of any proceeding against them as to which they could be indemnified. We also intend to enter into indemnification agreements with future directors and executive officers.
Indemnification and Insurance under the Merger Agreement with QEP
We and the surviving corporation in the merger have agreed to, jointly and severally, indemnify, defend and hold harmless certain officers, directors and employees of QEP and its subsidiaries (the “indemnified persons”) against costs and liabilities (including attorneys’ and other professionals’ fees and expenses), arising, in whole or in part, out of the fact that such person is or was a director, officer or employee of QEP or any of its subsidiaries, a fiduciary under any QEP plan or any employee benefit plan of QEP’s its subsidiaries or is or was serving at the request of QEP or any of its subsidiaries as a director, officer, employee or agent of another entity or by reason of anything done or not done by such person in any such capacity, whether pertaining to any act or omission occurring or existing prior to or at, but not after, the effective time of the merger (such liabilities, the “indemnified liabilities”), including all indemnified liabilities based in whole or in part on, or arising in whole or in part out of, or pertaining to the merger agreement or the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, in each case to the fullest extent such person is entitled to indemnification (including an advance of expenses) by QEP as of December 20, 2020 (whether pursuant to QEP’s organizational documents, pursuant to contract or under applicable law).
We and the surviving corporation in the merger have agreed that any amendment, repeal or other modification of any provision in the organizational documents of the surviving corporation or any of its subsidiaries in any manner that would adversely affect adversely the rights thereunder of any indemnified person to indemnification, exculpation and advancement in respect of the indemnified liabilities shall not be enforceable against the indemnified persons except to the extent required by applicable law, and then only to the minimum extent required by law, shall be prospective only, shall not limit or eliminate any such right with respect to any claim or action involving any occurrence or alleged occurrence of any action or omission to act that took place prior to such amendment, repeal or modification, and shall be disregarded for purposes of determining the rights of indemnified persons in respect of indemnified liabilities. We have agreed to, and will cause the surviving corporation to, fulfill and honor any indemnification, expense advancement or exculpation agreements between QEP or any of its subsidiaries and any of its directors, officers, employees or agents existing and in effect prior to December 20, 2020.
We and the surviving corporation in the merger will cause to be put in place, and we will fully prepay immediately prior to the effective time of the merger, customary “tail” insurance policies with a claims period of at least six years and in an amount and scope at least as favorable as QEP’s existing policies with respect to matters, acts or omissions existing or occurring at or prior to, but not after, the effective time of the merger. In no event will the aggregate cost of the directors’ and officers’ liability insurance exceed during the tail period 400% of the current aggregate annual premium paid by QEP for such purpose existing or occurring at or prior to, but not after, the effective time of the merger.
Other Indemnification Provisions
We may enter into an Underwriting Agreement in connection with a specific offering under which the underwriters will be obligated, under certain circumstances, to indemnify our directors and officers against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act.
Item 16. Exhibits.
The Exhibit Index filed herewith and appearing immediately before the signature page hereto is incorporated by reference in this Item 16, and the exhibits listed therein are filed as a part of this registration statement.
Item 17. Undertakings.
|(a)
|
The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes:
|(1)
|
to file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement:
|(i)
|
to include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act;
|(ii)
|
to reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of this registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in this registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20% change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the “Calculation of Registration Fee” table in the effective registration statement;
|(iii)
|
to include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in this registration statement or any material change to such information in this registration statement;
provided, however, that subparagraphs (i), (ii) and (iii) do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those subparagraphs is contained in periodic reports filed with or furnished to the SEC by the registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in this registration statement, or is contained in a form of prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act that is part of this registration statement.
|(2)
|
That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered herein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.
|(3)
|
To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering.
|(4)
|
That, for the purpose of determining liability under the Securities Act to any purchaser:
|(i)
|
Each prospectus filed by the registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) shall be deemed to be part of the registration statement as of the date the filed prospectus was deemed part of and included in the registration statement; and
|(ii)
|
Each prospectus required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2), (b)(5), or (b)(7) as part of a registration statement in reliance on Rule 430B relating to an offering made pursuant to Rule 415(a)(1)(i), (vii), or (x) for the purpose of providing the information required by Section 10(a) of the Securities Act shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the earlier of the date such form of prospectus is first used after effectiveness or the date of the first contract of sale of securities in the offering described in the prospectus. As provided in Rule 430B, for liability purposes of the issuer and any person that is at that date an underwriter, such date shall be deemed to be a new effective date of the registration statement relating to the securities in the registration statement to which that prospectus relates, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Provided, however, that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will, as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such effective date, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such effective date.
|(5)
|
That, for the purpose of determining liability of the registrant under the Securities Act to any purchaser in the initial distribution of the securities, the undersigned registrant undertakes that in a primary offering of securities of the undersigned registrant pursuant to this registration statement, regardless of the underwriting method used to sell the securities to the purchaser, if the securities are offered or sold to such purchaser by means of any of the following communications, the undersigned registrant will be a seller to the purchaser and will be considered to offer or sell such securities to such purchaser:
|(i)
|
Any preliminary prospectus or prospectus of the undersigned registrant relating to the offering required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424;
|(ii)
|
Any free writing prospectus relating to the offering prepared by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant or used or referred to by the undersigned registrant;
|(iii)
|
The portion of any other free writing prospectus relating to the offering containing material information about the undersigned registrant or its securities provided by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant; and
|(iv)
|
Any other communication that is an offer in the offering made by the undersigned registrant to the purchaser.
|(b)
|
The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes that, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each filing of the registrant’s annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that is incorporated by reference in this registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.
|(c)
|
Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the registrant, pursuant to the foregoing provisions or otherwise, the registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the SEC such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director,
|officer or controlling person of the registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue.
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
Exhibit Index
The following is a list of exhibits filed as a part of this registration statement.
|*
|
Filed herewith.
|#
|
To be filed, if applicable, by a post-effective amendment to this Registration Statement or incorporated by reference pursuant to a Current Report on Form 8-K.
|+
|
The schedules (or similar attachments) referenced in this agreement have been omitted in accordance with Item 601(b)(2) of Regulation S-K. A copy of any omitted schedule (or similar attachment) will be furnished supplementally to the SEC upon request.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in Midland, Texas on the 3rd day of May, 2021.
|DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
|By:
|/s/ Travis D. Stice
|
Travis D. Stice
Chief Executive Officer
Each person whose signature appears below hereby constitutes and appoints Travis D. Stice, Kaes Van’t Hof, Teresa L. Dick and Matt Zmigrosky, and each of them, his or her true and lawful agent, proxy and attorney-in-fact, with full power of substitution and resubstitution, for him or her and in his or her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to (i) act on, sign and file with the Securities and Exchange Commission any and all amendments (including post-effective amendments) to this registration statement together with all schedules and exhibits thereto and any subsequent registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, together with all schedules and exhibits thereto, (ii) act on, sign and file such certificates, instruments, agreements and other documents as may be necessary or appropriate in connection therewith, (iii) act on and file any supplement to any prospectus included in this registration statement or any such amendment or any subsequent registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and (iv) take any and all actions which may be necessary or appropriate to be done, as fully for all intents and purposes as he or she might or could do in person, hereby approving, ratifying and confirming all that such agent, proxy and attorney-in-fact or any of his or her substitutes may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue thereof.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities indicated on the 3rd day of May, 2021.
|
NAME
|
TITLE
|
/s/ Travis D. Stice
Travis D. Stice
|
Chief Executive Officer (principal executive officer), Director
|
/s/ Kaes Van’t Hof
Kaes Van’t Hof
|
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development (principal financial officer)
|
/s/ Teresa L. Dick
Teresa L. Dick
|
Chief Accounting Officer, Executive Vice President and Assistant Secretary (principal accounting officer)
|
/s/ Steven E. West
Steven E. West
|
Chairman of the Board and Director
|
/s/ Vincent K. Brooks
Vincent K. Brooks
|
Director
|
NAME
|
TITLE
|
/s/ Michael P. Cross
Michael P. Cross
|
Director
|
/s/ David L. Houston
David L. Houston
|
Director
|
/s/ Stephanie K. Mains
Stephanie K. Mains
|
Director
|
/s/ Mark L. Plaumann
Mark L. Plaumann
|
Director
|
/s/ Melanie M. Trent
Melanie M. Trent
|
Director
Exhibit 4.3
Execution Version
REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT
This REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT, dated as of February 26, 2021 (this “Agreement”), is by and among Diamondback Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) and the holders of Common Stock listed on the signature page hereof (the “Initial Holders”).
RECITALS
WHEREAS, as of December 18, 2020, the Company entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement by and among Guidon Operating LLC, Diamondback E&P LLC, the Company and, solely for certain limited purposes, Guidon Energy Holdings LP and Guidon Energy Management Services LLC (the “Purchase Agreement”);
WHEREAS, under the Purchase Agreement, the Holders will receive shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the “Common Stock”); and
WHEREAS, resales by the Holders of the Common Stock may be required to be registered under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, depending upon the status of a Holder or the intended method of distribution of the Common Stock.
NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises, mutual covenants and agreements hereinafter contained and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties hereto agree as follows:
ARTICLE I—DEFINITIONS
1.1 Definitions.
(a) For purposes of this Agreement, the following terms shall have the meanings specified in this Section 1.1; provided, however, that capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Purchase Agreement.
“Affiliate” means, with respect to any Person, any Person who, directly or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls, is controlled by or is under common control with any Person.
“Automatic Shelf Registration Statement” means an “Automatic Shelf Registration Statement,” as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act.
“Beneficial Ownership” and terms of similar import shall be as defined under and determined pursuant to Rule 13d-3 promulgated under the Exchange Act.
“Business Day” means any day on which Nasdaq is open for trading.
“Exchange Act” means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or any similar federal statute, and the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC thereunder.
“Holder” means (i) any Initial Holder and (ii) any direct or indirect transferee of any such securityholder, including any securityholder that receives shares of Common Stock upon a distribution or liquidation of a Holder, who has been assigned the rights of the transferor Holder under this Agreement in accordance with Section 2.7.
“Nasdaq” means the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
“Permitted Transferees” means, with respect to any Person, (i) any Affiliate of such Person, or (ii) any of such Person’s related investment funds or vehicles controlled or managed by such Person or an Affiliate of such Person.
“Person” or “person” means any individual, corporation, partnership, limited liability company, joint venture, association, joint-stock company, trust, unincorporated organization or government or other agency or political subdivision thereof.
“Prospectus” means the prospectus (including any preliminary, final or summary prospectus) included in any Registration Statement, all amendments and supplements to such prospectus and all other material incorporated by reference in such prospectus.
“Overnight Underwritten Offering” means an underwritten offering that is launched after the close of trading on one trading day and priced before the open of trading on the next succeeding trading day.
“register,” “registered” and “registration” refer to a registration effected by preparing and filing a Registration Statement in compliance with the Securities Act, and the declaration or ordering of the effectiveness of such Registration Statement.
“Registrable Securities” means, at any time, the Common Stock issued to the Holders pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, including any shares of Common Stock which may be issued or distributed in respect of such shares of Common Stock by way of conversion, concession, stock dividend or stock split or other distribution, recapitalization or reclassification or similar transaction; provided, however, that Registrable Securities shall cease to be Registrable Securities when (i) they have been distributed to the public pursuant to an offering registered under the Securities Act, (ii) they have been distributed, or may legally be distributed in one transaction, to the public pursuant to Rule 144 (or any successor provision) under the Securities Act or (iii) they have been transferred or sold to any Person to whom the rights under this Agreement are not assigned in accordance with this Agreement.
“Registration Expenses” means all expenses (other than Selling Expenses) arising from or incident to the Company’s performance of or compliance with this Agreement, including, without limitation: (i) SEC, stock exchange, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. and other registration and filing fees; (ii) all fees and expenses incurred in connection with complying with any securities or blue sky laws (including, without limitation, fees, charges and disbursements of counsel in connection with blue sky qualifications of the Registrable Securities); (iii) all printing, messenger and delivery expenses; (iv) the fees, charges and disbursements of counsel to the Company and of its independent public accountants, reserve engineers, and any other accounting and legal fees, charges and expenses incurred by the Company (including, without limitation, any expenses arising from any special audits or “comfort” letters required in connection with or incident to any registration); (v) the fees and expenses incurred in connection with the listing of the Registrable Securities on Nasdaq (or the New York Stock Exchange or any other national securities exchange on which the Common Stock may then be listed) or the quotation of Registrable Securities on any inter-dealer quotation system; (vi) the fees and expenses incurred by the Company in connection with the road show, if any, for a Marketed Underwritten Shelf Takedown; and (vii) reasonable fees and expenses of counsel to the Holders in connection with the filing or amendment of any Registration Statement or Prospectus hereunder; provided that, with respect to any offering, Registration Expenses shall only include such fees and expenses (not exceed $50,000 in the aggregate) of one counsel to the Holders and one local counsel per jurisdiction with respect to any offering (which, in each case, shall be chosen by the Holders of a majority of Registrable Securities to be included in such offering).
“Registration Statement” means any registration statement of the Company that covers the resale of any Registrable Securities pursuant to the provisions of this Agreement filed with, or to be filed with, the SEC under the rules and regulations promulgated under the Securities Act, including the related Prospectus, amendments and supplements to such registration statement, including pre- and post-effective amendments, and all exhibits, financial information and all other material incorporated by reference in such registration statement or Prospectus.
“Required Holders” means Holders who then own beneficially more than 50% of the Registrable Securities.
“Rule 144” means Rule 144 promulgated by the SEC pursuant to the Securities Act, as such rule may be amended from time to time, or any similar rule or regulation hereafter adopted by the SEC as a replacement thereto having substantially the same effect as such rule.
“Same-Day Offering” means an underwritten offering that is launched before the open of trading on one trading day and priced before the open of trading or after the close of trading on such same trading day.
“SEC” means the Securities and Exchange Commission or any other Federal agency at the time administering the Securities Act.
“Securities Act” means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any similar Federal statute, and the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC thereunder.
“Selling Expenses” means the underwriting fees, discounts and commissions, placement fees of underwriters, broker commissions and any transfer taxes, in each case, applicable to all Registrable Securities registered by the Holders and the fees and expenses of counsel engaged by any Holder (other than expenses for counsel that are the Company’s expense under the definition of Registration Expenses).
“Shelf Registration Statement” means a “shelf” registration statement of the Company that covers all the Registrable Securities (and may cover other securities of the Company) on Form S-3 and under Rule 415 under the Securities Act or, if the Company is not then eligible to file on Form S-3, on Form S-1 or any other appropriate form under the Securities Act, or any successor rule that may be adopted by the SEC, including without limitation any such registration statement filed pursuant to Section 2.1, and all amendments and supplements to such “shelf” registration statement, including post-effective amendments, in each case, including the Prospectus contained therein, all exhibits thereto and any document incorporated by reference therein.
(b) For purposes of this Agreement, the following terms have the meanings set forth in the sections indicated:
|
Term
|
Section
|Advice
|2.3
|Agreement
|Introductory Paragraph
|Blackout Period
|2.2(s)
|Common Stock
|Recitals
|Company
|Introductory Paragraph
|Company Notice
|2.1(c)
|Demand Request
|2.1(c)
|Effective Date
|2.1(a)
|Initial Holders
|Introductory Paragraph
|Lock-Up Period
|2.5
|Marketed Underwritten Shelf Takedown
|2.1(b)
|Participating Majority
|2.1(d)
|Purchase Agreement
|Recitals
|Records
|2.2(l)
|Requesting Holder
|2.1(c)
|Seller Affiliates
|2.6
|Suspension Period
|2.1(f)
|Suspension Notice
|2.3
|Underwritten Shelf Takedown
|2.1(b)
1.2 Other Definitional and Interpretive Matters. Unless otherwise expressly provided or the context otherwise requires, for purposes of this Agreement the following rules of interpretation apply.
(a) When calculating the period of time before which, within which or following which any act is to be done or step taken pursuant to this Agreement, the date that is the reference date in calculating such period is excluded. If the last day of such period is a non-Business Day, the period in question ends on the next succeeding Business Day.
(b) Any reference in this Agreement to $ means U.S. dollars.
(c) Any reference in this Agreement to gender includes all genders, and words imparting the singular number also include the plural and vice versa.
(d) The provision of a Table of Contents, the division of this Agreement into Articles, Sections and other subdivisions and the insertion of headings are for convenience of reference only and do not affect, and should not be utilized in, the construction or interpretation of this Agreement.
(e) All references in this Agreement to any “Article” or “Section” are to the corresponding Article or Section of this Agreement.
(f) The words “herein,” “hereinafter,” “hereof,” and “hereunder” refer to this Agreement as a whole and not merely to a subdivision in which such words appear unless the context otherwise requires.
(g) The word “including” or any variation thereof means “including, but not limited to,” and does not limit any general statement that it follows to the specific or similar items or matters immediately following it.
ARTICLE II - REGISTRATION RIGHTS
2.1 Shelf Registration.
(a) The Company will prepare, file (to the extent not previously filed) and use its reasonable best efforts to cause to become effective no later than the 60th day following the date of this Agreement (the “Effective Date”), a Shelf Registration Statement (which Shelf Registration Statement shall be an Automatic Shelf Registration Statement if the Company is then eligible to file an Automatic Shelf Registration Statement), registering for resale the Registrable Securities under the Securities Act subject to compliance by the Holders of the Registrable Securities with their obligations hereunder, including specifically those obligations set forth in Section 2.1(h). The plan of distribution indicated in the Shelf Registration Statement will include all such methods of sale as any Holder may reasonably request in writing at least five Business Days prior to the filing of the Shelf Registration Statement and that can be included in the Shelf Registration Statement under the rules and regulations of the SEC. Until such time as all Registrable Securities cease to be Registrable Securities or the Company is no longer eligible to maintain a Shelf Registration Statement, the Company shall use its reasonable best efforts to keep current and effective such Shelf Registration Statement and file such supplements or amendments to such Shelf Registration Statement (or file a new Shelf Registration Statement (which Shelf Registration Statement shall be an Automatic Shelf Registration Statement if the Company is then eligible to file an Automatic Shelf Registration Statement) when such preceding Shelf Registration Statement expires pursuant to the rules of the SEC) as may be necessary or appropriate to keep such Shelf Registration Statement continuously effective and useable for the resale of all Registrable Securities under the Securities Act. Any Shelf Registration Statement when declared effective (including the documents incorporated therein by reference) will comply in all material respects as to form with all applicable requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act and will not contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading.
(b) Any one or more Holders of Registrable Securities may request to sell all or any portion of their Registrable Securities in an underwritten offering that is registered pursuant to the Shelf Registration Statement (each, an “Underwritten Shelf Takedown”); provided, however, that the Holders, in the aggregate, will be entitled to make a demand for a total of only two Underwritten Shelf Takedowns and only if the proceeds from the sale of Registrable Securities in any such Underwritten Shelf Takedown (before the deduction of underwriting discounts) is reasonably expected to exceed, in the aggregate, $100 million. At the request of such Holders, the plan of distribution for the Underwritten Shelf Takedowns shall include a customary “road show” (including an “electronic road show”) or other substantial marketing effort by the Company and the underwriters over a period not to exceed 24 hours (a
“Marketed Underwritten Shelf Takedown”). Subject to the other limitations contained in this Agreement, the Company shall not be obligated hereunder to effect an Underwritten Shelf Takedown within 60 days after the closing of an Underwritten Shelf Takedown. If an Underwritten Shelf Takedown is not a Marketed Underwritten Shelf Takedown, the Company and its management will not be required to participate in a roadshow or other marketing effort. For the avoidance of doubt, an Underwritten Shelf Takedown shall not include an “at the market” program.
(c) The request (a “Demand Request”) for an Underwritten Shelf Takedown shall be made by the Holder or Holders making such request (the “Requesting Holder”) by giving written notice to the Company. The Demand Request shall specify the approximate number of Registrable Securities to be sold in such Underwritten Shelf Takedown and the expected price range of securities to be sold in such Underwritten Shelf Takedown. Within five Business Days after receipt of any Demand Request, the Company shall send written notice of such requested Underwritten Shelf Takedown to all other Holders of Registrable Securities (the “Company Notice”) and shall include in such Underwritten Shelf Takedown all Registrable Securities with respect to which the Company has received written requests for inclusion therein within five Business Days after sending the Company Notice.
(d) The Company shall select one or more nationally prominent firms of investment bankers reasonably acceptable to the Participating Majority to act as the managing underwriter or underwriters in connection with such Underwritten Shelf Takedown. The “Participating Majority” shall mean, with respect to an Underwritten Shelf Takedown, the Holder(s) of a majority of the Registrable Securities requested to be included in such Underwritten Shelf Takedown. All Holders proposing to distribute their securities through such underwriting shall enter into an underwriting agreement with such underwriter or underwriters in accordance with Section 2.1(g). The Company will use its reasonable best efforts to cause members of senior management to cooperate with the underwriter(s) in connection with an Underwritten Shelf Takedown and make themselves available to participate in the marketing process in connection with such Underwritten Shelf Takedown as requested by the managing underwriter(s) and providing such additional information reasonably requested by the managing underwriter(s) (in addition to the minimum information required by law, rule or regulation) in any prospectus relating to an Underwritten Shelf Takedown.
(e) If the managing underwriter(s) for an Underwritten Shelf Takedown advise the Company and the participating Holders in writing that, in their opinion, marketing factors require a limitation of the amount of securities to be underwritten (including Registrable Securities) because the amount of securities to be underwritten is likely to have an adverse effect on the marketability of the offering, then the Company shall so advise all Holders of Registrable Securities which would otherwise be underwritten pursuant hereto, and the amount of Registrable Securities that may be included in the underwriting shall be allocated among the participating Holders, (i) first among the participating Holders as nearly as possible on a pro rata basis based on the total amount of Registrable Securities held by such Holders requested to be included in such underwriting and (ii) second to the extent all Registrable Securities requested to be included in such underwriting by the participating Holders have been included, to any other Persons pursuant to contractual registration rights as nearly as possible on a pro rata basis based on the total amount of Registrable Securities (as defined in the contractual registration rights) held by such other Persons requested to be included in such underwriting. The Company shall prepare preliminary and final prospectus supplements for use in connection with the Underwritten Shelf Takedown, containing such additional information as may be reasonably requested by the underwriter(s).
(f) Upon written notice to the Holders of Registrable Securities, the Company shall be entitled to suspend, for a period of time not to exceed the periods specified in Section 2.2(s) (each, a “Suspension Period”), the use of any Registration Statement or Prospectus and shall not be required to amend or supplement the Registration Statement, any related Prospectus or any document incorporated therein by reference if: (i) the Company receives any request by the SEC or any other federal or state governmental authority for amendments or supplements to such Registration Statement or Prospectus or for additional information that pertains to such Holders as sellers of Registrable Securities; (ii) the SEC issues any stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement covering any or all of the Registrable Securities or the initiation of any proceedings for that purpose; (iii) the Company receives any notification with respect to the suspension of the qualification or exemption from qualification of any of the Registrable Securities for sale in any jurisdiction, or the initiation or threatening of any proceeding for such purpose; or (iv) the board of directors, chief executive officer or chief financial officer of the Company determines in its or his or her reasonable good faith judgment that the Registration Statement or any Prospectus may contain an untrue statement of a material fact or may omit any fact necessary to make the statements in the Registration Statement
or Prospectus not misleading; provided, that the Company shall use its good faith efforts to amend the Registration Statement or Prospectus to correct such untrue statement or omission as promptly as reasonably practicable, unless the Company determines in good faith that such amendment would reasonably be expected to have a materially detrimental effect on the Company. The Holders acknowledge and agree that written notice of any Suspension Period may constitute material non-public information regarding the Company and shall keep the existence and contents of any such written notice confidential.
(g) If requested by the managing underwriter(s) for an Underwritten Shelf Takedown, the Company shall enter into an underwriting agreement with the underwriters for such offering, such agreement to be in form and substance (including with respect to representations and warranties by the Company) as is customarily given by the Company to underwriters in an underwritten public offering, and to contain indemnities generally to the effect and to the extent provided in Section 2.6. The Holders of Registrable Securities participating in such Underwritten Shelf Takedown shall be parties to such underwriting agreement and shall be required to make customary representations and warranties, in each case subject to the requirements of the managing underwriter(s), in connection with any such registration or transfer, including that, at such time, (A) such Holder owns his, her or its Registrable Securities to be sold or transferred free and clear of all liens, claims and encumbrances, (B) such Holder has power and authority to effect such transfer or sale, (C) such transfer or sale by such Holder contemplated by such underwriting agreement, and such Holder’s entry into such underwriting agreement, will not constitute a breach of any agreements to which such Holder is a party or by which such Holder is bound, (D) such transfer or sale contemplated by such underwriting agreement, and such Holder’s entry into such underwriting agreement, shall not constitute a breach or violation of such Holder’s organizational documents, if the Holder is an entity, or any law applicable to such Holder and (E) such matters pertaining to compliance with securities laws as may be reasonably requested. No Holder may participate in an Underwritten Shelf Takedown unless such Holder agrees to sell its Registrable Securities on the basis provided in such underwriting agreement and completes and executes all questionnaires, beneficial ownership information, powers of attorney, customary indemnities and other documents reasonably required by the managing underwriter(s) under the terms of such underwriting agreement. Each participating Holder may, at its option, require that any or all of the conditions precedent to the obligations of such underwriters under such underwriting agreement also be conditions precedent to its obligations.
(h) Each of the Holders hereby agrees (a) to cooperate with the Company and to furnish to the Company all such information regarding such Holder, its ownership of Registrable Securities and the disposition of such securities in connection with the preparation of the Registration Statement and any filings with any state securities commission as the Company may reasonably request, (b) to the extent required by the Securities Act, to deliver or cause delivery of the Prospectus contained in the Registration Statement, any amendment or supplement thereto, to any purchaser of Registrable Securities covered by the Registration Statement from the Holder and (c) if requested by the Company, to notify the Company of any sale of Registrable Securities by such Holder.
2.2 Registration Procedures. In connection with the registration and sale of Registrable Securities pursuant to this Agreement, the Company will use its reasonable best efforts to effect the registration and the sale of such Registrable Securities in accordance with the intended method of disposition thereof, and pursuant thereto the Company will:
(a) if the Registration Statement is not automatically effective upon filing, use reasonable best efforts to cause such Registration Statement to become effective as promptly as reasonably practicable;
(b) promptly notify each selling Holder, promptly after the Company receives notice thereof, of the time when such Registration Statement has been declared effective or a supplement to any prospectus forming a part of such Registration Statement has been filed;
(c) after the Registration Statement becomes effective, promptly notify each selling Holder of any request by the SEC that the Company amend or supplement such Registration Statement or Prospectus;
(d) prepare and file with the SEC such amendments and supplements to the Registration Statement and the Prospectus used in connection therewith as may be reasonably necessary to keep the Registration Statement effective during the period set forth in, and subject to the terms and conditions of, this Agreement, and to comply with the provisions of the Securities Act with respect to the disposition of all Registrable Securities covered by the Registration Statement for the period required to effect the distribution of the Registrable Securities as set forth in Article II hereof;
(e) furnish to the selling Holders such numbers of copies of such Registration Statement, each amendment and supplement thereto, each Prospectus (including each preliminary Prospectus and Prospectus supplement) and such other documents as the Holder and any underwriter(s) may reasonably request in order to facilitate the disposition of the Registrable Securities;
(f) use its reasonable best efforts to register and qualify the Registrable Securities under such other securities or blue-sky laws of such jurisdictions as shall be reasonably requested by the Holders and any underwriter(s) and do any and all other acts and things that may be reasonably necessary or advisable to enable the Holders and any underwriter(s) to consummate the disposition of the Registrable Securities in such jurisdictions; provided, however, that the Company shall not be required in connection therewith or as a condition thereto to qualify to do business in or to file a general consent to service of process in any jurisdiction, unless the Company is already subject to service in such jurisdiction and except as may be required by the Securities Act, or subject itself to taxation in any such jurisdiction, unless the Company is already subject to taxation in such jurisdiction;
(g) use its reasonable best efforts to cause all such Registrable Securities to be listed on a national securities exchange or trading system and each securities exchange and trading system (if any) on which similar equity securities issued by the Company are then listed;
(h) provide a transfer agent and registrar for the Registrable Securities and provide a CUSIP number for all such Registrable Securities, in each case not later than the effective date of the Registration Statement;
(i) use its reasonable best efforts to furnish, on the date that shares of Registrable Securities are delivered to the underwriters for sale, if such securities are being sold through underwriters, (i) an opinion, dated as of such date, of the counsel representing the Company for the purposes of such registration, in form and substance as is customarily given to underwriters by the Company in an underwritten public offering, addressed to the underwriters, (ii) a letter dated as of such date, from the independent public accountants of the Company, in form and substance as is customarily given by independent public accountants to underwriters in an underwritten public offering, addressed to the underwriters and (iii) an engineers’ reserve report letter as of such date, from the independent petroleum engineers of the Company, in form and substance as is customarily given by independent petroleum engineers to underwriters in an underwritten public offering, addressed to the underwriters;
(j) if requested by the Holders, cooperate with the Holders and the managing underwriter(s) (if any) to facilitate the timely preparation and delivery of certificates (which shall not bear any restrictive legends unless required under applicable law) representing securities sold under the Registration Statement, and enable such securities to be in such denominations and registered in such names as such Holders or the managing underwriter (if any) may request and keep available and make available to the Company’s transfer agent prior to the effectiveness of such Registration Statement a supply of such certificates;
(k) in the event of any underwritten public offering, enter into and perform its obligations under an underwriting agreement, in form and substance as is customarily given by the Company to underwriters in an underwritten public offering, with the underwriter(s) of such offering;
(l) upon execution of confidentiality agreements in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Company, promptly make available for inspection by the selling Holders, any underwriter(s) participating in any disposition pursuant to such Registration Statement, and any attorney or accountant or other agent retained by any such underwriter or selected by the selling Holders, all financial and other records, pertinent corporate documents, and properties of the Company reasonably requested (collectively, “Records”), and use reasonable best efforts to cause the Company’s officers, directors, employees, and independent accountants to supply all information reasonably requested by any such seller, underwriter, attorney, accountant, or agent, in each case, as necessary or advisable to verify the accuracy of the information in such Registration Statement and to conduct appropriate due diligence in connection therewith; provided, that Records that the Company determines, in good faith, to be confidential and that it notifies the selling Holders are confidential shall not be disclosed by the selling Holders unless the release of such
Records is ordered pursuant to a subpoena or other order from a court of competent jurisdiction or is otherwise required by applicable law. Each Holder agrees that information obtained by it as a result of such inspections shall be deemed confidential and shall not be used by it or its affiliates (other than with respect to such Holders’ due diligence) unless and until such information is made generally available to the public, and further agrees that, upon learning that disclosure of such Records is sought in a court of competent jurisdiction, to the extent permitted and to the extent practicable it shall give notice to the Company and allow the Company to undertake appropriate action to prevent disclosure of the Records deemed confidential;
(m) promptly notify the selling Holders and any underwriter(s) of the notification to the Company by the SEC of its initiation of any proceeding with respect to the issuance by the SEC of any stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement, and in the event of the issuance of any stop order suspending the effectiveness of such Registration Statement, or of any order suspending or preventing the use of any related Prospectus or suspending the qualification of any Registrable Securities included in such Registration Statement for sale in any jurisdiction, use its reasonable best efforts to obtain promptly the withdrawal of such order;
(n) promptly notify the selling Holders and any underwriter(s) at any time when a Prospectus relating thereto is required to be delivered under the Securities Act of the occurrence of any event as a result of which the Prospectus included in the Registration Statement, as then in effect, includes an untrue statement of a material fact or omits to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading in light of the circumstances under which they were made, and at the request of any Holder promptly prepare and furnish to such Holder a reasonable number of copies of a supplement to or an amendment of such Prospectus, or a revised Prospectus, as may be necessary so that, as thereafter delivered to the purchasers of such securities, such Prospectus shall not include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading in light of the circumstances under which they were made (following receipt of any supplement or amendment to any Prospectus, the selling Holders shall deliver such amended, supplemental or revised Prospectus in connection with any offers or sales of Registrable Securities, and shall not deliver or use any Prospectus not so supplemented, amended or revised);
(o) promptly notify the selling Holders and any underwriter(s) of the receipt by the Company of any notification with respect to the suspension of the qualification of any Registrable Securities for sale under the applicable securities or blue sky laws of any jurisdiction;
(p) make available to each Holder (i) promptly after the same is prepared and publicly distributed, filed with the SEC, or received by the Company, one copy of each Registration Statement and any amendment thereto, each preliminary Prospectus and Prospectus and each amendment or supplement thereto, each letter written by or on behalf of the Company to the SEC or the staff of the SEC (or other governmental agency or self-regulatory body or other body having jurisdiction, including any domestic or foreign securities exchange), and each item of correspondence from the SEC or the staff of the SEC (or other governmental agency or self-regulatory body or other body having jurisdiction, including any domestic or foreign securities exchange), in each case relating to such Registration Statement, and (ii) such number of copies of each Prospectus, including a preliminary Prospectus, and all amendments and supplements thereto and such other documents as any Holder or any underwriter may reasonably request in order to facilitate the disposition of the Registrable Securities. The Company will promptly notify the Holders of the effectiveness of each Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment or the filing of any supplement or amendment to such Registration Statement or of any Prospectus supplement. The Company will promptly respond to any and all comments received from the SEC, with a view towards causing each Registration Statement or any amendment thereto to be declared effective by the SEC as soon as practicable and shall file an acceleration request, if necessary, as soon as practicable following the resolution or clearance of all SEC comments or, if applicable, following notification by the SEC that any such Registration Statement or any amendment thereto will not be subject to review;
(q) take no direct or indirect action prohibited by Regulation M under the Exchange Act; provided, that, to the extent that any prohibition is applicable to the Company, the Company will take all reasonable action to make any such prohibition inapplicable;
(r) take such other actions as are reasonably necessary in order to facilitate the disposition of such Registrable Securities; and
(s) notwithstanding any other provision of this Agreement, the Company shall not be required to file a Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto) or effect a requested Underwritten Shelf Takedown (or, if the Company has filed a Shelf Registration Statement and has included Registrable Securities therein, the Company shall be entitled to suspend the offer and sale of Registrable Securities pursuant to such Registration Statement) for a period of up to 60 days if (i) the board of directors determines that a postponement is in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders generally due to a proposed transaction involving the Company and determines in good faith that the Company’s ability to pursue or consummate such a transaction would be materially and adversely affected by any required disclosure of such transaction in the Shelf Registration Statement, (ii) the board of directors determines such registration would render the Company unable to comply with applicable securities laws or (iii) the board of directors determines such registration would require disclosure of material information that the Company has a bona fide business purpose for preserving as confidential (any such period, a “Blackout Period”); provided, however, that in no event shall any Blackout Period and/or Suspension Period collectively exceed an aggregate of 90 days in any 12-month period.
2.3 Suspension of Dispositions. Each Holder agrees by acquisition of any Registrable Securities that, upon receipt of any notice (a “Suspension Notice”) from the Company of the occurrence of any event of the kind described in Section 2.2(f), Section 2.2(n) or Section 2.2(s), such Holder will forthwith discontinue disposition of Registrable Securities pursuant to the Registration Statement until such Holder’s receipt of the copies of the supplemented or amended Prospectus, or until it is advised in writing (the “Advice”) by the Company that the use of the Prospectus may be resumed, and has received copies of any additional or supplemental filings which are incorporated by reference in the Prospectus. The Company shall extend the period of time during which the Company is required to maintain the Registration Statement effective pursuant to this Agreement by the number of days during the period from and including the date of the giving of such Suspension Notice to and including the date such Holder either receives the supplemented or amended Prospectus or receives the Advice. If so directed by the Company, such Holder will deliver to the Company all copies, other than permanent file copies then in such Holder’s possession, of the Prospectus covering such Registrable Securities current at the time of receipt of such notice. The Company shall use its reasonable best efforts and take such actions as are reasonably necessary to render the Advice as promptly as practicable. The Holders acknowledge and agree that receipt of a Suspension Notice may constitute material non-public information regarding the Company and shall keep the existence and contents of any such Suspension Notice confidential. Any Underwritten Shelf Takedown which is suspended because of a Suspension Notice shall not be deemed to be a Demand Request for purposes of Section 2.1(b) unless and until a suspension pursuant to this Section 2.3 is concluded and such Underwritten Shelf Offering is completed.
2.4 Registration Expenses. All Registration Expenses shall be borne by the Company. In addition, for the avoidance of doubt, the Company shall pay its internal expenses in connection with the performance of or compliance with this Agreement (including, without limitation, all salaries and expenses of its officers and employees performing legal or accounting duties), the expense of any annual audit or quarterly review, the expense of any liability insurance and the expenses and fees for listing the securities to be registered on each securities exchange on which they are to be listed. All Selling Expenses relating to Registrable Securities registered shall be borne by the Holders of such Registrable Securities pro rata on the basis of the number of Registrable Securities sold.
2.5 Lock-Up Period. Each Initial Holder agrees that, during the period beginning on the date of this Agreement and ending on the 60th day thereafter (the “Lock-Up Period”), such Initial Holder will not offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, grant any option to purchase, lend or otherwise dispose of the shares of Common Stock issued to such Initial Holder pursuant to the Purchase Agreement; provided, however, that the transfer of Common Stock by an Initial Holder is permitted to Permitted Transferees who shall (A) be subject to the restrictions in this Section 2.5 as if they were the original holders of such Common Stock and (B) promptly transfer such Common Stock back to the applicable Initial Holder if they cease to be a Permitted Transferee for any reason prior to the expiration of the Lock-Up Period.
9
2.6 Indemnification.
(a) The Company agrees to indemnify and reimburse, to the fullest extent permitted by law, each Holder that is a seller of Registrable Securities, and each of its employees, advisors, agents, representatives, partners, officers, and directors and each Person who controls such Holder (within the meaning of the Securities Act or the Exchange Act) (collectively, the “Seller Affiliates”) (i) against any and all losses, claims, damages, liabilities and expenses, joint or several (including, without limitation, attorneys’ fees and disbursements except as limited by Section 2.6(c)) based upon, arising out of, related to or resulting from any untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact contained in any Registration Statement or Prospectus or any amendment thereof or supplement thereto, or any omission or alleged omission of a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, (ii) against any and all losses, liabilities, claims, damages and expenses whatsoever, as incurred, to the extent of the aggregate amount paid in settlement of any litigation or investigation or proceeding by any governmental agency or body, commenced or threatened, or of any claim whatsoever based upon, arising out of, related to or resulting from any such untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission, and (iii) against any and all costs and expenses (including reasonable fees, charges and disbursements of counsel) as may be reasonably incurred in investigating, preparing or defending against any litigation, investigation or proceeding by any governmental agency or body, commenced or threatened, or any claim whatsoever based upon, arising out of, related to or resulting from any such untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission, or such violation of the Securities Act or Exchange Act, to the extent that any such expense or cost is not paid under subparagraph (i) or (ii) above; except insofar as any such statements are made in reliance upon information furnished to the Company in writing by such seller or any Seller Affiliate expressly for use therein. The reimbursements required by this Section 2.6(a) will be made by periodic payments during the course of the investigation or defense, as and when bills are received or expenses incurred.
(b) In connection with any Registration Statement or Prospectus covering the sale of Registrable Securities in which a Holder that is a seller of Registrable Securities is participating, each such Holder will (i) cooperate with and furnish to the Company such information and affidavits as the Company reasonably requests for use in connection with any such Registration Statement or Prospectus or any filings with any state securities commissions, (ii) to the extent required by the Securities Act, deliver or cause delivery of the Prospectus to any purchaser of the Registrable Securities covered by such Prospectus from such Holder and (iii) if requested by the Company, notify the Company of any sale of Registrable Securities by such Holder, and to the fullest extent permitted by law, each such seller will indemnify the Company and its directors and officers and each Person who controls the Company (within the meaning of the Securities Act or the Exchange Act) against any and all losses, claims, damages, liabilities and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees and disbursements except as limited by Section 2.6(c)) resulting from any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact contained in the Registration Statement or Prospectus or any omission or alleged omission of a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, but only to the extent that such untrue statement or alleged untrue statement or omission or alleged omission is contained in any information or affidavit so furnished by such seller or any of its Seller Affiliates in writing expressly for inclusion in the Registration Statement; provided that the obligation to indemnify will be several, not joint and several, among such sellers of Registrable Securities, and the liability of each such seller of Registrable Securities will be in proportion to the amount of Registrable Securities registered by them, and, provided, further, that such liability will be limited to the net amount received by such seller from the sale of Registrable Securities pursuant to such Registration Statement.
(c) Any Person entitled to indemnification hereunder will (i) give prompt written notice to the indemnifying party of any claim with respect to which it seeks indemnification (provided that the failure to give such notice shall not limit the rights of such Person) and (ii) unless in such indemnified party’s reasonable judgment a conflict of interest between such indemnified and indemnifying parties may exist with respect to such claim, permit such indemnifying party to assume the defense of such claim with counsel reasonably satisfactory to the indemnified party; provided, however, that any Person entitled to indemnification hereunder shall have the right to employ separate counsel and to participate in the defense of such claim, but the fees and expenses of such counsel shall be at the expense of such Person unless (A) the indemnifying party has agreed to pay such fees or expenses or (B) the indemnifying party shall have failed to assume the defense of such claim and employ counsel reasonably satisfactory to such Person. If such defense is not assumed by the indemnifying party as permitted hereunder, the indemnifying party will not be subject to any liability for any settlement made by the indemnified party without its consent (but such consent will not be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed). If such defense is assumed by the indemnifying party pursuant to the provisions hereof, such indemnifying party shall not settle or otherwise compromise the applicable claim unless (i) such settlement or compromise contains a full and unconditional release of the indemnified party or (ii) the indemnified party otherwise consents in writing (which consent will not be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed). An indemnifying party who is not entitled to, or elects not to, assume the defense of a claim will not be obligated to pay the fees and expenses of more than one counsel for all parties indemnified (which shall
10
be chosen by the Holders of a majority of Registrable Securities so indemnified) by such indemnifying party with respect to such claim, unless in the reasonable judgment of any indemnified party, a conflict of interest may exist between such indemnified party and any other of such indemnified parties with respect to such claim, in which event the indemnifying party shall be obligated to pay the reasonable fees and disbursements of such additional counsel or counsels.
(d) Each party hereto agrees that, if for any reason the indemnification provisions contemplated by Section 2.6(a) or Section 2.6(b) are unavailable to or insufficient to hold harmless an indemnified party in respect of any losses, claims, damages, liabilities or expenses (or actions in respect thereof) referred to therein, then each indemnifying party shall contribute to the amount paid or payable by such indemnified party as a result of such losses, claims, liabilities or expenses (or actions in respect thereof) in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect the relative fault of the indemnifying party and the indemnified party in connection with the actions which resulted in the losses, claims, damages, liabilities or expenses as well as any other relevant equitable considerations. The relative fault of such indemnifying party and indemnified party shall be determined by reference to, among other things, whether the untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact or omission or alleged omission to state a material fact relates to information supplied by such indemnifying party or indemnified party, and the parties’ relative intent, knowledge, access to information and opportunity to correct or prevent such statement or omission. The parties hereto agree that it would not be just and equitable if contribution pursuant to this Section 2.6(d) were determined by pro rata allocation (even if the Holders or any underwriters or all of them were treated as one entity for such purpose) or by any other method of allocation which does not take account of the equitable considerations referred to in this Section 2.6(d). The amount paid or payable by an indemnified party as a result of the losses, claims, damages, liabilities or expenses (or actions in respect thereof) referred to above shall be deemed to include any legal or other fees or expenses reasonably incurred by such indemnified party in connection with investigating or, except as provided in Section 2.6(c), defending any such action or claim. Notwithstanding the provisions of this Section 2.6(d), no Holder shall be required to contribute an amount greater than the dollar amount by which the net proceeds received by such Holder with respect to the sale of any Registrable Securities exceeds the amount of damages which such Holder has otherwise been required to pay by reason of any and all untrue or alleged untrue statements of material fact or omissions or alleged omissions of material fact made in any Registration Statement or Prospectus or any amendment thereof or supplement thereto related to such sale of Registrable Securities. No person guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation (within the meaning of Section 11(f) of the Securities Act) shall be entitled to contribution from any person who was not guilty of such fraudulent misrepresentation. The Holders’ obligations in this Section 2.6(d) to contribute shall be several in proportion to the amount of Registrable Securities registered by them and not joint.
If indemnification is available under this Section 2.6, the indemnifying parties shall indemnify each indemnified party to the full extent provided in Section 2.6(a) and Section 2.6(b) without regard to the relative fault of said indemnifying party or indemnified party or any other equitable consideration provided for in this Section 2.6(d) subject, in the case of the Holders, to the limited dollar amounts set forth in Section 2.6(b).
(e) No indemnifying party shall be liable for any settlement effected without its written consent (which consent may not be unreasonably delayed or withheld). Each indemnifying party agrees that it will not, without the indemnified party’s prior written consent, consent to entry of any judgment or settle or compromise any pending or threatened claim, action or proceeding in respect to which indemnification or contribution may be sought hereunder unless the foregoing contains and unconditional release, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the indemnified parties, of the indemnified parties from all liability and obligation arising therefrom.
(f) The indemnification and contribution provided for under this Agreement will remain in full force and effect regardless of any investigation made by or on behalf of the indemnified party or any officer, director or controlling Person of such indemnified party and will survive the transfer of securities.
2.7 Transfer of Registration Rights. The registration rights of a Holder under this Agreement with respect to any Registrable Securities may be transferred or assigned to any purchaser or transferee of Registrable Securities; provided, however, that (i) such Holder shall give the Company written notice prior to the time of such transfer stating the name and address of the transferee and identifying the securities with respect to which the rights under this Agreement are being transferred; (ii) such transferee shall agree in writing, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Company, to be bound as a Holder by the provisions of this Agreement; and (iii) immediately following such transfer the further disposition of such securities by such transferee shall be restricted to the extent set forth under applicable law.
2.8 Free Writing Prospectuses. The Company shall not permit any officer, director, underwriter, broker or any other person acting on behalf of the Company to use any free writing prospectus (as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act) in connection with any registration statement covering Registrable Securities, without the prior written consent of each participating Holder and any underwriter. No Holder shall, or permit any officer, manager, underwriter, broker or any other person acting on behalf of such Holder to use any free-writing prospectus in connection with any registration statement covering Registrable Securities, without the prior written consent of the Company.
2.9 Current Public Information. With a view to making available to the Holders of Registrable Securities the benefits of Rule 144 and Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act and other rules and regulations of the SEC that may at any time permit a Holder of Registrable Securities to sell securities of the Company to the public without registration, the Company covenants that it will (i) for as long as the Common Stock is registered pursuant to Section 12(b), Section 12(g) or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act, use its reasonable best efforts to file in a timely manner all reports and other documents required, if any, to be filed by it under the Securities Act and the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations adopted thereunder and (ii) if it is not required to file such reports, make available information necessary to comply with Rule 144 and Rule 144A, if available with respect to resales of the Registrable Securities under the Securities Act, at all times, all to the extent required from time to time to enable such Holder to sell Registrable Securities to the public without registration under the Securities Act within the limitation of the exemptions provided by (x) Rule 144 and Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act (if available with respect to resales of the Registrable Securities), as such rules may be amended from time to time or (y) any other rules or regulations now existing or hereafter adopted by the SEC.
2.10 Company Obligations Regarding Transfers. The Company shall instruct the transfer agent to remove any legend, notation or similar designation restricting transferability of the Registrable Securities from the certificates or book-entries evidencing Registrable Securities if such Common Stock (i) is sold pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act, (ii) is sold or transferred pursuant to Rule 144 (if the transferor is not an Affiliate of the Company) or (iii) is eligible for sale under Rule 144 without the requirement that the Company has complied with the public reporting requirements of the Exchange Act. Each Holder agrees to provide the Company, its counsel and/or the transfer agent with evidence reasonably requested by it in order to cause the removal of such legend, including, as may be appropriate, any information the Company deems necessary to determine that the legend, notation or similar designation is no longer required under the Securities Act or applicable state laws, including a certification that the holder is not an Affiliate of the Company (and a covenant to inform the Company if it should thereafter become an Affiliate and to consent to exchange any certificates or instruments representing the Common Stock for ones bearing an appropriate restrictive legend) and regarding the length of time the Common Stock has been held. Any fees of the Company, the transfer agent and Company counsel associated with the issuance of any legal opinion required by the Company’s transfer agent or the removal of such legend shall be borne by the Company.
2.11 No Conflict of Rights. The Company represents and warrants that it is not subject to any registration rights that are superior to, inconsistent with or that in any way violate or subordinate the rights granted to the Holders hereby. The Company shall not, prior to the termination of this Agreement, grant any registration rights that conflict with, or would prevent the Company from performing, the rights granted to the Holders hereby.
ARTICLE III—TERMINATION
3.1 Termination. The provisions of this Agreement shall terminate and be of no further force and effect upon the earlier of (a) the date when there shall no longer be any Registrable Securities outstanding and (b) the first date on which the Holders hold Registrable Securities consisting of 3,000,000 shares of Common Stock or less.
ARTICLE IV—MISCELLANEOUS
4.1 Notices. Any notice or other communication required or permitted hereunder shall be in writing and shall be delivered by hand, by electronic mail transmission, or by certified or registered mail, postage prepaid and return receipt requested. Notices shall be deemed to have been given upon delivery, if delivered by hand, three days after mailing, if mailed, and upon receipt of an appropriate electronic confirmation, if delivered by electronic mail transmission. Notices shall be delivered to the parties at the addresses set forth below:
|If to the Company:
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
500 West Texas, Suite 1220
Midland, Texas 79701
Attn: Matt P. Zmigrosky, General Counsel
Email: [email protected]
|With copies to (which shall not constitute notice):
|
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
1700 Pacific Avenue Suite 4100
Dallas, Texas 75201
Attention: Seth R. Molay
Email: [email protected]
|
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
1111 Louisiana Street 44th Floor
Houston, Texas 77002
Attention: John Goodgame
Email: [email protected]
|If to any Holder, at its address listed on the signature pages hereof.
Any party may from time to time change its address or designee for notification purposes by giving the other parties prior notice in the manner specified above of the new address or the new designee and the subsequent date upon which the change shall be effective.
4.2 Choice of Law; Exclusive Jurisdiction; Waiver of Jury Trial.
(a) This Agreement shall be constructed, interpreted and enforced in accordance with, and the respective rights and obligations of the parties shall be governed by, the laws of the State of Delaware without regard to principles of conflicts of law.
(b) All actions and proceedings for the enforcement of or based on, arising out of or relating to this Agreement shall be heard and determined exclusively in the Delaware Court of Chancery (or, only if the Delaware Court of Chancery declines to accept jurisdiction over the particular matter, any other court of the State of Delaware, or any federal court sitting in the State of Delaware), and each of the parties hereto hereby (i) irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of such courts (and, in the case of appeals, appropriate appellate courts therefrom) in any such action or proceeding, (ii) irrevocably waives the defense of an inconvenient forum to the maintenance of any such action or proceeding, (iii) agrees that it shall not bring any such action in any court other than the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (or, only if the Delaware Court of Chancery declines to accept jurisdiction over the particular matter, any other court of the State of Delaware, or any federal court sitting in the State of Delaware), and (iv) irrevocably consents to service of process by first class certified mail, return receipt requested, postage prepaid, to the address at which the Company or Holder, as the case may be, is to receive notice in accordance with Section 4.1. The parties hereto agree that a final judgment in any such action or proceeding shall be conclusive and may be enforced in other jurisdictions by suit on the judgment or in any other manner provided by applicable law.
(c) Each of the parties hereto hereby irrevocably waives any and all rights to trial by jury in any legal proceeding arising out of or related to this Agreement.
4.3 No Third-Party Beneficiaries. This Agreement is for the sole benefit of the parties hereto and their respective successors and permitted assigns and nothing herein, express or implied, is intended to or shall confer upon any other Person any legal or equitable right, benefit or remedy of any nature whatsoever, under or by reason of this Agreement; provided, however, the parties hereto hereby acknowledge that the Persons set forth in Section 2.6 are express third-party beneficiaries of the obligations of the parties hereto set forth in Section 2.6.
4.4 Successors and Assigns. Except as otherwise expressly provided herein, this Agreement shall be binding upon and benefit the Company, each Holder and their respective successors and assigns. The Company shall not, directly or indirectly, enter into any merger, consolidation or reorganization in which the Company shall not be the surviving entity unless the surviving entity shall, prior to such merger, consolidation or reorganization, agree in writing to assume the obligations of the Company under this Agreement, and for that purpose references hereunder to “Registrable Securities” shall be deemed to include the common equity interests or other securities, if any, which the Holders would be entitled to receive in exchange for Registrable Securities under any such merger, consolidation or reorganization, provided that, to the extent the Holders receive securities that are by their terms convertible into common equity interests of the issuer thereof, then any such common equity interests as are issued or issuable upon conversion of said convertible securities shall be included within the definition of “Registrable Securities.”
4.5 Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed by the parties in separate counterparts (including by means of executed counterparts delivered via electronic means), each of which shall be deemed an original, but all of which together shall constitute one and the same instrument.
4.6 Severability. In case any provision in this Agreement shall be held invalid, illegal or unenforceable in any respect for any reason, the validity, legality and enforceability of any such provision in every other respect and the remaining provisions shall not in any way be affected or impaired thereby.
4.7 No Waivers; Amendments.
(a) No failure or delay on the part of the Company or any Holder in exercising any right, power or remedy hereunder shall operate as a waiver thereof, nor shall any single or partial exercise of any such right, power or remedy preclude any other or further exercise thereof or the exercise of any other right, power or remedy. The remedies provided for herein are cumulative and are not exclusive of any remedies that may be available to the Company or any Holder at law or in equity or otherwise.
(b) Any provision of this Agreement may be amended or waived if, but only if, such amendment or waiver is in writing and is signed by the Company and the Required Holders.
4.8 Entire Agreement. This Agreement and the other writings referred to herein or therein or delivered pursuant hereto or thereto, contain the entire agreement between the Holders and the Company with respect to the subject matter hereof and supersede all prior and contemporaneous arrangements or understandings with respect thereto.
4.9 Remedies; Specific Performance.
(a) Each Holder shall have all rights and remedies reserved for such Holder pursuant to this Agreement and all rights and remedies which such Holder has been granted at any time under any other agreement or contract and all of the rights which such Holder has under any law or equity. Any Person having any rights under any provision of this Agreement will be entitled to enforce such rights specifically, to recover damages by reason of any breach of any provision of this Agreement and to exercise all other rights granted by law or equity.
(b) The parties hereto recognize and agree that money damages may be insufficient to compensate the Holders of any Registrable Securities for breaches by the Company of the terms hereof and, consequently, that the equitable remedies of injunctive relief and of specific performance of the terms hereof will be available in the event of any such breach. If any action should be brought in equity to enforce any of the provisions of this Agreement, none of the parties hereto shall raise the defense that there is an adequate remedy at law.
4.10 Negotiated Agreement. This Agreement was negotiated by the parties with the benefit of legal representation, and any rule of construction or interpretation otherwise requiring this Agreement to be construed or interpreted against any party shall not apply to the construction or interpretation hereof.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Agreement to be duly executed by their respective authorized officers as of the date first written above.
|DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
|By:
|
/s/ Kaes Van’t Hof
|Name:
|Kaes Van’t Hof
|Title:
|Chief Financial Officer
|GUIDON ENERGY HOLDINGS LP
|By:
|
/s/ Jay P. Still
|Name:
|Jay P. Still
|Title:
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Address:
|
Guidon Energy Holdings LP
545 E. John Carpenter Fwy, Ste. 1300
|Irving, TX 75062
|
Attention:
|Jay Still
|
Email:
|[email protected]
|With copies to (which shall not constitute notice):
|
Blackstone Management Partners L.L.C.
345 Park Avenue, 43rd Floor
|New York, New York 10154
|Attention:
|Angelo Acconcia
|Erik Belz
|Email:
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|Kirkland & Ellis LLP
|609 Main Street, Suite 4500
|Houston, TX 77002
|Attention:
|Rhett Van Syoc, P.C.
|Michael Rigdon
|Email:
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|GUIDON OPERATING LLC
|By:
|
/s/ Jay P. Still
|Name:
|Jay P. Still
|Title:
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Address:
|
Guidon Operating LLC
545 E. John Carpenter Fwy, Ste. 1300
|Irving, TX 75062
|Attention:
|Jay Still
|Email:
|[email protected]
|With copies to (which shall not constitute notice):
|
Blackstone Management Partners L.L.C.
345 Park Avenue, 43rd Floor
|New York, New York 10154
|Attention:
|Angelo Acconcia
|Erik Belz
|Email:
|[email protected]
|[email protected]blackstone.com
|Kirkland & Ellis LLP
|609 Main Street, Suite 4500
|Houston, TX 77002
|Attention:
|Rhett Van Syoc, P.C.
|Michael Rigdon
|Email:
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
Exhibit 4.4
Execution Version
LETTER AGREEMENT
April 27, 2021
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
500 West Texas, Suite 1220
Midland, Texas 79701
Attn: Matt P. Zmigrosky, General Counsel
Email: [email protected]
Dear Mr. Zmigrosky:
Reference is hereby made to that Registration Rights Agreement, dated as of February 26, 2021 (as the same may hereafter be amended, the “Registration Rights Agreement”), by and among Diamondback Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), Guidon Operating LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Guidon Operating”) and Guidon Energy Holdings LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Guidon Energy”, and together with Guidon Operating, the “Guidon Parties”), relating to shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the “Common Stock”). Defined terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms as set forth in the Registration Rights Agreement.
Following the expiration of the Lock-Up Period on April 27, 2021, certain of Guidon Energy’s limited partners and their members (the “Distributees”) will acquire an aggregate of 9,081,616 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) in connection with the distribution of the Shares by Guidon Energy to the Distributees (the “Distribution”). In connection with the Distribution, pursuant to Section 2.7 of the Registration Rights Agreement, Guidon Energy will transfer and assign its registration rights under the Registration Rights Agreement to the Distributees (the “Assignment”) and has requested that the Distributees’ Shares be included in the Shelf Registration Statement and each such Distributee be named as a selling stockholder thereunder.
In connection with the Distribution and the Assignment, in accordance with Section 4.7 of the Registration Rights Agreement, each of the Guidon Parties hereby consents, and the Company hereby agrees, to extend the deadline for the Company’s obligation under the Registration Rights Agreement (subject to the terms and conditions thereof) to prepare, file (to the extent not previously filed) and use the Company’s reasonable best efforts to cause to become effective the Shelf Registration Statement from April 27, 2021 to such date that is not later than two (2) business days from the date on which both of the following has occurred: (i) Gudion Energy has completed the Distribution on the books and records of Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Company’s transfer agent, and has notified the Company of such completion and (ii) BCP GEMS Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and one of the Distributtees, has executed a joinder agreement to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Registration Rights Agreement (as amended by the terms of this letter agreement) as a Holder in the same manner as if it were an original signatory to the Registration Rights Agreement. This letter agreement shall not otherwise release the Company or the Guidon Parties from any other obligation or restrictions imposed by the Registration Rights Agreement and all other terms of the Registration Rights Agreement shall continue in full force and effect in accordance with the provisions thereof.
This letter agreement and any claim, controversy or dispute arising under or related to this letter agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to the conflict of laws principles thereof.
This letter agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which shall be deemed an original, and together shall be deemed one in the same document. Counterparts may be delivered via facsimile, electronic mail or other transmission method, and any counterpart so delivered shall be deemed to have been duly and validly delivered and be valid and effective for all purposes.
|
GUIDON ENERGY HOLDINGS LP
By: Guidon Energy Holdings GP LLC
|
/s/ Gregory Perez
|By:
|Gregory Perez
|Title:
|Vice President
|GUIDON OPERATING LLC
|
/s/ Gregory Perez
|By:
|Gregory Perez
|Title:
|Vice President
|DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
|
/s/ Kaes Van’t Hof
|By:
|Kaes Van’t Hof
|Title:
|Chief Financial Officer
Exhibit 5.1
May 3, 2021
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
500 West Texas, Suite 1200
Midland, Texas 79701
Re: Diamondback Energy, Inc. Registration Statement on Form S-3/ASR
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have acted as counsel to Diamondback Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), in connection with the registration, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3/ASR (the “Registration Statement”), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), relating to the offer and sale of up to an aggregate of 10,676,116 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”), by the selling stockholders identified in the Registration Statement. The Shares may be sold or delivered from time to time as set forth in the Registration Statement, any amendment thereto, the prospectus contained therein and any supplements to the prospectus pursuant to Rule 415 under the Act. This opinion is being furnished at the request of the Company and in accordance with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Act.
We have examined originals or certified copies of such corporate records of the Company and other certificates and documents of officials of the Company, public officials and others as we have deemed appropriate for purposes of this letter. We have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, the legal capacity of all natural persons, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, and the conformity to authentic original documents of all copies submitted to us as conformed, certified or reproduced copies. We have also assumed the existence and entity power of each party to any document referred to herein other than the Company. As to various questions of fact relevant to this letter, we have relied, without independent investigation, upon certificates of public officials and certificates of officers of the Company, all of which we assume to be true, correct and complete.
Based upon the foregoing, and subject to the assumptions, exceptions, qualifications and limitations set forth herein, we are of the opinion that the Shares have been duly authorized and validly issued and are fully paid and non-assessable.
The opinions and other matters in this letter are qualified in their entirety and subject to the following:
|(A)
|
We express no opinion as to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the Delaware General Corporation Law.
|(B)
|
This letter is limited to the matters expressly stated herein and no opinion is to be inferred or implied beyond the opinion expressly set forth herein. We undertake no, and hereby disclaim any, obligation to make any inquiry after the date hereof or to advise you of any changes in any matter set forth herein, whether based on a change in the law, a change in any fact relating to the Company or any other person or entity or any other circumstance.
We hereby consent to the filing of this letter as an exhibit to the Registration Statement and to the use of our name in the Prospectus forming a part of the Registration Statement under the caption “Legal Matters.” In giving this consent, we do not thereby admit that we are within the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Act and the rules and regulations thereunder.
|Very truly yours,
|/s/ Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
|AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP
Exhibit 21.1
Significant Subsidiaries of the Registrant
|1.
|
Diamondback E&P LLC, a Delaware limited liability company
|2.
|
Diamondback O&G LLC, a Delaware limited liability company
|3.
|
Energen Corporation, an Alabama corporation
|4.
|
Energen Resources Corporation, an Alabama corporation
|5.
|
Rattler Midstream LP, a Delaware limited partnership
|6.
|
Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, a Delaware limited liability company
|7.
|
Viper Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership
|8.
|
Viper Energy Partners LLC, a Delaware limited liability company
|9.
|
QEP Resources, Inc., a Delaware corporation
|10.
|
QEP Energy Company, a Delaware corporation
Exhibit 23.2
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
We have issued our reports dated February 25, 2021 with respect to the consolidated financial statements and internal control over financial reporting of Diamondback Energy, Inc. included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement. We consent to the incorporation by reference of the aforementioned reports in this Registration Statement, and to the use of our name as it appears under the caption “Experts.”
/s/ GRANT THORNTON LLP
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
May 3, 2021
Exhibit 23.3
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
We consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-3 of our report dated February 24, 2021 relating to the financial statements of QEP Resources, Inc., incorporated by reference from the Annual Report on Form 10-K of QEP Resources, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2020. We also consent to the reference to us under the heading “Experts” in such Registration Statement.
/s/ Deloitte & Touche LLP
Denver, Colorado
May 3, 2021
Exhibit 23.4
CONSENT OF RYDER SCOTT COMPANY, L.P.
We have issued our report dated January 7, 2021 (the “Report”) on estimates of proved reserves, future production and income attributable to certain leasehold interests of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (“Diamondback”) as of December 31, 2020 included in Diamondback’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”). As independent oil and gas consultants, we hereby consent to (i) the incorporation by reference of the Report in this Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR of Diamondback (this “Registration Statement”), (ii) the use in this Registration Statement of the information contained in the Report and in our prior reserve reports referenced in the Annual Report, which information is incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement, and (iii) all references to our firm in this Registration Statement. We further consent to the reference to our firm under the heading “Experts” in this Registration Statement.
|
/s/ Ryder Scott Company, L.P.
|RYDER SCOTT COMPANY, L.P.
|TBPE Firm Registration No. F-1580
Houston, Texas
May 3, 2021
Exhibit 23.5
CONSENT OF RYDER SCOTT COMPANY, L.P.
We have issued our report dated January 7, 2021 (the “Report”) on estimates of proved reserves, future production and income attributable to certain royalty interests of Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (“Diamondback”), as of December 31, 2020 included in Diamondback’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Diamondback Annual Report”). As independent oil and gas consultants, we hereby consent to (i) the incorporation by reference of the Report in this Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR of Diamondback (this “Registration Statement”), (ii) the use in this Registration Statement of the information contained in the Report and in our prior reserve reports referenced in the Diamondback Annual Report, which information is incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement, and (iii) all references to our firm in this Registration Statement. We further consent to the reference to our firm under the heading “Experts” in this Registration Statement.
|/s/ Ryder Scott Company, L.P.
|RYDER SCOTT COMPANY, L.P.
|TBPE Firm Registration No. F-1580
Houston, Texas
May 3, 2021
Exhibit 23.6
CONSENT OF RYDER SCOTT COMPANY, L.P.
As independent petroleum engineers, we hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR of Diamondback Energy, Inc. of our appraisal report relating to the proved gas and oil reserves of QEP Energy Company included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of QEP Resources, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2020 and incorporated herein by reference. We also consent to the reference to us under the heading “Experts” in this Registration Statement.
|
/s/ Ryder Scott Company, L.P.
|Ryder Scott Company, L.P.
Denver, Colorado
May 3, 2021