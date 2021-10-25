Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers – Form S-3ASR

TABLE OF CONTENTS As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2021 Registration No. 333- ​ ​ ​ UNITED STATES

TABLE OF CONTENTS PROSPECTUS Up to 959,691 Shares LAREDO PETROLEUM, INC. Common Stock This prospectus relates to the proposed resale from time to time of up to 959,691 shares of our common stock, par value $0.01 per share, by the selling stockholders identified herein. Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc. acquired these shares from us on October 18, 2021 in connection with our acquisition of certain assets under the terms of that certain purchase and sale agreement, dated as of September 17, 2021, by and among us, Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., DE Midland III LLC, Parsley Minerals, LLC, and Parsley Energy L.P. The selling stockholders may offer and sell or otherwise dispose of their shares of our common stock described in this prospectus from time to time through public or private transactions at fixed prices, at prevailing market prices at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market price, at varying prices determined at the time of sale or at negotiated prices. See “Plan of Distribution” for more information about how the selling stockholders may sell or dispose of their shares of common stock. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LPI.” On October 22, 2021, the last reported sale price for our common stock was $79.88 per share. Investing in our common stock involves risk. You should carefully read the information under the heading “Risk Factors” on page 3 of this prospectus and the risk factors contained in any applicable prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein before making a decision to purchase our securities. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is October 25, 2021.

•

the description of our common stock contained in our Form 8-A/A filed on January 7, 2014 and Exhibit 4.2 to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any other amendments or reports filed with the SEC for the purpose of updating such description. ​ In addition, we incorporate by reference in this prospectus any future filings made by Laredo with the SEC under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14, or 15(d) of the Exchange Act (excluding any information furnished and not filed with the SEC) after the date on which the registration statement that includes this prospectus was initially filed with the SEC and until all offerings under this shelf registration statement are terminated. Any statement contained in a document incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for all purposes to the extent that a statement contained in this prospectus or in any other subsequently filed document which is also incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference modifies or supersedes such statement. Any statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this prospectus. You may request a copy of these filings (other than an exhibit to a filing unless that exhibit is specifically incorporated by reference into that filing) at no cost by writing or telephoning us at the following address and telephone number: Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Attention: Investor Relations

15 W. Sixth Street, Suite 900

Tulsa, Oklahoma 74119

(918) 513-4570

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Various statements contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements include statements, projections and estimates concerning our operations, performance, business strategy, oil, natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and natural gas reserves, drilling program capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, the timing and success of specific projects, outcomes and effects of litigation, claims and disputes, derivative activities and potential financing. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “foresee,” “plan,” “goal,” “should,” “intend,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” “suggest” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Among the factors that significantly impact our business and could impact our business in the future are: •

the effects, duration, government response or other implications of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, or the threat and occurrence of other epidemic or pandemic diseases; ​ •

changes in domestic and global production, supply and demand for oil, NGL and natural gas, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members and other oil exporting nations (“OPEC+”); ​ •

the volatility of oil, NGL and natural gas prices, including in our area of operation in the Permian Basin; ​ •

the potential impact of suspending drilling programs and completions activities or shutting in a portion of our wells, as well as costs to later restart, and co-development considerations such as horizontal spacing, vertical spacing and parent-child interactions on production of oil, NGL and natural gas from our wells; ​ •

United States (“U.S.”) and international economic conditions and legal, tax, political and administrative developments, including the effects of the recent U.S. presidential, congressional and state elections on energy, trade and environmental policies and existing and future laws and government regulations; ​ •

our ability to comply with federal, state and local regulatory requirements; ​ •

the ongoing instability and uncertainty in the U.S. and international energy, financial and consumer markets that could adversely affect the liquidity available to us and our customers and the demand for commodities, including oil, NGL and natural gas; ​ •

our ability to execute our strategies, including our ability to successfully identify and consummate strategic acquisitions at purchase prices that are accretive to our financial results and to successfully integrate acquired businesses, assets and properties; ​ •

our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Sabalo/Shad Acquisition (as defined below), including effectively managing our expanded acreage; ​ •

competition in the oil and natural gas industry; ​ •

our ability to discover, estimate, develop and replace oil, NGL and natural gas reserves and inventory; ​ •

drilling and operating risks, including risks related to hydraulic fracturing activities, and those related to inclement or extreme weather impacting our ability to produce existing wells and/or drill and complete new wells over an extended period of time; ​ •

the long-term performance of wells that were completed using different technologies; ​ •

revisions to our reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices, decline curves and other uncertainties; ​ •

impacts of impairment write-downs on our financial statements; ​

•

capital requirements for our operations and projects; ​ •

our ability to continue to maintain the borrowing capacity under our Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (as amended, the “Senior Secured Credit Facility”) or access other means of obtaining capital and liquidity, especially during periods of sustained low commodity prices; ​ •

our ability to comply with restrictions contained in our debt agreements, including our Senior Secured Credit Facility and the indentures governing our senior unsecured notes, as well as debt that could be incurred in the future; ​ •

our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness, fund our capital requirements and generate future profits; ​ •

our ability to hedge, and regulations that affect our ability to hedge; ​ •

the availability and costs of drilling and production equipment, supplies, labor and oil and natural gas processing and other services; ​ •

the availability and costs of sufficient gathering, processing, storage and export capacity in the Permian Basin and refining capacity in the U.S. Gulf Coast; ​ •

the impact of repurchases, if any, of securities from time to time; ​ •

the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to remediate a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; ​ •

our ability to maintain the health and safety of, as well as recruit and retain, qualified personnel necessary to operate our business; ​ •

risks related to the geographic concentration of our assets; and ​ •

our ability to secure or generate sufficient electricity to produce our wells without limitations. ​ These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors, including those set forth in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on May 11, 2021, this prospectus and in other filings made by us from time to time with the SEC or in materials incorporated herein or therein. In light of such risks and uncertainties, we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of oil and natural gas that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reservoir engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions would change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil or natural gas that are ultimately recovered. All forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus speak only as of the date of this prospectus and all forward-looking statements incorporated by reference into this prospectus speak only as of the dates such statements were made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements regarding new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

LAREDO PETROLEUM, INC. We are an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The oil and liquids-rich Permian Basin is characterized by multiple target horizons, extensive production histories, long-lived reserves, high drilling success rates and high initial production rates. As of June 30, 2021, we had assembled 148,159 net acres in the Permian Basin. Our acreage is largely contiguous in the neighboring Texas counties of Howard, Glasscock, Reagan, Sterling and Irion. We completed our initial public offering of common stock on December 19, 2011. Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “LPI.” Our executive offices are located at 15 W. Sixth Street, Suite 900, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74119, and the phone number at this address is (918) 513-4570. Our website address is www.laredopetro.com. We make our periodic reports and other information filed with or furnished to the SEC available free of charge through our website as soon as reasonably practicable after those reports and other information are electronically filed with or furnished to the SEC. Information on our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this prospectus. Recent Developments Pioneer Acquisition On October 18, 2021, we acquired certain oil and gas properties in the Midland Basin, including approximately 20,000 net acres located in western Glasscock County and related assets and contracts (the “Pioneer Acquisition”) from Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., (“Pioneer”), DE Midland III LLC, Parsley Minerals, LLC, and Parsley Energy, L.P. pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated September 17, 2021. Aggregate consideration for the Pioneer Acquisition consisted of approximately $160.0 million in cash and 959,691 shares of our common stock. We funded the cash portion for the Pioneer Acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under our Senior Secured Credit Facility. The shares were issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act as sales by an issuer not involving any public offering. At the closing of the Pioneer Acquisition, we entered into a registration rights agreement with Pioneer, dated as of October 18, 2021 (the “Pioneer registration rights agreement”), pursuant to which we agreed to file with the SEC, and use our reasonable best efforts to cause to be declared effective, a shelf registration statement registering for resale the shares of common stock issued to Pioneer in the Pioneer Acquisition as soon as practicable following the closing of the Pioneer Acquisition. See “Selling Stockholders” for additional information. July 2029 Notes On July 16, 2021, we closed a private offering and sale of $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2029. We received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $392.0 million (after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses), which we used for general corporate purposes, including, repaying a portion of the borrowings outstanding under our Senior Secured Credit Facility. Senior Secured Credit Facility On October 20, 2021, in connection with the Pioneer Acquisition and pursuant to the regular semi-annual redetermination, the lenders increased the Borrowing Base under the Senior Secured Credit Facility to $1.0 billion. The Aggregate Elected Commitment under the Senior Secured Credit Facility remained unchanged at $725 million. On July 16, 2021, we entered into the Seventh Amendment (the “Seventh Amendment”) to the Senior Secured Credit Facility. The Seventh Amendment, among other things, included technical amendments (including in connection with Eurodollar advances), extended the maturity date by two years to July 16, 2025 (subject to a springing maturity date of July 29, 2024 if certain notes are outstanding on such date),

increased the applicable margins for advances made thereunder, increased certain commitment and letter of credit fees, revised certain exceptions to the limitations on the payment of distributions and the repayment of unsecured debt and decreased the leverage ratio for quarterly periods ending on and after September 30, 2021. On May 7, 2021, we entered into the Sixth Amendment (the “Sixth Amendment”) to the Senior Secured Credit Facility. The Sixth Amendment, among other things, reaffirmed the Borrowing Base at $725 million, and amended the Senior Secured Credit Facility to permit (i) the Sabalo/Shad Acquisition (as defined below) and (ii) the Working Interest Sale (as defined below). All capitalized terms above that are not defined elsewhere have the meanings ascribed to them in the Senior Secured Credit Facility. 2021 Sabalo/Shad Acquisition On July 1, 2021, we acquired certain oil and gas properties in the Midland Basin, located in Howard and Borden Counties, Texas, and related assets and contracts (the “Sabalo/Shad Acquisition”) from Sabalo Energy, LLC and its subsidiary, Sabalo Operating, LLC (collectively, “Sabalo”) and from Shad Permian, LLC (“Shad”) under the terms of two separate purchase and sale agreements, each dated as of May 7, 2021, one between us and Sabalo and the other between us and Shad. Aggregate consideration for the Sabalo/Shad Acquisition consisted of approximately $624.3 million in cash and 2,506,964 shares of our common stock. We funded the cash portion for the Sabalo/Shad Acquisition with a combination of proceeds from a sale of working interests in certain of our oil and gas properties in connection with the Working Interest Sale, as more fully described below, and borrowings under our Senior Secured Credit Facility. The shares were issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act as sales by an issuer not involving any public offering. Sale of Working Interest On July 1, 2021, we sold a portion of our working interests in certain legacy gas-weighted proved developed reserves (the “Working Interest Sale”), to Piper Investments Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, LLC, for an aggregate purchase price of $405 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments, and may receive additional potential cash flow based earn-out payments over the next six years.

RISK FACTORS An investment in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should carefully consider the risk factors and all of the other information included in, or incorporated by reference into, this prospectus, including those included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any subsequently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2021, which are incorporated herein by reference, and those risk factors that may be included in any applicable prospectus supplement, together with all the other information included in this prospectus, any prospectus supplement and the documents we incorporate by reference, in evaluating an investment in our securities. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations could be adversely affected. USE OF PROCEEDS All of the shares of common stock covered by this prospectus are being offered and sold by the selling stockholders identified in this prospectus. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common stock by the selling stockholders. See “Selling Stockholders” and “Plan of Distribution” for additional information. SELLING STOCKHOLDERS We have prepared this prospectus to allow the selling stockholders identified below to offer and sell from time to time up to an aggregate of 959,691 shares of our common stock for their own account. In connection with the Pioneer Acquisition that was completed on October 18, 2021, we issued 959,691 shares of our common stock to Pioneer. At the closing of the Pioneer Acquisition, we entered into the Pioneer registration rights agreement, pursuant to which we agreed, as soon as practicable following the closing of the Pioneer Acquisition, to file with the SEC, and use reasonable best efforts to cause to be declared effective, a shelf registration statement registering for resale the shares issued in the Pioneer Acquisition. We also agreed, subject to the termination provisions discussed below, to use reasonable best efforts to keep such registration statement current and effective (or file a new shelf registration statement, if applicable, upon expiration of the preceding shelf registration statement) until such time as there are no longer any “Registrable Securities” ​(as such term is defined in the Pioneer registration rights agreement) outstanding or the earlier termination of the Pioneer registration rights agreement. The Pioneer registration rights agreement and our obligations to keep the shelf registration statement effective will terminate when there are no longer any such “Registrable Securities” outstanding. Under the Pioneer registration rights agreement, certain selling stockholders may request to sell all or a portion of their shares issued in the Pioneer Acquisition in an underwritten offering that is registered pursuant to the shelf registration statement; provided, however, that such selling stockholders, in the aggregate, will be entitled to make a demand for a total of only one underwritten shelf takedown during any 12-month period and only if the proceeds from the sale of such shares of common stock in any such underwritten shelf takedown (before the deduction of underwriting discounts) are reasonably expected to be at least $15 million. We have prepared this prospectus and the registration statement of which it is a part to comply with our registration obligations under the Pioneer registration rights agreement with respect to the 959,691 shares of our common stock issued in the Pioneer Acquisition and beneficially owned by the selling stockholders. Pursuant to the Pioneer registration rights agreement, we will pay all expenses relating to the registration and offering of these shares, except that the selling stockholders will pay any underwriting fees, discounts and commissions, placement fees of underwriters, broker commissions, transfer taxes and costs or expenses related to certain roadshows. Pursuant to the terms of the Pioneer registration rights agreement, we agreed to indemnify the selling stockholders against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, and each selling stockholder has severally agreed to indemnify us against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, which may arise from any written information furnished to us by such selling stockholder expressly for use in this prospectus.

3



TABLE OF CONTENTS

The following table sets forth the maximum number of shares of our common stock that may be sold by each selling stockholder under the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part. For purposes of the table below, we assume that the selling stockholders will sell all of their shares of common stock covered by this prospectus. We cannot predict when or in what amount the selling stockholders may sell any of the shares offered by the selling stockholders in this prospectus, if at all. The table also sets forth the name of each selling stockholder, the nature of any position, office or other material relationship which such selling stockholder has had, within the past three years, with us or with any of our predecessors or affiliates, and the number of shares of our common stock to be owned by such selling stockholder after completion of the offering. Except as set forth below, none of the selling stockholders is a broker-dealer registered under Section 15 of the Exchange Act or an affiliate of a broker-dealer registered under Section 15 of the Exchange Act. We prepared the table based on information provided to us by the selling stockholders. We have not sought to verify such information. Additionally, the selling stockholders may have sold or transferred some or all of its shares of our common stock in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act since the date on which the information in the table was provided to us. Other information about the selling stockholders may also change over time. Except as otherwise indicated, the selling stockholders have sole voting and dispositive power with respect to such shares. ​ ​ ​ Shares of Common

Stock Beneficially

Owned Prior to the

Offering (1) ​ ​ Shares of

Common Stock

Being Offered

Hereby ​ ​ Shares of

Common Stock

Beneficially Owned

After Completion

of the Offering (2) ​ Name of Selling Stockholder ​ ​ Number ​ ​ Percent (3) ​ ​ Number ​ ​ Number ​ ​ Percent ​ Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc. (4) ​ ​ ​ ​ 959,691 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5.6 % ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 959,691 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ * % ​ ​ Total ​ ​ ​ ​ 959,691 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5.6 % ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 959,691 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ * % ​ ​ ​ *

Less than 1% ​ (1)

For purposes of this table, a person or group of persons is deemed to have “beneficial ownership” of any shares which such person has the right to acquire within 60 days. For purposes of computing the percentage of outstanding shares held by each person or group of persons named above, any security which such person or group of persons has the right to acquire within 60 days is deemed to be outstanding for the purpose of computing the percentage ownership for such person or persons, but is not deemed to be outstanding for the purpose of computing the percentage ownership of any other person. As a result, the denominator used in calculating the beneficial ownership among our stockholders may differ. ​ (2)

Assumes the selling stockholder disposes of all of the shares of common stock covered by this prospectus and does not acquire beneficial ownership of any additional shares of our common stock held by such selling stockholder. ​ (3)

Percentage of beneficial ownership is based upon 17,071,102 shares of common stock outstanding as of October 18, 2021. Because the selling stockholders are not obligated to sell any portion of the shares of our common stock shown as offered by them, we cannot estimate the actual number or percentage of shares of our common stock that will be held by the selling stockholders upon completion of this offering. However, for purposes of this table, we have assumed that, after completion of the offering, none of the shares covered by this prospectus will be held by the selling stockholders. ​ (4)

Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, a Delaware corporation (“PXD”). PXD, as 100% owner of Pioneer, is deemed to beneficially own the shares issued to Pioneer in the Pioneer Acquisition. ​

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK The following discussion is a summary of the terms of our capital stock as contained in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, as amended by that certain certificate of amendment dated as of June 1, 2020, and our third amended and restated bylaws and does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the provisions of applicable law, to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and to our third amended and restated bylaws, which are filed as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Our authorized capital stock consists of 22,500,000 shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, of which 17,071,102 shares were issued and outstanding as of October 18, 2021, and 50,000,000 shares of preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, of which no shares were issued and outstanding as of October 18, 2021. Common Stock Except as provided by law or in a preferred stock designation, holders of common stock are entitled to one vote for each share held of record on all matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders, have the exclusive right to vote for the election of directors and do not have cumulative voting rights. Except as otherwise required by law, holders of common stock, as such, are not entitled to vote on any amendment to the amended and restated certificate of incorporation (including any certificate of designations relating to any series of preferred stock) that relates solely to the terms of any outstanding series of preferred stock if the holders of such affected series are entitled, either separately or together with the holders of one or more other such series, to vote thereon pursuant to the amended and restated certificate of incorporation (including any certificate of designations relating to any series of preferred stock) or pursuant to the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the “DGCL”). Subject to preferences that may be applicable to any outstanding shares or series of preferred stock, holders of common stock are entitled to receive ratably such dividends (payable in cash, stock or otherwise), if any, as may be declared from time to time by our board of directors out of funds legally available for dividend payments. All outstanding shares of common stock are fully paid and non-assessable. The holders of common stock have no preferences or rights of conversion, exchange, pre-emption or other subscription rights. There are no redemption or sinking fund provisions applicable to the common stock. In the event of any liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of our affairs, holders of common stock will be entitled to share ratably in our assets that are remaining after payment or provision for payment of all of our debts and obligations and after liquidation payments to holders of outstanding shares of preferred stock, if any. Preferred Stock Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation authorizes our board of directors, subject to any limitations prescribed by law, without further stockholder approval, to establish and to issue from time to time one or more classes or series of preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, covering up to an aggregate of 50,000,000 shares of preferred stock. Each class or series of preferred stock will cover the number of shares and will have the powers, preferences, rights, qualifications, limitations and restrictions determined by our board of directors, which may include, among others, dividend rights, liquidation preferences, voting rights, conversion rights, preemptive rights and redemption rights. Anti-Takeover Effects of Provisions of our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, our Third Amended and Restated Bylaws and Delaware Law Some provisions of Delaware law, and our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and our third amended and restated bylaws described below, contain provisions that could make the following transactions more difficult: (i) acquisition of us by means of a tender offer, a proxy contest or otherwise and (ii) removal of our incumbent officers and directors. These provisions may also have the effect of preventing changes in our management. It is possible that these provisions could make it more difficult to accomplish or could deter transactions that stockholders may otherwise consider to be in their best interest or in our best interests, including transactions that might result in a premium over the market price for our shares.

These provisions, summarized below, are expected to discourage coercive takeover practices and inadequate takeover bids. These provisions are also designed to encourage persons seeking to acquire control of us to first negotiate with us. We believe that the benefits of increased protection and our potential ability to negotiate with the proponent of an unfriendly or unsolicited proposal to acquire or restructure us outweigh the disadvantages of discouraging these proposals because, among other things, negotiation of these proposals could result in an improvement of their terms. Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Third Amended and Restated Bylaws Among other things, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and third amended and restated bylaws provide: •

advance notice procedures with regard to stockholder nomination of candidates for election as directors or proposals of business to be brought before meetings of our stockholders. These procedures provide that notice of stockholder nominations or proposals must be timely given in writing to our corporate secretary prior to the meeting at which the action is to be taken. Generally, to be timely, notice must be received at our principal executive offices not less than 45 days nor more than 75 days prior to the first anniversary date of the date on which we first mailed our proxy materials for the annual meeting for the preceding year. Our third amended and restated bylaws specify the requirements as to form and content of all stockholders’ notices. These requirements may make it more difficult for stockholders to bring matters before the stockholders at an annual or special meeting; ​ •

our board of directors the ability to establish the terms of undesignated preferred stock. This ability makes it possible for our board of directors to issue, without stockholder approval, preferred stock with voting or other rights or preferences that could impede the success of any attempt to change control of us. These and other provisions may have the effect of deterring hostile takeovers or delaying changes in control or management of Laredo; ​ •

that our board of directors is divided into three classes with each class serving staggered three year terms; ​ •

that the authorized number of directors may be changed only by resolution of our board of directors; ​ •

that all vacancies, including newly created directorships, shall, except as otherwise required by law or by resolution of the board of directors and subject to the rights of the holders of any series of preferred stock, be filled by the affirmative vote of a majority of directors then in office, even if less than a quorum; ​ •

that any action required or permitted to be taken by the stockholders must be effected at a duly called annual or special meeting of stockholders and may not be effected by any consent in writing in lieu of a meeting of such stockholders; ​ •

that certain provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation may be amended only with the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 75% of our then outstanding common stock; ​ •

that our third amended and restated bylaws may be amended by the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 75% of our then outstanding common stock or our board of directors; and ​ •

that special meetings of our stockholders may only be called by the board of directors. ​ Delaware Law We are subject to the provisions of Section 203 of the DGCL, which regulates corporate takeovers. In general, those provisions prohibit a Delaware corporation, including those whose securities are listed for trading on the NYSE, from engaging in any business combination with any interested stockholder for a period of three years following the date that the stockholder became an interested stockholder, unless: •

the business combination or transaction in which the person became interested is approved by the board of directors before the date the interested stockholder attained that status; ​

•

upon consummation of the transaction that resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder, the interested stockholder owned at least 85% of the voting stock of the corporation outstanding at the time the transaction commenced other than, for purposes of determining the voting stock outstanding (but not the outstanding stock owned by the interested stockholder), shares owned by persons who are directors and also officers of us and by certain employee stock plans; or ​ •

on or after such time the business combination is approved by the board of directors and authorized at a meeting of stockholders by an affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the outstanding voting stock that is not owned by the interested stockholder. ​ In general, Section 203 defines a “business combination” to include the following: •

certain mergers or consolidations involving the corporation and the interested stockholder; ​ •

any sale, transfer, pledge or other disposition of 10% or more of the assets of the corporation to or with the interested stockholder; ​ •

subject to certain exceptions, any transaction that results in the issuance or transfer by the corporation of any stock of the corporation to the interested stockholder; ​ •

subject to certain exceptions, any transaction involving the corporation that has the effect of increasing the proportionate share of the stock of any class or series of the corporation beneficially owned by the interested stockholder; or ​ •

the receipt by the interested stockholder of the benefit of loans, advances, guarantees, pledges or other financial benefits provided by or through the corporation. ​ In general, Section 203 defines an interested stockholder as any entity or person beneficially owning 15% or more of the outstanding voting stock of the corporation and any entity or person affiliated with or controlling or controlled by any of these entities or persons. Limitation of Liability and Indemnification Matters Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation limits the liability of our directors for monetary damages for breach of their fiduciary duty as directors, except for the following liabilities that cannot be eliminated under the DGCL: •

for any breach of their duty of loyalty to us or our stockholders; ​ •

for acts or omissions not in good faith or which involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law; ​ •

for an unlawful payment of dividends or an unlawful stock purchase or redemption, as provided under Section 174 of the DGCL; or ​ •

for any transaction from which the director derived an improper personal benefit. ​ Any amendment or repeal of these provisions will be prospective only and would not affect any limitation on liability of a director for acts or omissions that occurred prior to any such amendment or repeal. Our third amended and restated bylaws also provide that we will indemnify our directors and officers to the fullest extent permitted by Delaware law; provided that we shall indemnify any such person seeking indemnification in connection with a proceeding (or part thereof) initiated by such person only if such proceeding (or part thereof) was authorized by the board of directors. Our third amended and restated bylaws also explicitly authorize us to purchase insurance to protect any of our officers, directors, employees or agents or any person who is or was serving at our request as an officer, director, employee or agent of another enterprise for any expense, liability or loss, regardless of whether Delaware law would permit indemnification. We have entered into indemnification agreements with directors and officers. The agreements provide that we will indemnify and hold harmless each indemnitee for certain expenses to the fullest extent permitted or authorized by law, including the DGCL, in effect on the date of the agreement or as it may be amended to provide more advantageous rights to the indemnitee. If such indemnification is unavailable as a result of a

court decision and if we and the indemnitee are jointly liable in the proceeding, we will contribute funds to the indemnitee for his expenses in proportion to relative benefit and fault of us and indemnitee in the transaction giving rise to the proceeding. The indemnification agreements also provide that we will indemnify the indemnitee for monetary damages for actions taken as our director or officer or for serving at our request as a director or officer or another position at another corporation or enterprise, as the case may be. The indemnification agreements and our third amended and restated bylaws also provide that we must advance payment of certain expenses to the indemnitee, including fees of counsel, subject to receipt of an undertaking from the indemnitee to return such advance if it is it is ultimately determined that the indemnitee is not entitled to indemnification. We believe that the limitation of liability provision in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, third amended and restated bylaws and the indemnification agreements will facilitate our ability to continue to attract and retain qualified individuals to serve as directors and officers. Corporate Opportunity Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, we renounce any interest or expectancy in any business opportunity, transaction or other matter in which Warburg Pincus LLC or any private fund that it manages or advises, any of their respective officers, directors, partners and employees, and any portfolio company in which such entities or persons have an equity interest (other than us and our subsidiaries) (each a “specified party”) participates or desires or seeks to participate in and that involves any aspect of the energy business or industry, unless any such business opportunity, transaction or matter is offered in writing solely to (i) one of our directors or officers who is not also a specified party or (ii) a specified party who is one of our directors, officers or employees and is offered such opportunity solely in his or her capacity as one of our directors, officers or employees. Transfer Agent and Registrar The transfer agent and registrar for our common stock is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. Listing Our common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “LPI.” PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION The selling stockholders may, from time to time, sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any or all of the common stock offered by this prospectus or any applicable prospectus supplement on any stock exchange, market or trading facility on which such common stock is traded or in private transactions. These dispositions may be at fixed prices, at prevailing market prices at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market price, at varying prices determined at the time of sale or at negotiated prices. These prices will be determined by the selling stockholders or by agreement between the selling stockholders and underwriters, broker-dealers or agents who may receive fees or commissions in connection with any such sale. The selling stockholders may use any one or more of the following methods when disposing of the offered common stock: •

sales on the NYSE or any national securities exchange or quotation service on which our common stock may be listed or quoted at the time of sale; ​ •

an over-the-counter sale or distribution; ​ •

underwritten offerings; ​ •

ordinary brokerage transactions and transactions in which the broker-dealer solicits purchasers; ​ •

block trades in which the broker-dealer will attempt to sell the common stock as agent, but may position and resell a portion of the block as principal to facilitate the transaction, or in crosses in which the same broker acts as agent on both sides; ​

•

purchases by a broker-dealer as principal and resale by the broker-dealer for its account; ​ •

an exchange distribution and/or secondary distribution in accordance with the rules of the applicable exchange; ​ •

privately negotiated transactions; ​ •

sales to cover short sales effected after the date of this prospectus; ​ •

through the writing or settlement of options or other hedging transactions, whether through an options exchange or otherwise; ​ •

broker-dealers may agree to sell a specified number of such common stock at a stipulated price per share; ​ •

through the distributions of the shares by any selling stockholder to its general or limited partners, members, managers affiliates, employees, directors or stockholders; ​ •

in option transactions; ​ •

a combination of any such methods of sale; and ​ •

any other method permitted pursuant to applicable law. ​ The selling stockholders may elect to make an in-kind distribution of their shares of common stock to their respective members, partners or stockholders. To the extent that such members, partners or stockholders are not affiliates of ours, such members, partners or stockholders would thereby receive freely tradeable shares of our common stock pursuant to the distribution through this registration statement. The selling stockholders may also sell the shares of common stock under Rule 144 or any other exemption from registration under the Securities Act, if, when and to the extent such exemption is available to them at the time of such sale, rather than under this prospectus. Broker-dealers engaged by the selling stockholders may arrange for other brokers-dealers to participate in sales. Broker-dealers may receive commissions or discounts from the selling stockholders (or, if any broker-dealer acts as agent for the purchaser of common stock, from the purchaser) in amounts to be negotiated, but, except as set forth in a supplement to this prospectus, in the case of an agency transaction not in excess of a customary brokerage commission in compliance with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Rule 5110; and in the case of a principal transaction a markup or markdown in compliance with FINRA Rule 2121. In connection with the sale of the common stock, the selling stockholders may enter into hedging transactions with broker-dealers or other financial institutions, which may in turn engage in short sales of the common stock in the course of hedging the positions they assume. The selling stockholders may also sell common stock short and deliver these shares to close out their short positions, or loan or pledge the securities to broker-dealers that in turn may sell these shares. The selling stockholders may also enter into option or other transactions with broker-dealers or other financial institutions or create one or more derivative securities which require the delivery to such broker-dealer or other financial institution of securities offered by this prospectus, which securities such broker-dealer or other financial institution may resell pursuant to this prospectus (as supplemented or amended to reflect such transaction). The selling stockholders may from time to time pledge or grant a security interest in some or all of the shares of common stock owned by them and, if they default in the performance of their secured obligations, the pledgees or secured parties may offer and sell common stock from time to time under this prospectus, or, to the extent required under the applicable securities laws, under an amendment to this prospectus under Rule 424 or other applicable provision of the Securities Act. If the selling shareholders use one or more underwriters in the sale, the underwriters will acquire the securities for their own account, and they may resell these securities from time to time in one or more transactions, including negotiated transactions, at a fixed public offering price or at varying prices determined at the time of sale. The securities may be offered and sold to the public either through underwriting syndicates represented by one or more managing underwriters or directly by one or more of such firms. The

selling stockholders and any underwriters, broker-dealers or agents that are involved in selling the securities may be deemed to be “underwriters” within the meaning of the Securities Act in connection with such sales. The securities may be offered and sold to the public either through underwriting syndicates represented by one or more managing underwriters or directly by one or more of such firms. In such event, any commissions received by such underwriters, broker-dealers or agents and any profit on the resale of the shares of common stock purchased by them may be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts under the Securities Act. Underwriters may resell the shares to or through dealers, and those dealers may receive compensation in the form of one or more discounts, concessions or commissions from the underwriters and commissions from purchasers for which they may act as agents. Each selling stockholder has informed us that it does not have any written or oral agreement or understanding, directly or indirectly, with any person to distribute the shares of common stock. Pursuant to the Pioneer registration rights agreement, we will pay all expenses relating to the registration and offering of these shares, except that the selling stockholders will pay underwriting fees, discounts and selling commissions, transfer taxes and costs or expenses related to certain roadshows. Pursuant to the terms of the Pioneer registration rights agreement, we agreed to indemnify the selling stockholders against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, and each selling stockholder has severally agreed to indemnify us against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act, which may arise from any written information furnished to us by such selling stockholder expressly for use in this prospectus. Under applicable rules and regulations under the Exchange Act, any person engaged in the distribution of the resale shares of common stock may not simultaneously engage in market making activities with respect to the common stock for the applicable restricted period, as defined in Regulation M, prior to the commencement of the distribution. In addition, the selling stockholders will be subject to applicable provisions of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations thereunder, including Regulation M, which may limit the timing of purchases and sales of the common stock by the selling stockholders or any other person. We will make copies of this prospectus available to the selling stockholders and have informed them of the need to deliver a copy of this prospectus to each purchaser at or prior to the time of the sale (including by compliance with Rule 172 under the Securities Act). There can be no assurances that the selling stockholders will sell, and the selling stockholders are not required to sell, any or all of the securities offered under this prospectus. To the extent required, this prospectus may be amended and/or supplemented from time to time to describe a specific plan of distribution. If required, we may add transferees, successors and donees by prospectus supplement in instances where the transferee, successor or donee has acquired its shares from holders named in this prospectus after the effective date of this prospectus. Transferees, successors and donees of identified selling stockholders may not be able to use this prospectus for resales until they are named in the selling stockholders table by prospectus supplement or post-effective amendment. See “Selling Stockholders.”

LEGAL MATTERS The validity of the securities being offered by this prospectus will be passed upon for us by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Houston, Texas, our outside legal counsel. Additional legal matters may be passed on for us, or any underwriters, dealers or agents, by counsel we will name in the applicable prospectus supplement. EXPERTS The audited financial statements and management’s assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. incorporated by reference in this prospectus and elsewhere in the registration statement have been so incorporated by reference in reliance upon the reports of Grant Thornton LLP, independent registered public accountants, upon the authority of said firm as experts in accounting and auditing. The audited annual combined financial statements of Sabalo Energy, LLC and Sabalo Operating, LLC incorporated by reference in this prospectus and elsewhere in the registration statement from Laredo’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 2, 2021, have been audited by Tranbarger FHK, PLLC, certified public accountants. Such financial statements have been so incorporated in reliance upon the report of such firm upon their authority as experts in accounting and auditing. The audited annual financial statements of Shad Permian, LLC incorporated by reference in this prospectus and elsewhere in the registration statement from Laredo’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 2, 2021, have been audited by Tranbarger FHK, PLLC, certified public accountants. Such financial statements have been so incorporated in reliance upon the report of such firm upon their authority as experts in accounting and auditing. The estimates of our proved reserves included in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus or any applicable prospectus supplement are based on reserve reports prepared by Ryder Scott Company, L.P., independent reserve engineers. These estimates are so included or incorporated by reference in reliance upon the authority of such firm as an expert in these matters. The estimates of the proved reserves owned by Sabalo Energy, LLC, incorporated by reference into this prospectus or any applicable prospectus supplement are based on reserve reports prepared by W.D. Von Gonten & Co., independent reserve engineers. These estimates are so included or incorporated by reference in reliance upon the authority of such firm as an expert in these matters. The estimates of the proved reserves owned by Shad Permian, LLC, incorporated by reference into this prospectus or any applicable prospectus supplement are based on reserve reports prepared by W.D. Von Gonten & Co., independent reserve engineers. These estimates are so included or incorporated by reference in reliance upon the authority of such firm as an expert in these matters.

INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution. The following table sets forth the expenses (all of which are estimated) to be borne by us in connection with a distribution of securities registered under this Registration Statement. ​ SEC registration fee ​ ​ ​ $ 6,413 ​ ​ ​ Printing fees and expenses ​ ​ ​ $ ​ * ​ ​ ​ Accounting fees and expenses ​ ​ ​ $ ​ * ​ ​ ​ Legal fees and expenses ​ ​ ​ $ ​ * ​ ​ ​ Miscellaneous ​ ​ ​ $ ​ * ​ ​ ​ Total ​ ​ ​ $ ​ * ​ ​ ​ *

These fees are calculated based on the number of issuances and amount of securities offered and accordingly cannot be estimated at this time. ​ Item 15. Indemnification of Directors and Officers. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated in the State of Delaware. Section 145 of the Delaware General Corporation Law (“DGCL”) provides that a corporation may indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (other than an action by or in the right of the corporation) by reason of the fact that he or she is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, against expenses (including attorneys’ fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with such action, suit or proceeding if he or she acted in good faith and in a manner he or she reasonably believed to be in, or not opposed to, the best interests of the corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe his or her conduct was unlawful. Section 145 further provides that a corporation similarly may indemnify any such person serving in any such capacity who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action or suit by or in the right of the corporation to procure a judgment in its favor by reason of the fact that he or she is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, against expenses (including attorneys’ fees) actually and reasonably incurred in connection with the defense or settlement of such action or suit if he or she acted in good faith and in a manner he or she reasonably believed to be in, or not opposed to, the best interests of the corporation and except that no indemnification shall be made in respect of any claim, issue or matter as to which such person shall have been adjudged to be liable to the corporation unless and only to the extent that the Delaware Court of Chancery or such other court in which such action or suit was brought shall determine upon application that, despite the adjudication of liability but in view of all of the circumstances of the case, such person is fairly and reasonably entitled to indemnity for such expenses which the Delaware Court of Chancery or such other court shall deem proper. Laredo’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that indemnification shall be to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL for all current or former directors or officers of Laredo. As permitted by the DGCL, Laredo’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that directors of Laredo shall have no personal liability to Laredo or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, except to the extent that exculpation from liability is not permitted under the DGCL as in effect when such liability is determined.

or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20% change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the “Calculation of Registration Fee” table in the effective registration statement; (iii) to include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (i), (ii) and (iii) do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the SEC by the Registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in the registration statement, or is contained in a form of prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) that is part of the registration statement. 2. That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. 3. To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. 4. That, for the purpose of determining liability under the Securities Act to any purchaser: (i) Each prospectus filed by the registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) shall be deemed to be part of the registration statement as of the date the filed prospectus was deemed part of and included in the registration statement; and (ii) Each prospectus required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2), (b)(5), or (b)(7) as part of a registration statement in reliance on Rule 430B relating to an offering made pursuant to Rule 415(a)(1)(i), (vii), or (x) for the purpose of providing the information required by section 10(a) of the Securities Act shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the earlier of the date such form of prospectus is first used after effectiveness or the date of the first contract of sale of securities in the offering described in the prospectus. As provided in Rule 430B, for liability purposes of the issuer and any person that is at that date an underwriter, such date shall be deemed to be a new effective date of the registration statement relating to the securities in the registration statement to which that prospectus relates, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Provided, however, that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will, as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such effective date, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such effective date. (b) The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each filing of the registrant’s annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan’s annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act) that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. (c) Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions or otherwise,

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the filing requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Tulsa, State of Oklahoma, on October 25, 2021. LAREDO PETROLEUM, INC. By:

/s/ Jason Pigott ​ ​ Jason Pigott

President and Chief Executive Officer POWER OF ATTORNEY KNOW ALL MEN BY THESE PRESENTS, that each of the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Jason Pigott, Bryan J. Lemmerman, and Mark D. Denny, each of whom may act without joinder of the other, as their true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent, with full power of substitution, for such person and on his or her behalf and in his or her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign, execute and file this registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any or all amendments (including, without limitation, post-effective amendments), with all exhibits and any and all documents required to be filed with respect thereto, with the SEC or any regulatory authority, granting unto such attorney-in-fact and agent, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in and about the premises in order to effectuate the same, as fully to all intents and purposes as he himself or her herself might or could do, if personally present, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorney-in-fact and agent, or his or her substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this Registration Statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities indicated below on October 25, 2021. ​ Signature ​ ​ Title ​ ​ /s/ Jason Pigott ​ Jason Pigott ​ ​ President and Chief Executive Officer and Director (Principal Executive Officer) ​ ​ /s/ Bryan J. Lemmerman ​ Bryan J. Lemmerman ​ ​ Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer) ​ ​ /s/ Jessica R. Wren ​ Jessica R. Wren ​ ​ Interim Principal Accounting Officer

(Principal Accounting Officer) ​ ​ /s/ William E. Albrecht ​ William E. Albrecht ​ ​ Director

(Chairman) ​ ​ /s/ Frances Powell Hawes ​ Frances Powell Hawes ​ ​ Director ​ ​ /s/ Jarvis V. Hollingsworth ​ Jarvis V. Hollingsworth ​ ​ Director ​

​ Signature ​ ​ Title ​ ​ /s/ Dr. Craig M. Jarchow ​ Dr. Craig M. Jarchow ​ ​ Director ​ ​ /s/ Lisa M. Lambert ​ Lisa M. Lambert ​ ​ Director ​ ​ /s/ Lori A. Lancaster ​ Lori A. Lancaster ​ ​ Director ​ ​ /s/ Pamela S. Pierce ​ Pamela S. Pierce ​ ​ Director ​ ​ /s/ Edmund P. Segner, III ​ Edmund P. Segner, III ​ ​ Director ​

Exhibit 5.1

October 25, 2021

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

15 W. Sixth Street

Suite 900

Tulsa, Oklahoma 74119

Re: Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Registration Statement on Form S-3

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have acted as counsel to Laredo Petroleum, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), in connection with the registration, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (the “Registration Statement”), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), relating to the offer and sale of up to 959,691 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, by the selling stockholders identified in the Registration Statement. The Shares may be sold or delivered from time to time as set forth in the Registration Statement, any amendment thereto, the prospectus contained therein and any supplements to the prospectus pursuant to Rule 415 under the Act. This opinion is being furnished at the request of the Company and in accordance with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Act.

We have examined originals or certified copies of such corporate records of the Company and other certificates and documents of officials of the Company, public officials and others as we have deemed appropriate for purposes of this letter. We have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, the legal capacity of all natural persons, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, and the conformity to authentic original documents of all copies submitted to us as conformed, certified or reproduced copies. We have also assumed the existence and entity power of each party to any document referred to herein other than the Company. As to various questions of fact relevant to this letter, we have relied, without independent investigation, upon certificates of public officials and certificates of officers of the Company, all of which we assume to be true, correct and complete.

Based upon the foregoing and subject to the assumptions, exceptions, qualifications and limitations stated herein, we are of the opinion that the Shares are duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.

1111 Louisiana Street | 44th Floor | Houston, Texas 77002-5200 | 713.220.5800 | fax: 713.236.0822 | akingump.com

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

October 25, 2021

Page 2

The opinions and other matters in this letter are qualified in their entirety and subject to the following:

(A) We express no opinion as to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware.

(B) This letter is limited to the matters expressly stated herein and no opinion is to be inferred or implied beyond the opinion expressly set forth herein. We undertake no, and hereby disclaim any, obligation to make any inquiry after the date hereof or to advise you of any changes in any matter set forth herein, whether based on a change in the law, a change in any fact relating to the Company or any other person or any other circumstance.

We hereby consent to the filing of this letter as an exhibit to the Registration Statement and to the use of our name in the prospectus forming a part of the Registration Statement under the caption “Legal Matters.” In giving this consent, we do not thereby admit that we are within the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Act and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Very truly yours, /s/ Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP

Exhibit 23.1

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

We have issued our reports dated February 22, 2021 with respect to the consolidated financial statements and internal control over financial reporting of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement. We consent to the incorporation by reference of the aforementioned reports in this Registration Statement, and to the use of or name as it appears under the caption “Experts”.

/s/ GRANT THORNTON LLP

Tulsa, Oklahoma

October 25, 2021

Exhibit 23.2

TBPELS REGISTERED ENGINEERING FIRM F-1580 FAX (713) 651-0849

1100 LOUISIANA SUITE 4600 HOUSTON, TEXAS 77002-5294 TELEPHONE (713) 651-9191

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT PETROLEUM ENGINEERS

Ryder Scott Company, L.P. hereby consents to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-3 of its reports regarding those quantities estimated by Ryder Scott of proved reserves of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the future net revenues from those reserves and their present value for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018. Ryder Scott Company, L.P. further consents to the reference to this firm under the heading “Experts” in this Registration Statement.

/s/ RYDER SCOTT COMPANY, L.P. RYDER SCOTT COMPANY, L.P. TBPELS Firm Registration No. F-1580

Houston, Texas

October 25, 2021

SUITE 2800, 350 7TH AVENUE, S.W. CALGARY, ALBERTA T2P 3N9 TEL (403) 262-2799 633 17TH STREET, SUITE 1700 DENVER, COLORADO 80202 TEL (303) 339-8110

Exhibit 23.3

T RANBARGER FHK , PLLC

CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

9501 Console Drive, Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 614-2284

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

We consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-3 of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. of our report dated May 24, 2021, relating to the combined financial statements of Sabalo Energy, LLC and Sabalo Operating, LLC as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and for the years then ended, which appears in Laredo’s Current Report on Form 8-K Laredo Petroleum, Inc. filed on June 2, 2021. We also consent to the reference to our firm under the heading “Experts” in such Registration Statement.

/s/ Tranbarger FHK, PLLC

San Antonio, Texas

October 25, 2021

Exhibit 23.4

T RANBARGER FHK , PLLC

CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

9501 Console Drive, Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 614-2284

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

We consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-3 of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. of our report dated May 24, 2021, relating to the financial statements of Shad Permian, LLC as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and for the years then ended, which appears in the Current Report on Form 8-K of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. filed on June 2, 2021. We also consent to the reference to our firm under the heading “Experts” in such Registration Statement.

/s/ Tranbarger FHK, PLLC

San Antonio, Texas

October 25, 2021

Exhibit 23.5

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT PETROLEUM ENGINEERS

We consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-3 of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. of our estimates of reserves contained in our reports entitled “Sabalo Energy, LLC Interests Midland Basin Oil & Gas Assets Estimate of Reserves and Revenues SEC Pricing Case “As of” January 1, 2021,” dated May 5, 2021, and “Shad Permian, LLC Interests Midland Basin Oil & Gas Assets Estimate of Reserves and Revenues SEC Pricing Case “As of” January 1, 2021,” dated May 5, 2021. We further consent to the reference to our firm under the heading “Experts” in such Registration Statement.

Yours truly, W.D. VON GONTEN & CO.