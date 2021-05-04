Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers – Form S-3ASR

2.6 Indemnification .

(a) The Company agrees to indemnify and reimburse, to the fullest extent permitted by law, each Holder that is a seller of Registrable Securities, and each of its employees, advisors, agents, representatives, partners, officers, and directors and each Person who controls such Holder (within the meaning of the Securities Act or the Exchange Act) (collectively, the “ Seller Affiliates ”) (i) against any and all losses, claims, damages, liabilities and expenses, joint or several (including, without limitation, attorneys’ fees and disbursements except as limited by Section 2.6(c) ) based upon, arising out of, related to or resulting from any untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact contained in any Registration Statement or Prospectus or any amendment thereof or supplement thereto, or any omission or alleged omission of a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, (ii) against any and all losses, liabilities, claims, damages and expenses whatsoever, as incurred, to the extent of the aggregate amount paid in settlement of any litigation or investigation or proceeding by any governmental agency or body, commenced or threatened, or of any claim whatsoever based upon, arising out of, related to or resulting from any such untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission, and (iii) against any and all costs and expenses (including reasonable fees, charges and disbursements of counsel) as may be reasonably incurred in investigating, preparing or defending against any litigation, investigation or proceeding by any governmental agency or body, commenced or threatened, or any claim whatsoever based upon, arising out of, related to or resulting from any such untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission, or such violation of the Securities Act or Exchange Act, to the extent that any such expense or cost is not paid under subparagraph (i) or (ii) above; except insofar as any such statements are made in reliance upon information furnished to the Company in writing by such seller or any Seller Affiliate expressly for use therein. The reimbursements required by this Section 2.6(a) will be made by periodic payments during the course of the investigation or defense, as and when bills are received or expenses incurred.

(b) In connection with any Registration Statement or Prospectus covering the sale of Registrable Securities in which a Holder that is a seller of Registrable Securities is participating, each such Holder will (i) cooperate with and furnish to the Company such information and affidavits as the Company reasonably requests for use in connection with any such Registration Statement or Prospectus or any filings with any state securities commissions, (ii) to the extent required by the Securities Act, deliver or cause delivery of the Prospectus to any purchaser of the Registrable Securities covered by such Prospectus from such Holder and (iii) if requested by the Company, notify the Company of any sale of Registrable Securities by such Holder, and to the fullest extent permitted by law, each such seller will indemnify the Company and its directors and officers and each Person who controls the Company (within the meaning of the Securities Act or the Exchange Act) against any and all losses, claims, damages, liabilities and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees and disbursements except as limited by Section 2.6(c) ) resulting from any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact contained in the Registration Statement or Prospectus or any omission or alleged omission of a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, but only to the extent that such untrue statement or alleged untrue statement or omission or alleged omission is contained in any information or affidavit so furnished by such seller or any of its Seller Affiliates in writing expressly for inclusion in the Registration Statement; provided that the obligation to indemnify will be several, not joint and several, among such sellers of Registrable Securities, and the liability of each such seller of Registrable Securities will be in proportion to the amount of Registrable Securities registered by them, and, provided , further , that such liability will be limited to the net amount received by such seller from the sale of Registrable Securities pursuant to such Registration Statement.

(c) Any Person entitled to indemnification hereunder will (i) give prompt written notice to the indemnifying party of any claim with respect to which it seeks indemnification ( provided that the failure to give such notice shall not limit the rights of such Person) and (ii) unless in such indemnified party’s reasonable judgment a conflict of interest between such indemnified and indemnifying parties may exist with respect to such claim, permit such indemnifying party to assume the defense of such claim with counsel reasonably satisfactory to the indemnified party; provided , however , that any Person entitled to indemnification hereunder shall have the right to employ separate counsel and to participate in the defense of such claim, but the fees and expenses of such counsel shall be at the expense of such Person unless (A) the indemnifying party has agreed to pay such fees or expenses or (B) the indemnifying party shall have failed to assume the defense of such claim and employ counsel reasonably satisfactory to such Person. If such defense is not assumed by the indemnifying party as permitted hereunder, the indemnifying party will not be subject to any liability for any settlement made by the indemnified party without its consent (but such consent will not be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed). If such defense is assumed by the indemnifying party pursuant to the provisions hereof, such indemnifying party shall not settle or otherwise compromise the applicable claim unless (i) such settlement or compromise contains a full and unconditional release of the indemnified party or (ii) the indemnified party otherwise consents in writing (which consent will not be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed). An indemnifying party who is not entitled to, or elects not to, assume the defense of a claim will not be obligated to pay the fees and expenses of more than one counsel for all parties indemnified (which shall

