Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers – Form S-3ASR

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

We may sell securities to or through underwriters, dealers or agents. For additional information on the method of sale, you should refer to the section entitled “Plan of Distribution.” The names of any underwriters, dealers or agents involved in the offer and sale of any securities and the specific manner in which they may be offered will be set forth in the prospectus supplement covering the offer and sale of those securities.

Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EOG.” On December 15, 2021, the last reported sale price of our common stock on the New York Stock Exchange was $84.81 per share.

or any combination of the foregoing securities. The senior debt securities, subordinated debt securities, preferred stock, common stock purchase contracts, common stock purchase units and warrants may be convertible into, or exercisable for, our common or preferred stock or other securities of ours.

The descriptions of the securities contained in this prospectus, together with the applicable prospectus supplements, summarize all of the material terms and provisions of the various types of securities that we may offer. The particular terms of the securities offered by us will be described in a supplement to this prospectus. If indicated in an applicable prospectus supplement, the terms of the securities may differ from the terms summarized below. An applicable prospectus supplement will also contain information, where appropriate, about material U.S. federal income tax considerations relating to the securities, and the securities exchange, if any, on which the securities will be listed.

EOG Resources, Inc., a Delaware corporation organized in 1985, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States of America, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Sultanate of Oman and, from time to time, select other international areas.

You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different information. This prospectus may only be used where it is legal to sell the offered securities. You should not assume that the information in this prospectus or any prospectus supplement is accurate as of any date other than the respective date on the front cover of those documents. You should not assume that the information incorporated by reference in this prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date the respective information was filed with the SEC. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.

This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we have filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, referred to in this prospectus as the “SEC” or the “Commission,” using a “shelf” registration process. Using this process, we may, from time to time, offer to sell any combination of the securities described in this prospectus in one or more offerings at an aggregate initial offering price to be specified at the time of any such offer. This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer to sell securities, we will provide a supplement to this prospectus. The prospectus supplement will describe the specific terms of that offering, including the specific amounts, prices and terms of the securities offered. The prospectus supplement may also add, update or change the information contained in this prospectus. Please carefully read this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement, in addition to the information contained in the documents we refer you to under the heading “Where You Can Find Additional Information” below. If there is any inconsistency between the information in this prospectus and any prospectus supplement, you should rely on the information in the applicable prospectus supplement.

You may request a copy of these filings at no cost by writing or telephoning our Corporate Secretary at our principal executive offices, which are located at 1111 Bagby, Sky Lobby 2, Houston, Texas 77002, telephone: (713) 651-7000.

We also incorporate by reference into this prospectus any future filings we make with the SEC under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (referred to in this prospectus as the “Exchange Act”) until we sell all of the securities offered by this prospectus, other than information furnished to the SEC under Items 2.02 or 7.01, or the exhibits related thereto under Item 9.01, of Form 8-K, which information is not deemed filed under the Exchange Act and is not incorporated by reference into this prospectus.

The SEC allows us to “incorporate by reference” the information we have filed with the SEC, which means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents without actually including the specific information in this prospectus. The information incorporated by reference is an important part of this prospectus, and information that we file later with the SEC will automatically update and may replace this information and information previously filed with the SEC. We incorporate by reference into this prospectus the following documents:

We file annual, quarterly and other reports, proxy and information statements and other information with the SEC. You can find our filings on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on our website at http://www.eogresources.com. Information contained on our website, except for the SEC filings referred to below, is not a part of, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into, this prospectus. In addition, our reports and other information concerning us can be inspected at the New York Stock Exchange, 20 Broad Street, New York, New York 10005.

Investing in our securities involves risks. Before deciding to purchase any of our securities, you should read carefully the discussion of risks and uncertainties under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which is incorporated by reference in this prospectus, and under similar headings in our subsequently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, or in the other documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus, as well as the other risks and uncertainties described in any applicable prospectus supplement. See the section entitled “Where You Can Find Additional Information” in this prospectus. The risks and uncertainties we discuss in the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus are those we currently believe may materially affect our company.

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including any changes or other actions which may result from the recent U.S. elections and change in U.S. administration and including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements,

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

This prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (referred to in this prospectus as the “Securities Act of 1933”), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG’s future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG’s management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “strategy,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “aims,” “goal,” “may,” “will,” “focused on,” “should” and “believe” or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG’s future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG’s forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG’s control. Important factors that could cause EOG’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG’s forward-looking statements include, among others:

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG’s forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, on pages 13 through 26 of EOG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG’s subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K or in the other documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus.

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;

additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

Unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, we intend to apply any net proceeds that we receive from the sale of securities under this prospectus to our general funds to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including in certain circumstances to retire outstanding indebtedness. Pending any specific application, we may initially invest any net proceeds that we receive from the sale of securities under this prospectus in short-term marketable securities.

any of EOG’s forward-looking statements. EOG’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which and the terms and conditions upon which the Offered Debt Securities may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at our option, if we have that option;

the rate or rates, which may be fixed or variable, or the method by which such rate or rates shall be determined, at which the Offered Debt Securities shall bear interest, if any, the date or dates from which such interest shall accrue, or the method by which such date or dates shall be determined, the interest payment dates on which any such interest shall be payable and the regular record date for any interest payable on any interest payment date;

We may issue senior Offered Debt Securities or subordinated Offered Debt Securities. The Offered Debt Securities will not be secured by any of our properties or assets. Thus, by owning an Offered Debt Security, you are one of our unsecured creditors. The indentures do not limit the aggregate principal amount of unsecured debentures, notes or other evidences of indebtedness that we may issue under each indenture from time to time in one or more series. We may in the future issue Offered Debt Securities in addition to any particular series of previously issued Offered Debt Securities. The terms of any series of Offered Debt Securities that are listed below, among other things, will be contained in the prospectus supplement relating to such series of Offered Debt Securities:

When we refer to “EOG,” “we,” “us” or “our” in this section, we mean only EOG Resources, Inc. and not its subsidiaries.

We will issue any senior Offered Debt Securities under an indenture between EOG and Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (as successor to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association), as trustee, dated as of May 18, 2009. We will issue any subordinated Offered Debt Securities under a subordinated indenture to be executed in the future by us and Computershare Trust Company, N.A. as trustee. The senior indenture and the subordinated indenture are together referred to in this section as the “indentures.” Unless otherwise indicated, when used herein the term “Offered Debt Securities” will refer to senior Offered Debt Securities and subordinated Offered Debt Securities, collectively. The senior indenture is, and the subordinated indenture and the Offered Debt Securities will be, governed by Texas law. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. or any successor, in its capacity as trustee under either or both of the indentures, is referred to as the “trustee” for purposes of this section. The senior indenture and form of subordinated indenture are filed as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. The following statements are summaries of certain of the provisions contained in the indentures and do not purport to be complete statements of all the terms and provisions of the indentures. We encourage you to refer to the indentures for full and complete statements of such terms and provisions, including the definitions of certain terms used in this prospectus, because those provisions and not these summaries define your rights as a holder of the Offered Debt Securities. We have italicized numbers in the following discussion to refer to section numbers of the indentures so that you can more easily locate these provisions.

The following description highlights the general terms and provisions of the debt securities that we may offer under this prospectus and the related trust indentures. When debt securities are offered, which we call the “Offered Debt Securities,” the applicable prospectus supplement will explain the particular terms of such Offered Debt Securities and the extent to which these general provisions may apply. If there are any differences between the prospectus supplement and this prospectus, the prospectus supplement will control. Thus, some statements we make in this section may vary from the Offered Debt Security described in the applicable prospectus supplement.

We may issue many distinct Offered Debt Securities or series of Offered Debt Securities under either indenture as we wish. This section summarizes terms of the securities that apply generally to all Offered Debt Securities and series of Offered Debt Securities. The provisions of each indenture allow us not only to issue Offered Debt Securities with terms different from those of Offered Debt Securities previously issued under that indenture, but also to “reopen” a previously issued series of Offered Debt Securities and issue additional Offered Debt Securities of that series. We may do this at any time without your consent and without notifying you.

If any Offered Debt Securities are issuable in global form, the applicable prospectus supplement will describe the circumstances, if any, under which beneficial owners of interests in any such global Offered Debt Security may exchange such interests for Offered Debt Securities registered to any Person other than the depository of the same series and of like tenor and aggregate principal amount in any authorized form and denomination. ( Section 305 .) Principal of, and premium, if any, and interest on, an Offered Debt Security will be payable in the manner described in the applicable prospectus supplement.

Unless otherwise indicated in the prospectus supplement relating to the Offered Debt Securities, the covenants contained in the indentures and the Offered Debt Securities would not necessarily afford holders of the Offered Debt Securities protection in the event of a decline in our credit quality, change of control, recapitalization, or a highly leveraged or other transaction involving us that may adversely affect holders thereof.

Offered Debt Securities may be issued under each indenture as original issue discount securities to be offered and sold at a substantial discount below their principal amount. Material U.S. federal income tax, accounting and other considerations applicable to any such original issue discount securities will be described in any prospectus supplement relating to such Offered Debt Securities. “Original issue discount securities” means any Offered Debt Security that provides for an amount less than the principal amount thereof to be due and payable upon a declaration of acceleration of maturity during the existence and continuation of an event of default. ( Section 101. )

Unless otherwise indicated in the prospectus supplement relating to the Offered Debt Securities, the Offered Debt Securities will be issued only in fully registered form, without coupons, in denominations of $2,000 or any integral multiple of $1,000. ( Section 302 .) No service charge will be made for any registration of transfer or exchange of any Offered Debt Securities, but we may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge payable in relation thereto, other than with respect to certain exchanges not involving any transfer. ( Section 305. )

We will maintain in each place that we specify for payment of any series of Offered Debt Securities an office or agency where Offered Debt Securities of that series may be presented or surrendered for payment, where Offered Debt Securities of that series may be surrendered for registration of transfer or exchange and where notices and demands to or on us in respect of the Offered Debt Securities of that series and the applicable indenture may be served. (Section 1002.)

whether the Offered Debt Securities are to be issued upon original issuance in whole or in part in the form of one or more global securities and, if so, the identity of the depository for such global securities;

our obligation, if any, and our option, if any, to redeem, purchase or repay the Offered Debt Securities pursuant to any sinking fund or analogous provisions or at the option of a holder thereof and the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which, and the terms and conditions upon which, the Offered Debt Securities shall be redeemed, purchased or repaid in whole or in part, pursuant to such obligation or option;

The holders of more than 50% in principal amount of the outstanding Offered Debt Securities (including, for purposes of this sentence only, other debt securities issued under the applicable indenture, but not pursuant to this prospectus) may waive compliance by us with certain covenants of the applicable indenture, including, with respect to the senior indenture, the restrictive covenant set forth in Section 1007 of the senior indenture. ( Section 1009 of the senior indenture; Section 1007 of the subordinated indenture .)

evidencing the succession of another person to us, and the assumption by that successor of our obligations under the applicable indenture and the Offered Debt Securities of any series;

In addition, we and the trustee may amend the indentures without the consent of any holder of the Offered Debt Securities to make certain technical changes, such as:

with certain exceptions, modify any of the provisions of the sections of the indentures which concern waiver of past defaults, waiver of certain covenants or consent to supplemental indentures, except to increase the percentage of principal amount of Indenture Securities of any series, the holders of which are required to effect such waiver or consent or to provide that certain other provisions of the applicable indenture cannot be modified or waived without the consent of the holder of each outstanding Indenture Security. Each indenture provides that a supplemental indenture which changes or eliminates any covenant or other provision of the indenture that has expressly been included solely for the benefit of one or more particular series of Indenture Securities, or which modifies the rights of the holders of Indenture Securities of such series with respect to such covenant or other provision shall be deemed not to affect the rights under the indenture of the holder of Indenture Securities of any other series. ( Section 902 .)

reduce the percentage in principal amount of the outstanding Indenture Securities of any series, the consent of whose holders is required for any supplemental indenture or for any waiver (of compliance with certain provisions of the indenture or certain defaults thereunder and their consequences) provided for in the indenture; or

change the stated maturity of the principal of, or any installment of principal of or interest on, any Indenture Security, or reduce the principal amount thereof or the rate of interest thereon or any premium payable upon the redemption thereof, or reduce the amount of the principal of an original issue discount security that would be due and payable upon a declaration of acceleration of maturity during the existence and continuation of an event of default or the amount thereof provable in bankruptcy, or change any place of payment where, or the coin or currency in which, any Indenture Security or any premium or the interest thereon is payable, or impair the right to institute suit for the enforcement of any such payment on or after the stated maturity thereof (or, in the case of redemption, on or after the redemption date); or

With certain exceptions and under certain circumstances, each indenture provides that, with the consent of the holders of more than 50% in principal amount of all outstanding Offered Debt Securities (including, for purposes of this section only, other debt securities issued under the applicable indenture, but not pursuant to this prospectus) affected by such supplemental indenture voting as one class (such affected Offered Debt Securities are referred to in this prospectus as the “Indenture Securities”), we and the trustee may enter into a supplemental indenture for the purpose of adding to, changing or eliminating any of the provisions of the indenture or modifying in any manner the rights of the holders of Indenture Securities. Notwithstanding the above, the consent of the holder of each outstanding Indenture Security will be required to:

At any time after a declaration of acceleration with respect to Offered Debt Securities of any series (or of all series, as the case may be) has been made and before a judgment or decree for payment of the money due has been obtained by the trustee, the holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding Offered Debt Securities of that series (or of all series, as the case may be) may rescind and annul such declaration and its consequences, if, subject to certain conditions, all Events of Default with respect to Offered Debt Securities of that series (or of all series, as the case may be), other than the non-payment of the principal of the Offered Debt Securities of that series (or of all series, as the case may be) due solely by such declaration of acceleration, have

A default under our other indebtedness is not necessarily an Event of Default under the indentures, and an Event of Default under one series of Offered Debt Securities will not necessarily be an Event of Default under another series of Offered Debt Securities issued under the indentures.

The trustee shall not be charged with, or be deemed to have knowledge of, any default or Event of Default, except for an event of default specified in clause (a) or (b) in the foregoing paragraph, until an appropriate officer of the trustee has actual notice thereof or until appropriate written notice of any such event is received by the trustee at its corporate trust office. If an Event of Default described in clause (a), (b) or (e) in the foregoing paragraph has occurred and is continuing with respect to Offered Debt Securities of any series, each indenture provides that the trustee or the holders of not less than 25% in principal amount of the outstanding Offered Debt Securities of that series may declare the principal amount (or, if the Offered Debt Securities are original issue discount securities, such portion of the principal amount as may be specified in the terms of that series) of all of the Offered Debt Securities of that series to be due and payable immediately, and upon any such declaration such principal amount (or specified portion thereof) shall become immediately due and payable. If an Event of Default described in clause (c) or (d) of the foregoing paragraph has occurred and is continuing, the trustee or the holders of not less than 25% in principal amount of all of the Offered Debt Securities issued under the applicable indenture (including, for purposes of this sentence only, other debt securities issued under the applicable indenture, but not pursuant to this prospectus) then outstanding may declare the principal amount (or, if the Offered Debt Securities are original issue discount securities, such portion of the principal amount as may be specified in the terms of that series) of all of the Offered Debt Securities then outstanding to be due and payable immediately, and upon any such declaration such principal amount (or specified portion thereof) shall become immediately due and payable. ( Section 502. )

default in the performance, or breach, of any of our covenants or warranties in the indenture (other than a covenant or warranty a default in whose performance or whose breach is otherwise specifically dealt with in Section 501 of the indenture or which has been expressly included in the indenture solely for the benefit of one or more series of Offered Debt Securities other than that series), and continuance of such default or breach for 60 days after we have been given by the trustee, or the holders of at least 25% in principal amount of all outstanding Offered Debt Securities (including, for purposes of this sentence only, other debt securities issued under the applicable indenture, but not pursuant to this prospectus) have given to us and the trustee, a written notice specifying such default or breach and requiring it to be remedied and stating that such notice is a “Notice of Default” under the indenture;

default in the payment of the principal of (or premium, if any, on) any Offered Debt Security of that series at its maturity (whether or not such payment is prohibited by the terms of any subordinated Offered Debt Securities we may issue);

default in the payment of any interest upon any Offered Debt Security of that series when such interest becomes due and payable or default in the payment of any mandatory sinking fund payment provided for by the terms of any series of Offered Debt Securities, and continuance of such default for a period of 30 days (whether or not such payment is prohibited by the terms of any subordinated Offered Debt Securities we may issue);

Under each indenture, the term “Event of Default” with respect to any series of Offered Debt Securities, means any one of the following events which shall have occurred and is continuing:

paying or causing to be paid the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest on all the Offered Debt Securities of such series outstanding, as and when the same shall become due and payable;

Each indenture requires that we deliver to the trustee, within 120 days after the end of each fiscal year, an officers’ certificate stating whether to the best knowledge of the signers thereof we are in default in the performance and observance of any of the terms, provisions and conditions of the indenture, and, if so, specifying each such default and the nature and status thereof of which such signers may have knowledge. ( Section 1008 .)

Each indenture further provides that no holder of an Offered Debt Security of any series may enforce the indenture unless (a) such holder shall have given written notice to the trustee of a continuing Event of Default with respect to the Offered Debt Securities of that series, (b) the holders of not less than 25% in principal amount of the outstanding Offered Debt Securities of that series, in the case of any Event of Default described in clause (a), (b) or (e) of the first paragraph of this heading “Events of Default and Rights Upon Default” (or, in the case of a default described in clause (c) or (d) of such paragraph, the holders of not less than 25% in principal amount of all outstanding Offered Debt Securities (including other debt securities issued under the applicable indenture, but not pursuant to this prospectus)) shall have made written request to the trustee to institute proceedings in respect of such Event of Default in its own name as trustee under the indenture, (c) such holder or holders have offered to the trustee reasonable indemnity against the costs, expenses and liabilities to be incurred in compliance with such request, (d) the trustee for 60 days after its receipt of such notice, request and offer of indemnity has failed to institute any such proceeding and (e) no direction inconsistent with such written request has been given to the trustee during such 60-day period by the relevant holders thereof. However, this provision will not prevent a holder of any Offered Debt Security from enforcing the payment of the principal of and any premium, and interest on, such holder’s Offered Debt Security on the stated maturity date or maturities expressed in such Offered Debt Security (or, in the case of redemption, on the redemption date). ( Sections 507 and 508 .)

The holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of the Offered Debt Securities of any series at the time outstanding are empowered under the terms of the indenture to direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the trustee or exercising any trust or power conferred on the trustee relating to or arising under any past default described in clause (a), (b) or (e) of the first paragraph of this heading “Events of Default and Rights Upon Default.” Subject to certain limitations, the holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of all outstanding Offered Debt Securities (including other debt securities issued under the applicable indenture, but not pursuant to this prospectus) are empowered under the terms of the indenture to direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the trustee or exercising any trust or power conferred on the trustee not relating to or arising under any past default described in clause (a), (b) or (e) of the first paragraph of this heading “Events of Default and Rights Upon Default.” ( Section 512 .)

been cured or waived and all payments due (other than by such declaration of acceleration) have been paid or deposited with the trustee. ( Section 502 .) With certain exceptions, the holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of the outstanding Offered Debt Securities of any series, on behalf of the holders of all the Offered Debt Securities of such series, may waive any past default described in clause (a), (b) or (e) of the first paragraph of this heading “Events of Default and Rights Upon Default” (or, in the case of a default described in clause (c) or (d) of such paragraph, the holders of a majority in principal amount of all outstanding Offered Debt Securities (including other debt securities issued under the applicable indenture, but not pursuant to this prospectus) may waive any such past default), and its consequences, except a default (a) in respect of the payment of the principal of (or premium, if any) or interest on any Offered Debt Security, or (b) in respect of a covenant or provision of the indenture which, pursuant to the terms of the indenture, cannot be modified or amended without the consent of the holder of each outstanding Offered Debt Security of such series affected. ( Section 513 .)

First, the trustee can enforce your rights against us if we default. There are some limitations on the extent to which the trustee acts on your behalf, which we summarize under the heading “Events of Default and Rights Upon Default.”

The indentures provide that, except during the continuance of an Event of Default, the trustee will perform only such duties as are specifically set forth in the applicable indenture. The trustee under each indenture has two main roles:

As a result, a holder of an Offered Debt Security may be required to pay taxes on any such gain or income even though such holder may not have received any cash. Prospective investors are urged to consult their own tax advisors as to the tax consequences of an actual or legal defeasance, including the applicability and effect of tax laws other than U.S. federal income tax law.

subject to the market discount provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, as they may pertain to such defeasance trust obligations or such securities.

required to include in income in each taxable year the interest and any original issue discount or gain or loss attributable to either such defeasance trust obligations or such securities, as the case may be; and

required to recognize gain or loss (which would be capital gain or loss if the Offered Debt Securities were held as a capital asset) at the time of the defeasance as if the Offered Debt Security had been sold at such time for an amount equal to the amount of cash and the fair market value of such Eligible Obligations and/or such U.S. government obligations held in the defeasance trust;

For U.S. federal income tax purposes, there is a substantial risk that a legal defeasance of a series of Offered Debt Securities by the deposit of cash or such Eligible Obligations or U.S. government obligations in a trust would be characterized by the Internal Revenue Service or a court as a taxable exchange by the holders of the Offered Debt Securities of that series for either:

Each indenture defines “Eligible Obligations” to mean interest bearing obligations as a result of the deposit of which the Offered Debt Securities are rated in the highest generic long-term debt rating category assigned to legally defeased debt by one or more nationally recognized rating agencies. ( Section 101. )

entering into an agreement with the trustee in form and substance satisfactory to us and the trustee providing for the creation of an escrow fund and irrevocably depositing or causing to be deposited in trust with the trustee, as escrow agent of such fund, sufficient funds in cash and/or Eligible Obligations and/or certain U.S. government obligations, maturing as to principal and interest in such amounts and at such times, as will be sufficient without consideration of any reinvestment of such interest, and as further expressed in the opinion of a nationally recognized firm of independent public accountants in a written certification thereof delivered to the trustee, to pay at the stated maturity or redemption date all such Offered Debt Securities of such series not previously delivered to the trustee for cancellation, including principal (and premium, if any) and interest to the stated maturity or redemption date. ( Section 401. )

delivering to the trustee for cancellation all outstanding Offered Debt Securities of such series (other than with respect to certain Offered Debt Securities which have been apparently destroyed, lost or stolen and which have been replaced or paid as provided pursuant to the terms of the indenture); or

The term “principal property” is defined to mean any property interest in oil and gas reserves located in the United States or offshore the United States and owned by us or any of our subsidiaries and which is capable of producing crude oil, condensate, natural gas, natural gas liquids or other similar hydrocarbon substances in

The term “subsidiary” is defined to mean a corporation more than 50% of the outstanding voting stock of which is owned, directly or indirectly, by us or by one or more other subsidiaries, or by us and one or more other subsidiaries. ( Section 101. )

Notwithstanding the above, we or any of our subsidiaries may issue, assume or guarantee funded debt secured by a lien which would otherwise be subject to the foregoing restrictions in an aggregate amount which, together with all other funded debt of ours or any of our subsidiaries secured by a lien which, if originally issued, assumed or guaranteed at such time, would otherwise be subject to the foregoing restrictions, not including funded debt permitted to be secured under clauses (1) or (2) above, does not at the time exceed 10% of our consolidated net tangible assets, as shown on our audited consolidated financial statements of as of the end of the fiscal year preceding the date of determination. ( Section 1007 of the senior indenture .)

Subject to certain limitations described below, the senior indenture provides that so long as any of the senior Offered Debt Securities issued under such indenture are outstanding, we will not, and will not permit any of our subsidiaries to, create or suffer to exist, except in favor of us or any of our subsidiaries, any lien on any principal property at any time owned by it, to secure any of our or any of our subsidiaries’ funded debt, unless effective provision is made whereby outstanding senior Offered Debt Securities will be equally and ratably secured with any and all such funded debt and with any other indebtedness similarly entitled to be equally and ratably secured. This restriction does not apply to prevent the creation or existence of any (1) acquisition lien or permitted encumbrance; or (2) lien created or assumed by us or any of our subsidiaries in connection with the issuance of Offered Debt Securities the interest on which is excludable from gross income of the holder of such Offered Debt Security pursuant to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, for the purpose of financing, in whole or in part, the acquisition or construction of property or assets to be used by us or any of our subsidiaries. In case we or any of our subsidiaries propose to create or permit to exist a lien on any principal property at any time owned by it to secure any funded debt, other than funded debt permitted to be secured under clauses (1) or (2) above, we will give prior written notice thereof to the trustee. We also will, or will cause our subsidiary to, prior to or simultaneously with such creation or permission to exist, by supplemental indenture executed to the trustee (or to the extent legally necessary to another trustee or additional or separate trustee), in form satisfactory to the trustee, effectively secure all the senior Offered Debt Securities equally and ratably with such funded debt and any other indebtedness entitled to be equally and ratably secured.

If the trustee shall have or acquire any “conflicting interest” within the meaning of the Trust Indenture Act, the trustee shall either eliminate such interest or resign, to the extent and in the manner provided by, and subject to the provisions of, the Trust Indenture Act and the indenture. ( Section 608 .) The Trust Indenture Act also contains certain limitations on the right of the trustee, as our creditor, to obtain payment of claims in certain cases, or to realize on certain property received by it in respect of such claims, as security or otherwise. ( Section 613 .)

The Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended, or the “Trust Indenture Act,” provides that if an Event of Default occurs (and is not cured), the trustee will be required, in the exercise of its power, to use the degree of care and skill that a prudent person would exercise under the circumstances in the conduct of such person’s own affairs. Subject to such provisions, the trustee will be under no obligation to exercise any of its rights or powers vested in it by the indenture at the request or direction of any holder of securities issued under the indenture, unless such holder shall have offered to the trustee reasonable security or indemnity against the costs, expenses and liabilities which might be incurred by it in compliance with such request or direction. ( Section 603 .) The trustee may resign at any time with respect to the Offered Debt Securities of one or more series, or may be removed by the holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding Offered Debt Securities of such series or, under certain circumstances, by us. If the trustee resigns, is removed or becomes incapable of acting as trustee or if a vacancy occurs in the office of the trustee for any cause, a successor trustee shall be appointed in accordance with the provisions of the indenture. ( Section 610 .)

The trustee may from time to time also act as a depository of funds for, make loans to, and perform other services for, us in the normal course of business. The address of the trustee under the senior indenture and under the subordinated indenture is 8800 Bay Meadows Way W., Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

lien on any property acquired before or after the date of the senior indenture, created at the time of acquisition or within one year thereafter to secure all or a portion of the purchase price thereof, or existing thereon at the date of acquisition, whether or not assumed by us or any of our subsidiaries, provided that any such lien applies only to the property so acquired and fixed improvements thereon;

The term “funded debt” as applied to us or any of our subsidiaries is defined to mean all indebtedness incurred, created, assumed or guaranteed by us or any of our subsidiaries, or upon which such corporation customarily pays interest charges, which matures, or is renewable by us or any of our subsidiaries to a date, more than one year after the date as of which funded debt is being determined. ( Section 101 of the senior indenture .)

indirect guarantees or other contingent obligations in connection with the indebtedness of others, including agreements, contingent or otherwise, with such persons or with third persons with respect to, or to permit or ensure the payment of, obligations of such other persons, including, without limitation, agreements to purchase or repurchase obligations of such other persons, agreements to advance or supply funds to or to invest in such other persons, or agreements to pay for property, products or services of such other persons, whether or not conferred, delivered or rendered, and any demand charge, throughput, take-or-pay, keep-well, make-whole, cash deficiency, maintenance of working capital or earnings or similar agreements; and

The term “indebtedness,” as applied to us or any of our subsidiaries, is defined to mean bonds, debentures, notes and other instruments representing obligations created or assumed by any such corporation for the repayment of money borrowed (other than unamortized debt discount or premium). All indebtedness secured by a lien upon property owned by us or any of our subsidiaries and upon which indebtedness any such corporation customarily pays interest, although any such corporation has not assumed or become liable for the payment of such indebtedness, is for all purposes of the indenture deemed to be indebtedness of any such corporation. All indebtedness for money borrowed incurred by other persons which is directly guaranteed as to payment of principal by us or any of our subsidiaries is for all purposes of the indenture also deemed to be indebtedness of any such corporation, but no other contingent obligation of any such corporation in respect of indebtedness incurred by other persons is for any purpose of the indenture deemed indebtedness of such corporation. Indebtedness does not include:

accounts receivable and other obligations of any obligor under a contract for the sale, exploration, production, drilling, development, processing or transportation of crude oil, condensate, natural gas, natural gas liquids or other similar hydrocarbon substances by us or any of our subsidiaries, and all of our and our subsidiaries’ related rights, and all guarantees, insurance, letters of credit and other agreements or arrangements of whatever character supporting or securing payment of such receivables or obligations; or

paying quantities, the net book value of which property interest or interests exceeds 2% of consolidated net tangible assets, except any such property interest or interests that in the opinion of our board of directors is not of material importance to the total business conducted by us and our subsidiaries as a whole. Without limitation, the term “principal property” does not include:

lien on any oil and gas property of ours or any of our subsidiaries thereof, or on production therefrom, to secure any liability of ours or such subsidiary for all or part of the development cost for such property under any joint operating, drilling or similar agreement for exploration, drilling or development of such property, or any renewal or extension of such lien; or

lien consisting of or reserved in any (A) grant or conveyance in the nature of a farm-out or conditional assignment to us or any of our subsidiaries entered into in the ordinary course of business to secure any undertaking of ours or any of our subsidiaries in such grant or conveyance, (B) interest of an assignee in any proved undeveloped lease or proved undeveloped portion of any producing property transferred to such assignee for the purpose of the development of such lease or property, (C) unitization or pooling agreement or declaration, (D) contract for the sale, purchase, exchange or processing of production, or (E) operating agreement, area of mutual interest agreement or other agreement which is customary in the oil and gas business and which agreement does not materially detract from the value, or materially impair the use of, the properties affected thereby;

sale or other transfer of crude oil, condensate, natural gas, natural gas liquids or other similar hydrocarbon substances in place, or the future production thereof, for a period of time until, or in an amount such that, the transferee will realize therefrom a specified amount, however determined, of money or a specified amount of such crude oil, condensate, natural gas, natural gas liquids or other similar hydrocarbon substances or any sale or other transfer of any other interest in property of the character commonly referred to as a “production payment,” “overriding royalty,” “net profits interest,” “royalty” or similar burden on any oil and gas property or mineral interest owned by us or any of our subsidiaries;

lien for any judgments or attachments in an aggregate amount not in excess of $10,000,000, or for any judgment or attachment the execution or enforcement of which has been stayed or which has been appealed and secured, if necessary, by the filing of an appeal bond;

lien reserved in any oil, gas or other mineral lease for rent, royalty or delay rental under such lease and for compliance with the terms of such lease;

any extension, renewal or refunding, in whole or in part, of any lien permitted by the immediately preceding clause (1) or (2) above, if limited to the same property or any portion thereof subject to, and securing not more than the amount secured by, the lien extended, renewed or refunded. ( Section 101 of the senior indenture .)

shall only apply to those properties owned by the Acquired Entity at the time it becomes our subsidiary or thereafter acquired by it from sources other than us or any other of our subsidiaries; and

shall either (i) exist prior to the time the Acquired Entity becomes our subsidiary or (ii) be created at the time the Acquired Entity becomes our subsidiary or within one year thereafter to secure all or a portion of the acquisition price thereof; and

lien on any property acquired before or after the date of the indenture by any corporation that is or becomes our subsidiary after the date of the senior indenture, referred to in this prospectus as an “Acquired Entity,” provided that any such lien:

Our directors, officers and stockholders will not have any liability for our obligations under the indentures or the Offered Debt Securities. Each holder of Offered Debt Securities, by accepting an Offered Debt Security, waives and releases all such liability. The waiver and release are part of the consideration for the issuance of the Offered Debt Securities. ( Section 1301 .)

any other default on Senior Indebtedness occurs and the maturity of such Senior Indebtedness is accelerated in accordance with its terms unless, in either case, the default has been cured or waived and any such acceleration has been rescinded or such Senior Indebtedness has been paid in full in cash. ( Section 1403 of the subordinated indenture. )

we fail to pay the principal of, and premium, if any, and interest or any other amounts on, any Senior Indebtedness when due; or

Subordinated Offered Debt Securities will be subordinate in right of payment, to the extent and in the manner set forth in the subordinated indenture, related supplemental indenture and the prospectus supplement relating to such series, to the prior payment of all of our indebtedness that is designated as “Senior Indebtedness” with respect to the series. ( Section 101 of the subordinated indenture. ) We define “Senior Indebtedness” generally as all of our indebtedness, including guarantees, unless it is provided in the terms of the instrument evidencing such indebtedness that such indebtedness is not superior in right of payment to the subordinated Offered Debt Securities or to other indebtedness that is pari passu with or subordinated to the subordinated Offered Debt Securities. The subordinated indenture will provide that no payment of principal of, and premium, if any, and interest on, the subordinated Offered Debt Securities may be made in the event:

Unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, our obligation to pay the principal of, and premium, if any, and interest on, the senior Offered Debt Securities will be unsecured and will rank equally with all of our other unsecured unsubordinated indebtedness.

Neither indenture requires our subsidiaries to guarantee the Offered Debt Securities. As a result, holders of Offered Debt Securities generally will have a junior position to claims of all creditors and holders of any preferred stock of our subsidiaries.

The rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions, including liquidation preferences, of the preferred stock of each additional series will be fixed or designated by our board of directors pursuant to a certificate of designations without any further vote or action by our stockholders. In addition to this summary, you should refer to the certificate of designations relating to the specific series of preferred stock being offered for the complete terms of such preferred stock. That certificate of designations will be filed with the SEC in connection with the offering of the specific series of preferred stock. The issuance of preferred stock could have the effect of delaying, deferring or preventing a change in control of EOG. Upon issuance against full payment of the purchase price therefor, shares of preferred stock offered hereby will be fully paid and nonassessable.

Under our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, our board of directors may provide for the issuance of up to 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock in one or more series. We currently have one authorized series of preferred stock: the Series E preferred stock. In February 2000, our board of directors, in connection with a rights agreement, authorized 1,500,000 shares of the Series E preferred stock, with a liquidation preference of $1.00 per share or an amount equal to the payment made on one share of our common stock, whichever is greater. In March 2005, our board of directors increased the authorized shares of the Series E preferred stock to 3,000,000 in connection with the two-for-one stock split of the common stock effected in March 2005. The rights agreement and the related preferred share purchase rights expired on February 24, 2010. As of November 30, 2021, there were no shares of the Series E preferred stock outstanding.

Upon our liquidation or dissolution, the holders of our common stock are entitled to share ratably in all net assets available for distribution to stockholders after payment of any corporate debts and liquidation and any liquidation preference established for the preferred stock. All outstanding shares of common stock are, and upon issuance against full payment of the purchase price therefor, shares of common stock offered hereby will be, duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.

Our common stock possesses ordinary voting rights for the election of directors and in respect of other corporate matters, each share being entitled to one vote. The common stock has no cumulative voting rights, meaning that the holders of a majority of the shares cast for the election of directors can elect all the directors if they choose to do so. The common stock carries no preemptive rights and is not convertible, redeemable, assessable or entitled to the benefits of any sinking fund. The holders of common stock are entitled to dividends in such amounts and at such times as may be declared by our board of directors out of legally available funds.

As of November 30, 2021, there were 585,128,509 shares of our common stock and no shares of our preferred stock outstanding. The following summary description of our common stock is qualified in its entirety by reference to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended. Copies of our Restated Certificate of Incorporation and the amendments thereto and our Bylaws are filed as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part.

10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, which we refer to in this prospectus as “preferred stock,” 3,000,000 shares of which have been designated as “Series E Junior Participating Preferred Stock” (which we refer to in this prospectus as the “Series E preferred stock”), with a liquidation preference of $1.00 per share or an amount equal to the payment made on one share of our common stock, whichever is greater.

Certain provisions in our organizational documents could delay or prevent an unsolicited change in control of us, including the authority of our board of directors to issue preferred stock discussed above and advance notice provisions for director nominations or business to be considered at a stockholders meeting. In addition, Delaware law imposes certain restrictions on mergers and other business combinations between us and any holder of 15% or more of our outstanding common stock.

This provision in our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, may have the effect of reducing the likelihood of derivative litigation against directors, and may discourage or deter stockholders or management from bringing a lawsuit against directors for breach of their duty of care, even though such an action, if successful, might otherwise have benefited us and our stockholders.

Delaware corporation law authorizes corporations to limit or eliminate the personal liability of directors to corporations and their stockholders for monetary damages for breach of directors’ fiduciary duty of care. The duty of care requires that, when acting on behalf of the corporation, directors must exercise an informed business judgment based on all material information reasonably available to them. Absent the limitations authorized by such laws, directors are accountable to corporations and their stockholders for monetary damages for conduct constituting gross negligence in the exercise of their duty of care. Delaware law enables corporations to limit available relief to equitable remedies such as injunction or rescission. Our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, limits the liabilities of our directors to us or our stockholders, in their capacity as directors but not in their capacity as officers, to the fullest extent permitted by Delaware law. Specifically, our directors will not be personally liable for monetary damages for breach of a director’s fiduciary duty as a director, except for liability:

the terms and conditions, if any, on which the shares of the series shall be convertible into, or exchangeable for, shares of any other class or classes of capital stock of ours or any series of any other class or classes, or of any other series of the same class, including the price or prices or the rate or rates of conversion or exchange and the method, if any, of adjustment of the same;

whether the shares of the series will be subject to operation of a retirement or sinking fund and, if so, the extent and manner in which any such fund shall be applied to the purchase or redemption of the shares of the series for retirement or for other corporate purposes, and the terms and provisions relating to the operation of such fund;

whether the shares of the series will be redeemable and, if so, the price at, and the terms and conditions on, which the shares of the series may be redeemed, including the time during which shares of the series may be redeemed and any accumulated dividends thereon that the holders of shares of the series shall be entitled to receive upon the redemption thereof;

the annual dividend rate, if any, on shares of the series, whether such rate is fixed or variable or both, the date or dates from which dividends will begin to accrue or accumulate and whether dividends will be cumulative;

The specific terms of a particular series of preferred stock offered by this prospectus will be described in a prospectus supplement relating to such series and will include the following:

the date on which the right to exercise such warrants shall commence and the date on which such right shall expire;

the price at which, and the currency or currencies in which, the securities or other rights purchasable upon exercise of such warrants may be purchased;

the securities or other rights, including rights to receive payment in cash or securities based on the value, rate or price of one or more specified commodities, currencies, securities or indices, or any combination of the foregoing, purchasable upon exercise of such warrants;

The applicable prospectus supplement will describe the terms of any series of warrants in respect of which this prospectus is being delivered, including, where applicable, the following:

We may issue warrants to purchase our senior debt securities, subordinated debt securities, common stock or preferred stock. Warrants may be issued independently or together with any other securities and may be attached to, or separate from, such securities. Each series of warrants will be issued under a separate warrant agreement to be entered into between us and a warrant agent. In addition to this summary, you should refer to the warrant agreement, including the forms of warrant certificate representing the warrants, relating to the specific warrants being offered for the complete terms of the warrant agreement and the warrants. That warrant agreement, together with the terms of warrant certificate and warrants, will be filed with the SEC in connection with the offering of the specific warrants.

The applicable prospectus supplement will describe the terms of any common stock purchase contracts or units and, if applicable, prepaid securities. The description in the prospectus supplement will not purport to be complete and will be qualified in its entirety by reference to the contracts, the collateral arrangements and depositary arrangements, if applicable, relating to such contracts or units and, if applicable, the prepaid securities and the document pursuant to which such prepaid securities will be issued. Such contracts and documents will be filed with the SEC in connection with the offering of the specific common stock purchase contracts or units.

The common stock purchase contracts may require us to make periodic payments to the holders of the common stock purchase contracts or vice versa, and such payments may be unsecured or prefunded on some basis. The common stock purchase contracts may require holders to secure their obligations thereunder in a specified manner, and in some circumstances we may deliver newly issued prepaid common stock purchase contracts, which are referred to as “prepaid securities,” upon release to a holder of any collateral securing such holder’s obligations under the original contract.

We may issue common stock purchase contracts, representing contracts entitling or obligating holders to purchase from us, and us to sell to the holders, a specified number of shares of common stock at a future date or dates. The price per share of common stock may be fixed at the time the contracts are issued or may be determined by reference to a specific formula set forth in the contracts. The common stock purchase contracts may be issued separately or as a part of units, which are referred to in this prospectus as “common stock purchase units,” consisting of a common stock purchase contract and, as security for the holder’s obligations to purchase the common stock under the contracts, any of the following:

Pending the preparation of definitive engraved depositary receipts, if any, a depositary may, upon our written order, issue temporary depositary receipts, which will temporarily entitle the holders to all the rights pertaining to the definitive depositary receipts. We will bear the costs and expenses of promptly preparing definitive depositary receipts and of exchanging the temporary depositary receipts for such definitive depositary receipts.

In order to issue depositary shares, we will issue shares of preferred stock and immediately deposit such shares with the depositary. The depositary will then issue and deliver depositary receipts to the persons who purchase depositary shares. Each whole depositary share issued by the depositary may represent a fraction of a share of preferred stock held by the depositary. The depositary will issue depositary receipts in a form that reflects whole depositary shares, and each depositary receipt may evidence any number of whole depositary shares.

We may elect to offer fractional shares of preferred stock rather than full shares of preferred stock. If so, we will issue “depositary receipts” for these “depositary shares.” Each depositary share will represent a fraction of a share of a particular series of preferred stock. Each holder of a depositary share will be entitled, in proportion to the fraction of preferred stock represented by that depositary share, to all the rights, preferences and privileges of the preferred stock, including dividend, voting, redemption, conversion and liquidation rights, if any, and all the limitations of the preferred stock. We will enter into a deposit agreement with a depositary, which will be named in the applicable prospectus supplement.

This summary of depositary agreements, depositary shares and depositary receipts relates to terms and conditions applicable to these types of securities generally. The particular terms of any series of depositary shares will be summarized in the applicable prospectus supplement. If indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, the terms of any series may differ from the terms summarized below.

The following description, together with any applicable prospectus supplement, summarizes all the material terms and provisions of the depositary shares that we may offer under this prospectus and the related deposit agreements and depositary receipts. Specific deposit agreements and depositary receipts will contain additional important terms and provisions. The forms of the applicable deposit agreement and depositary receipt will be filed with the SEC in connection with the offering of the specific depositary shares.

Until they exercise their warrants, holders of warrants will not have any of the rights of holders of the securities purchasable upon exercise, and will not be entitled to:

the designation and terms of the securities with which such warrants are issued and the number of such warrants issued with each such security;

We and the depositary can agree, at any time, to amend the form of depositary receipt and any provisions of the deposit agreement. If, however, an amendment has a material adverse effect on the rights of the holders of related depositary shares, the holders of at least a majority of the depositary shares then outstanding must first approve the amendment. Every holder of a depositary receipt at the time an amendment becomes effective will be bound by the amended deposit agreement. Subject to any conditions in the deposit agreement or applicable law, no amendment, however, can impair the right of any holder of a depositary share to receive shares of the related preferred stock, or any money or other property represented by the depositary shares, when they surrender their depositary receipts.

If a holder of depositary receipts surrenders those depositary receipts at the corporate office (as designated in the deposit agreement) of the depositary, or any other office as the depositary may designate, and pays any taxes, charges or fees, that holder is entitled to delivery at the corporate office of certificates evidencing the number of shares of preferred stock, but only in whole shares, and any money and other property represented by those depositary receipts. If the depositary receipts delivered evidence a number of depositary shares in excess of the number of whole shares of preferred stock to be withdrawn, the depositary will deliver to the holder at the same time a new depositary receipt evidencing that excess number of depositary shares.

When the depositary receives notice about any meeting at which the holders of preferred stock are entitled to vote, the depositary will mail the information contained in the notice to the record holders of depositary shares related to such preferred stock. Each record holder of depositary shares on the record date, which will be the same date as the record date for the preferred stock, will be entitled to instruct the depositary on how to vote the shares of preferred stock represented by that holder’s depositary shares. The depositary will endeavor, to the extent practicable, to vote the preferred stock represented by the depositary shares in accordance with these instructions. If the depositary does not receive instructions from the holders of the depositary shares, the depositary will abstain from voting the preferred stock that underlies those depositary shares.

After a redemption date is fixed, the depositary shares to be redeemed no longer will be considered outstanding. The rights of the holders of such depositary shares will cease, except for the right to receive money or other property upon redemption. In order to redeem their depositary shares, holders must surrender their depositary receipts to the depositary.

If the shares of preferred stock that underlie the depositary shares are redeemable and we redeem the preferred stock, the depositary will redeem the depositary shares from the proceeds it receives from the redemption of the preferred stock it holds. The depositary will redeem the number of depositary shares that represent the amount of underlying preferred stock that we have redeemed. The redemption price for depositary shares will be in proportion to the redemption price per share that we paid for the underlying preferred stock. If we redeem less than all of the underlying preferred stock, the depositary will select which depositary shares to redeem by lot, or some substantially equivalent method.

The depositary will distribute all cash and non-cash distributions it receives with respect to the underlying preferred stock to the record holders of depositary shares in proportion to the number of depositary shares they hold, subject to any obligations of the record holders to file proofs, certificates and other information and to pay any taxes or other governmental charges. In the case of any non-cash distribution, we may determine that the distribution cannot be made proportionately or the depositary may determine that it may not be feasible to make the distribution. If so, the depositary may, with our approval, adopt a method it deems equitable and practicable to effect the distribution, including the sale, public or private, of the securities or other non-cash property it receives in the distribution at a place and on terms it deems proper. The amounts distributed by the depositary will be reduced by any amount required to be withheld by us or the depositary on account of taxes.

We, each depositary and any agent of EOG or the applicable depositary may treat the registered owner of any depositary share as the absolute owner of the depositary shares for all purposes, including making payment, regardless of whether any payment in respect of the depositary share is overdue and regardless of any notice to the contrary. See “Book-Entry Issuance” below.

The applicable prospectus supplement will identify the depositary’s corporate trust office. Unless the prospectus supplement indicates otherwise, the depositary will act as transfer agent and registrar for depositary receipts, and if we redeem shares of preferred stock, the depositary will act as redemption agent for the corresponding depositary receipts.

Neither the depositary nor we will be liable if its ability to perform its obligations under the deposit agreement is prevented or delayed by law or any circumstance beyond its control. We and the depositary will be obligated to use our best judgment and to act in good faith in performing our respective duties under the deposit agreement. We and the depositary will be liable only for gross negligence and willful misconduct in performing our respective duties under the deposit agreement. Neither we nor the depositary will be obligated to appear in, prosecute or defend any legal proceeding with respect to any depositary receipts, depositary shares or preferred stock unless we receive what we, in our sole discretion, determine to be a satisfactory indemnity from one or more holders of the depositary shares. We and the depositary will evaluate any proposed indemnity in order to determine whether the financial protection afforded by the indemnity is sufficient to reduce each party’s risk to a satisfactory and customary level. We and the depositary may rely on the advice of legal counsel or accountants of our choice. We and the depositary may also rely on information provided by persons we believe, in good faith, to be competent, and on documents we believe, in good faith, to be genuine.

If we are required to furnish any information to the holders of the preferred stock underlying any depositary shares, the depositary, as the holder of the underlying preferred stock, will forward to the holders of depositary shares any report or information it receives from us.

The depositary may submit notice of resignation at any time or we may remove the depositary at any time. However, no resignation or removal will take effect until we appoint a successor depositary, which must occur within 60 days after delivery of the notice of resignation or removal.

We will pay all transfer and other taxes and the government charges that relate solely to the depositary arrangements. We will also pay the charges of each depositary, including charges in connection with the initial deposit of the related series of preferred stock, the initial issuance of the depositary shares, and all withdrawals of shares of the related series of preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares, however, will be required to pay transfer and other taxes and government charges, as provided in the deposit agreement.

Unless otherwise specified in the applicable prospectus supplement, the deposit agreement may be terminated by us or by the depositary if there has been a final distribution in respect of the preferred stock in connection with any liquidation, dissolution or winding up of EOG and that distribution has been distributed to the holders of depositary receipts.

The unit agreement, together with the terms of the underlying securities, will be filed with the SEC in connection with the offering of the specific units.

the designation and terms of the units and of the securities comprising the units, including whether and under what circumstances the securities comprising the units may be held or transferred separately;

As specified in the applicable prospectus supplement, we may issue units comprised of one or more of the other securities described in this prospectus in any combination. Each unit will be issued so that the holder of the unit is also the holder of each security included in the unit. Thus, the holder of a unit will have the rights and obligations of a holder of each included security. The applicable prospectus supplement will describe:

Payments in respect of the debt securities registered in the name of DTC or its nominee will be payable by us through the paying agent to DTC in its capacity as the registered holder. We will treat the persons in whose names the debt securities, including the Global Security, are registered as the owners of the debt securities for

DTC has no knowledge of the actual beneficial owners of the debt securities. Beneficial owners will not receive written confirmation from DTC of their purchase, but beneficial owners are expected to receive written confirmations providing details of the transaction, as well as periodic statements of their holdings, from the Participants and Indirect Participants through which the beneficial owners acquired the debt securities. All interests in a Global Security are subject to the procedures and requirements of DTC. The laws of some states require that certain persons take physical delivery in certificated form of debt securities that they own. Consequently, the ability to transfer beneficial interests in the Global Security to such persons will be impaired to that extent. Because DTC can act only on behalf of Participants, which in turn act on behalf of Indirect Participants and certain banks, the ability of a person having beneficial interests in a Global Security to pledge such interests to persons or entities that do not participate in the DTC system, or otherwise take actions in respect of such interests, may be adversely affected by the lack of a physical certificate evidencing such interests.

ownership of such principal amount represented by the Global Security will be shown on, and the transfer of ownership thereof will be effected only through, records maintained by DTC, with respect to the Participants, or by the Participants and the Indirect Participants, with respect to the other owners of beneficial interests in the Global Security.

upon deposit of the Global Security, DTC will credit the accounts of Participants with the applicable portion of the debt securities represented by the Global Security; and

DTC has advised us that DTC is a limited-purpose trust company organized under the laws of the State of New York, a “banking organization” within the meaning of the New York Banking Law, a member of the Federal Reserve System, a “clearing corporation” within the meaning of the New York Uniform Commercial Code and a “clearing agency” registered under the Exchange Act. DTC was created to hold securities for its Participants and to facilitate the clearance and settlement of transactions in those securities between Participants through electronic book-entry changes in accounts of its Participants, by eliminating the need for physical movement of securities certificates. The Participants include securities brokers and dealers, banks, trust companies, clearing corporations and certain other organizations. DTC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, which is owned by the users of its regulated subsidiaries. Access to DTC’s book-entry system is also available to other entities such as banks, brokers, dealers and trust companies, collectively referred to in this prospectus as the “Indirect Participants,” that clear transactions through or maintain a direct or indirect custodial relationship with a Participant. Persons who are not Participants may beneficially own securities held by or on behalf of DTC only through the Participants or the Indirect Participants. The ownership interest and transfer of ownership interest of each actual purchaser of each security held by or on behalf of DTC are recorded on the records of the Participants and the Indirect Participants.

Except as set forth below, the Global Security may be transferred, in whole and not in part, only to another nominee of DTC or to a successor of DTC or its nominee. Beneficial interests in the Global Security may not be exchanged for certificates representing debt securities except in the limited circumstances described below.

Except as otherwise stated in the applicable prospectus supplement, the debt securities that we may offer will initially be represented by one or more fully registered, global certificates, collectively referred to in this prospectus as the “Global Security,” which will be deposited upon issuance with, or on behalf of, The Depository Trust Company, referred to in this prospectus as “DTC,” in New York, New York, and registered in the name of a nominee of DTC, in each case for credit to an account of a direct or indirect participant in DTC as described below. This means that, except as provided below, holders of the debt securities (1) will not receive a certificate for the debt securities, (2) will not have the debt securities registered in their name and (3) will not be considered the registered owners or holders of the debt securities for any purpose. Accordingly, each person owning a beneficial interest in the Global Security must rely on the procedures of DTC and, if such person is not one of DTC’s participating organizations, collectively referred to in this prospectus as the “Participants,” on the procedures of the Participant through which the person owns its interest, to exercise any rights of a holder of the debt securities.

Upon any such exchange, owners of a beneficial interest in the Global Security or Global Securities will be entitled to physical delivery of individual debt securities in certificated form of like tenor and rank, equal in principal amount to such beneficial interest, and to have such debt securities in certificated form registered in the names of the beneficial owners, which names shall be provided by DTC’s relevant Participants (as identified by DTC) to the trustee.

DTC notifies us that it is unwilling or unable to continue as depository or DTC ceases to be a clearing agency registered under the Exchange Act (if so required by applicable law or regulation) and, in either case, a successor depository is not appointed by us within ninety (90) days after we receive such notice or become aware of such unwillingness, inability or ineligibility; or

DTC has advised us that it will take any action permitted to be taken by a holder of the debt securities only at the direction of one or more Participants to whose account with DTC interests in the Global Security are credited. However, DTC reserves the right to exchange the Global Security for certificates representing debt securities and to distribute those certificates to its Participants.

Payments by the Participants and the Indirect Participants to the beneficial owners of the debt securities will be governed by standing instructions and customary practices, as is now the case with debt securities held for the accounts of customers registered in bearer form or “street name,” and will be the sole responsibility of the Participants or the Indirect Participants, subject to any statutory or regulatory requirements as may be in effect from time to time. Neither we, nor the trustee, nor any agent of ours, nor any underwriter of our debt securities will be liable for any delay by DTC or any of the Participants in identifying the beneficial owners of the debt securities, and each may conclusively rely on, and will be protected in relying on, instructions from DTC or its nominee for all purposes.

DTC has advised us that its current practice, upon receipt of any payment in respect of debt securities such as the Global Security, is to credit the accounts of the relevant Participants with payment on the payment due dates in amounts proportionate to their respective beneficial interests in the Global Security as shown on DTC’s records.

any aspect of DTC’s records or any Participant’s or Indirect Participant’s records relating to, or payments made on account of, beneficial ownership interests in the Global Security, or for maintaining, supervising or reviewing any of DTC’s records or any Participant’s or Indirect Participant’s records relating to the beneficial ownership interests in the Global Security; or

the purpose of receiving such payments and for any and all other purposes whatsoever. Consequently, neither we, nor the trustee, nor any agent of ours, nor any underwriter of our debt securities has or will have any responsibility or liability for:

We may sell the securities through agents designated by us from time to time. Any agent involved in the offer or sale of the securities in respect to which this prospectus is delivered will be named, and any commissions that we pay to such agent will be set forth, in the prospectus supplement relating to such securities. Unless otherwise indicated in the prospectus supplement, any such agent will be acting on a best efforts basis for the period of its appointment.

If dealers are used in the sale of securities, we will sell such securities to the dealers as principals. The dealers may then resell such securities to the public at varying prices to be determined by such dealers at the time of resale. The names of dealers or brokers acting as dealers and the terms of the transaction will be set forth in the prospectus supplement relating to such securities.

During and after an offering through underwriters, the underwriters may purchase and sell the securities in the open market. These transactions may include over-allotment and stabilizing transactions and purchases to cover syndicate short positions created in connection with the offering. The underwriters may also impose a penalty bid, whereby selling concessions allowed to syndicate members or other broker-dealers for the offered securities sold for their account may be reclaimed by the syndicate if those offered securities are repurchased by the syndicate in stabilizing or covering transactions. These activities may stabilize, maintain or otherwise affect the market price of the offered securities, which may be higher than the price that might otherwise prevail in the open market. If commenced, these activities may be discontinued at any time.

Underwriters may sell the securities to or through dealers, and such dealers may receive compensation in the form of discounts, concessions or commissions from the underwriters or commissions from the purchasers for whom they may act as agents. The securities may be offered to the public either through underwriting syndicates represented by one or more managing underwriters or directly by one or more firms acting as underwriters. The underwriter or underwriters with respect to a particular underwritten offering of securities will be named in the prospectus supplement relating to that offering and, if an underwriting syndicate is used, the name or names of the managing underwriter or underwriters will be set forth on the cover of such prospectus supplement. Unless otherwise set forth in the prospectus supplement relating to such securities, the obligations of the underwriters to purchase the securities will be subject to certain conditions precedent, and the underwriters will be obligated to purchase all the securities offered if any are purchased.

Any underwriters, dealers, brokers or agents may sell the securities to institutional purchasers in one or more transactions, including block transactions, on the New York Stock Exchange or otherwise. Any sales of the securities may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The prospectus supplement relating to the securities will set forth the terms of the offering of such securities, including the name or names of any underwriters or agents, the purchase price of the securities and the proceeds to us (if any) from such sale, any delayed delivery arrangements, any underwriting discounts and commissions and other items constituting underwriters’ compensation, any initial public offering price and any discounts or concessions to be allowed or reallowed or paid to dealers. Any initial public offering price and any discounts or concessions to be allowed or reallowed or paid to dealers may be changed from time to time. If we use underwriters in the sale of any securities, the underwriters will acquire such securities for their own account and may resell them from time to time in one or more transactions, including negotiated transactions, at a fixed public offering price or at varying prices determined at the time of sale. In connection with the sale of the securities, underwriters, brokers, dealers or agents may be deemed to have received compensation from us in the form of underwriting discounts or commissions and may also receive commissions from purchasers of the securities for whom they may act as agent or to whom they may sell as principal.

The letter report of DeGolyer and MacNaughton, independent petroleum consultants, included as an exhibit to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the estimates from the reports of that firm appearing in such Annual Report, are incorporated herein by reference on the authority of said firm as experts in petroleum engineering.

The financial statements of EOG Resources, Inc. incorporated by reference in this prospectus, and the effectiveness of EOG Resources, Inc.’s internal control over financial reporting have been audited by Deloitte & Touche LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as stated in their report. Such financial statements are incorporated in reliance upon the report of such firm, given their authority as experts in accounting and auditing.

Certain legal matters in connection with the offering of the securities will be passed upon for us by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Houston, Texas, and will be passed upon for any agents, dealers or underwriters by counsel named in the applicable prospectus supplement.

Agents, brokers, dealers and underwriters may be entitled under agreements with us to indemnification by us against certain civil liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, or to contribution with respect to payments which such agents, brokers, dealers or underwriters may be required to make in that respect. Agents, brokers, dealers and underwriters may be customers of, engage in transactions with or perform services for us in the ordinary course of business.

The securities, if other than common stock, when first issued, will have no established trading market. Any underwriters or agents to or through whom we sell such securities for public offering and sale may make a market in such securities, but such underwriters or agents will not be obligated to do so and may discontinue any market making at any time without notice. No assurance can be given as to the liquidity of the trading market for any such securities.

Securities may also be sold directly by us. In this case, no underwriters or agents will be involved. We may use electronic media, including the Internet, to sell these securities directly.

If so indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, we will authorize agents, underwriters, brokers or dealers to solicit offers from certain types of institutions to purchase debt securities, preferred stock or common stock at the public offering price set forth in the prospectus supplement pursuant to delayed delivery contracts providing for payment and delivery on a specified date in the future. Such contracts will be subject only to those conditions set forth in the prospectus supplement, and the prospectus supplement will set forth the commission payable for solicitation of such contracts.

(1) Each person who was or is made a party or is threatened to be made a party to or is involved in any action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (hereinafter a “proceeding”), by reason of the fact that he or she, or a person of whom he or she is the legal representative, is or was a director or officer, of the Corporation or is or was serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation or of a partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, including service with respect to employee benefit plans, whether the basis of such proceeding is alleged action in an official capacity as a director, officer, employee or agent or in any other capacity while serving as a director, officer, employee or agent, shall be indemnified and held harmless by the Corporation to the fullest extent authorized by the Delaware General Corporation Law, as the same exists or may hereafter be amended (but, in the case of any such amendment, only to the extent that such amendment permits the Corporation to provide broader

The foregoing provisions of this Article shall not eliminate or limit the liability of a director for any act or omission occurring prior to the effective date of this Restated Certificate of Incorporation. Any repeal or amendment of this Article by the stockholders of the Corporation shall be prospective only and shall not adversely affect any limitation on the personal liability of a director of the Corporation existing at the time of such repeal or amendment. In addition to the circumstances in which a director of the Corporation is not personally liable as set forth in the foregoing provisions of this Article, a director shall not be liable to the fullest extent permitted by any amendment to the Delaware General Corporation Laws enacted that further limits the liability of a director.

“Eighth: A.(1) A director of the Corporation shall not be personally liable to the Corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, except for liability (i) for any breach of the director’s duty of loyalty to the Corporation or its stockholders, (ii) for acts or omissions not in good faith or which involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law, (iii) under Section 174 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, or (iv) for any transaction from which the director derived an improper personal benefit.

The Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, of the Registrant, referred to therein as the “Corporation,” contains the following provisions relating to indemnification of directors and officers, namely:

Section 145 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware permits a corporation to include in its charter documents and in agreements between the corporation and its directors and officers provisions as to the scope of indemnification.

Because an indeterminate amount of securities is covered by this registration statement, the expenses of the issuance and distribution of the securities cannot be determined at this time. The estimates of the Registrant’s expenses in connection with securities offered and sold pursuant to this registration statement will be included in the applicable prospectus supplement.

The following table sets forth the expenses to be incurred by EOG Resources, Inc., referred to herein as the “Registrant,” in connection with the issuance and distribution of the securities being registered.

If this article or any portion hereof shall be invalidated on any ground by any court of competent jurisdiction, then the Corporation shall nevertheless indemnify and hold harmless each director, officer, employee and agent of the Corporation, and may nevertheless indemnify and hold harmless each employee and agent of the Corporation, as to costs, charges and expenses (including attorneys’ fees), judgments, fines, and amounts paid in settlement with respect to any action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative to the full extent permitted by any applicable portion of this Article that shall not have been invalidated and to the full extent permitted by applicable law.

The Corporation may maintain insurance at its expense, to protect itself and any director, officer, employee or agent of the Corporation or another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise against any such expense, liability or loss, whether or not the Corporation would have the power to indemnify such person against such expense, liability or loss under the Delaware General Corporation law.

The right to indemnification and the payment of expenses incurred in defending a proceeding in advance of its final disposition conferred in this Article shall not be exclusive of any other right which any person may have or hereafter acquire under any statute, provision of the Certificate of Incorporation, by-law, agreement, vote of stockholders or disinterested directors or otherwise.

If a claim under paragraph B(1) of this Article is not paid in full by the Corporation within thirty days after a written claim has been received by the Corporation, the claimant may at any time thereafter bring suit against the Corporation to recover the unpaid amount of the claim and, if successful in whole or in part, the claimant shall be entitled to be paid also the expense of prosecuting such claim. It shall be a defense to any such action (other than an action brought to enforce a claim for expenses incurred in defending any proceeding in advance of its final disposition where the required undertaking, if any is required, has been tendered to the Corporation) that the claimant has not met the standards of conduct which make it permissible under the Delaware General Corporation Law for the Corporation to indemnify the claimant for the amount claimed, but the burden of proving such defense shall be on the Corporation. Neither the failure of the Corporation (including its Board of Directors, independent legal counsel, or its stockholders) to have made a determination prior to the commencement of such action that indemnification of the claimant is proper in the circumstances because he or she has met the applicable standard of conduct set forth in the Delaware General Corporation Law, nor an actual determination by the Corporation (including its Board of Directors, independent legal counsel, or its stockholders) that the claimant has not met such applicable standard of conduct, shall be a defense to the action or create a presumption that the claimant has not met the applicable standard of conduct.

indemnification rights than said law permitted the Corporation to provide prior to such amendment), against all expense, liability and loss (including attorneys’ fees, judgments, fines, ERISA excise taxes or penalties and amounts paid or to be paid in settlement) reasonably incurred or suffered by such person in connection therewith, and such indemnification shall continue as to a person who has ceased to be a director, officer, employee or agent and shall inure to the benefit of his or her heirs, executors and administrators; provided, however, that, except as provided in paragraph (2) hereof, the Corporation shall indemnify any such person seeking indemnification in connection with a proceeding (or part thereof) initiated by such person only if such proceeding (or part thereof) was authorized by the Board of Directors of the Corporation. The right to indemnification conferred in this Section shall be a contract right and shall include the right to be paid by the Corporation the expenses incurred in defending any such proceeding in advance of its final disposition; provided, however, that, if the Delaware General Corporation Law requires, the payment of such expenses incurred by a director or officer in his or her capacity as a director or officer (and not in any other capacity in which service was or is rendered by such person while a director or officer, including, without limitation, service to an employee benefit plan) in advance of the final disposition of the proceeding, shall be made only upon delivery to the Corporation of an undertaking, by or on behalf of such director or officer, to repay all amounts so advanced if it shall ultimately be determined that such director or officer is not entitled to be indemnified under this Article or otherwise. The Corporation may, by action of its Board of Directors, provide indemnification to employees and agents of the Corporation with the same scope and effect as the foregoing indemnification of directors and officers.

The form of underwriting agreement, to be subsequently filed by an amendment to this registration statement or on a Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein, under certain circumstances may provide for indemnification by the underwriters of the directors, officers and controlling persons of the Registrant.

The Registrant has purchased liability insurance policies covering the directors and officers of the Registrant to provide protection, subject to policy terms and conditions, in instances when the Registrant cannot legally indemnify a director or officer and where a claim arises under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 against a director or officer based on an alleged breach of fiduciary duty or other wrongful act.

For purposes of this Article, reference to the “Corporation” shall include, in addition to the Corporation, any constituent corporation (including any constituent of a constituent) absorbed in a consolidation or merger prior to (or, in the case of an entity specifically designated in a resolution of the Board of Directors, after) the adoption hereof and which, if its separate existence had continued, would have had the power and authority to indemnify its directors, officers and employees or agents, so that any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of such constituent corporation, or is or was serving at the request of such constituent corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, shall stand in the same position under the provisions of this Article with respect to the resulting or surviving corporation as he would have with respect to such constituent corporation if its separate existence had continued.”

to reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in

Not filed herewith; pursuant to Item 601(b)(4)(iii)(A) of Regulation S-K, the Registrant hereby agrees to furnish a copy of such exhibit to the Securities and Exchange Commission (referred to herein as the “Commission”) upon request.

To be subsequently filed by an amendment to this registration statement or as an exhibit to a report pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

If the Registrant is subject to Rule 430C, each prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) as part of a registration statement relating to an offering, other than registration statements relying on Rule 430B or other than prospectuses filed in reliance on Rule 430A, shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the date it is first used after effectiveness. Provided, however, that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will,

Each prospectus required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2), (b)(5), or (b)(7) as part of a registration statement in reliance on Rule 430B relating to an offering made pursuant to Rule 415(a)(1)(i), (vii), or (x) for the purpose of providing the information required by section 10(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the earlier of the date such form of prospectus is first used after effectiveness or the date of the first contract of sale of securities in the offering described in the prospectus. As provided in Rule 430B, for liability purposes of the issuer and any person that is at that date an underwriter, such date shall be deemed to be a new effective date of the registration statement relating to the securities in the registration statement to which that prospectus relates, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Provided, however, that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will, as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such effective date, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such effective date; or

Each prospectus filed by the Registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) shall be deemed to be part of the registration statement as of the date the filed prospectus was deemed part of and included in the registration statement; and

To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering.

That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.

Provided, however , that paragraphs (1)(i), (1)(ii) and (1)(iii) of this section do not apply if the registration statement is on Form S-3 or Form F-3 and the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the Registrant pursuant to section 13 or section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, referred to herein as the “Securities Exchange Act of 1934,” that are incorporated by reference in the registration statement, or is contained in a form of prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) that is part of the registration statement.

to include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement;

the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20 percent change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the “Calculation of Registration Fee” table in the effective registration statement; and

For the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each post-effective amendment that contains a form of prospectus shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.

For purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, the information omitted from the form of prospectus filed as part of this registration statement in reliance upon Rule 430A and contained in a form of prospectus filed by the registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b) (1) or (4) or 497(h) under the Securities Act of 1933 shall be deemed to be part of this registration statement as of the time it was declared effective.

Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act of 1933 may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the Registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the Registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act of 1933 and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the Registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the Registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the Registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act of 1933 and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue.

The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each filing of the Registrant’s annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan’s annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof.

The portion of any other free writing prospectus relating to the offering containing material information about the undersigned Registrant or its securities provided by or on behalf of the undersigned Registrant; and

Any free writing prospectus relating to the offering prepared by or on behalf of the undersigned Registrant or used or referred to by the undersigned Registrant;

That, for the purpose of determining liability of the Registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 to any purchaser in the initial distribution of the securities: The undersigned Registrant undertakes that in a primary offering of securities of the undersigned Registrant pursuant to this registration statement, regardless of the underwriting method used to sell the securities to the purchaser, if the securities are offered or sold to such purchaser by means of any of the following communications, the undersigned Registrant will be a seller to the purchaser and will be considered to offer or sell such securities to such purchaser:

as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such first use, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such date of first use.

The Trustee’s certificates of authentication shall be in substantially the following form:





This is one of the Securities of the series designated therein referred to in the within-mentioned Indenture.





Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee By Authorized Signatory





ARTICLE THREE.

The Securities.





SECTION 301. Amount Unlimited; Issuable in Series.





The aggregate principal amount of Securities which may be authenticated and delivered under this Indenture is unlimited.





The Securities may be issued in one or more series. There shall be established in or pursuant to a Board Resolution and set forth in an Officers’ Certificate, or established in one or more indentures supplemental hereto, prior to the issuance of Securities of any series,





(1) the title of the Securities of the series (which shall distinguish the Securities of the series from Securities of any other series);





(2) any limit upon the aggregate principal amount of the Securities of the series which may be authenticated and delivered under this Indenture (except for Securities authenticated and delivered upon registration of transfer of, or in exchange for, or in lieu of, other Securities of the series pursuant to Section 304, 305, 306, 906 or 1107 and except for any Securities which, pursuant to Section 303, are deemed never to have been authenticated and delivered hereunder);





(3) the Person to whom any interest on a Security of the series shall be payable, if other than the Person in whose name that Security (or one or more Predecessor Securities) is registered at the close of business on the Regular Record Date for such interest;





(4) the date or dates on which the principal of and any premium on the Securities of the series is payable;





(5) the rate or rates (which may be fixed or variable), or the method by which such rate or rates shall be determined, at which the Securities of the series shall bear interest, if any, the date or dates from which such interest shall accrue, or the method by which such date or dates shall be determined, the Interest Payment Dates on which any such interest shall be payable and the Regular Record Date for any interest payable on any Interest Payment Date;





(6) the place or places where the principal of and any premium and interest on Securities of the series shall be payable;





(7) the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which and the terms and conditions upon which Securities of the series may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at the option of the Company, if the Company is to have that option;





(8) the obligation, if any, and the option, if any, of the Company to redeem, purchase or repay Securities of the series pursuant to any sinking fund or analogous provisions or at the option of a Holder thereof and the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which and the terms and conditions upon which Securities of the series shall be redeemed, purchased or repaid, in whole or in part, pursuant to such obligation or option;





(9) if other than denominations of $ 2,000 and any integral multiple of $1,000, the denominations in which Securities of the series shall be issuable;





(10) the currency, currencies or currency units in which payment of the principal of and any premium and interest on any Securities of the series shall be payable if other than the currency of the United States of America and the manner of determining the equivalent thereof in the currency of the United States of America for purposes of the definition of “Outstanding” in Section 101;





(11) if the amount of payments of principal of or any premium or interest on any Securities of the series may be determined with reference to an index, the manner in which such amounts shall be determined;





(12) If the principal of or any premium or interest on any Securities of the series is to be payable, at the election of the Company or a Holder thereof, in one or more currencies or currency units other than that or those in which the Securities are stated to be payable, the currency, currencies or currency units in which payment of the principal of and any premium and interest on Securities of such series as to which such election is made shall be payable, and the periods within which and the terms and conditions upon which such election is to be made;





(13) if other than the principal amount thereof, the portion of the principal amount of Securities of the series which shall be payable upon declaration of acceleration of the Maturity thereof pursuant to Section 502 or provable in bankruptcy pursuant to Section 504 or the method by which such portion shall be determined;





(14) any trustees, paying agents, transfer agents or registrars with respect to Securities of such series;





(15) whether the Securities of the series shall be issued upon original issuance in whole or in part in the form of one or more Global Securities and, in such case, (a) the Depository with respect to such Global Security or Securities, which Depository at the time of designation and at all times while it serves as Depository shall be a clearing agency registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and (b) the circumstances under which any such Global Security may be exchanged for Securities registered in the name of, and any transfer of such Global Security may be registered to, a Person other than such Depository or its nominee, if other than as set forth in Section 305;





(16) any addition to or change in the covenants set forth in Article Fourteen which applies to Securities of the series or in any defined term used in Article Fourteen; and





(17) any other terms of the series (which terms shall not be inconsistent with the provisions of this Indenture, except as permitted by Section 901(5)).





All Securities of any one series shall be substantially identical except as to denomination and except as may otherwise be provided in or pursuant to the Board Resolution referred to above and set forth, or determined in the manner provided, in the Officers’ Certificate referred to above or in any such indenture supplemental hereto.





If any of the terms of the series are established by action taken pursuant to a Board Resolution, a copy of an appropriate record of such action shall be certified by the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary of the Company and delivered to the Trustee at or prior to the delivery of the Officers’ Certificate setting forth the terms of the series.





SECTION 302. Denominations.





The Securities of each series shall be issuable in registered form without coupons in such denominations as shall be specified as contemplated by Section 301. In the absence of any such provisions with respect to the Securities of any series, the Securities of such series shall be issuable in denominations of $2,000 and any integral multiple of $1,000.





SECTION 303. Execution, Authentication, Delivery and Dating.





The Securities of each series shall be executed on behalf of the Company by its Chairman of the Board, a Vice Chairman of the Board, its President or one of its Vice Presidents, under its corporate seal reproduced thereon attested by its Secretary or one of its Assistant Secretaries. The signature of any of these officers on the Securities may be manual or facsimile.





Securities bearing the manual or facsimile signatures of individuals who were at any time the proper officers of the Company shall bind the Company, notwithstanding that such individuals or any of them have ceased to hold such offices prior to the authentication and delivery of such Securities or did not hold such offices at the date of such Securities.





At any time and from time to time after the execution and delivery of this Indenture, the Company may deliver Securities of any series executed by the Company to the Trustee for authentication, together with a Company Order for the authentication and delivery of such Securities, and the Trustee in accordance with the Company Order shall authenticate and deliver such Securities.





Notwithstanding the provisions of Section 301 and of the preceding paragraph, if all Securities of a series are not to be originally issued at one time, it shall not be necessary to deliver the Officers’ Certificate otherwise required pursuant to Section 301 or the Company Order otherwise required pursuant to such preceding paragraph at or prior to the time of authentication of each Security of such series if such documents are delivered at or prior to the authentication upon original issuance of the first Security of such series to be issued.





Each Security shall be dated the date of its authentication.





No Security shall be entitled to any benefit under this Indenture or be valid or obligatory for any purpose unless there appears on such Security a certificate of authentication substantially in the form provided for herein executed by the Trustee by manual signature, and such certificate upon any Security shall be conclusive evidence, and the only evidence, that such Security has been duly authenticated and delivered hereunder. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if any Security shall have been authenticated and delivered hereunder but never issued and sold by the Company, and the Company shall deliver such Security to the Trustee for cancellation as provided in Section 309, together with a written statement (which need not comply with Section 102 and need not be accompanied by an Opinion of Counsel) stating that such Security has never been issued and sold by the Company, for all purposes of this Indenture such Security shall be deemed never to have been authenticated and delivered hereunder and shall never be entitled to the benefits of this Indenture.





SECTION 304. Temporary Securities.





Pending the preparation of definitive Securities of any series, the Company may execute, and upon Company Order the Trustee shall authenticate and deliver, temporary Securities which are printed, lithographed, typewritten, mimeographed or otherwise produced, in any authorized denomination, substantially of the tenor of the definitive securities in lieu of which they are issued and with such appropriate insertions, omissions, substitutions and other variations as the officers executing such Securities may determine, as evidenced by their execution of such securities.





If temporary Securities of any series are issued, the Company will cause definitive Securities of that series to be prepared without unreasonable delay. After the preparation of definitive Securities of such series, the temporary Securities of such series shall be exchangeable for definitive Securities of such series upon surrender of the temporary Securities of such series at the office or agency of the Company in a Place of Payment for that series, without charge to the Holder. Upon surrender for cancellation of any one or more temporary Securities of any series the Company shall execute and the Trustee shall authenticate and deliver in exchange therefor one or more definitive Securities of the same series, of any authorized denominations and of a like aggregate principal amount and tenor. Until so exchanged the temporary Securities of any series shall in all respects be entitled to the same benefits under this Indenture as definitive Securities of such series.





SECTION 305. Registration, Registration of Transfer and Exchange.





The Company shall cause to be kept a register for each series of Securities (the registers so maintained being herein sometimes collectively referred to as the “Security Register”) in which, subject to such reasonable regulations as it may prescribe, the Company shall provide for the registration of Securities and of transfers of Securities. The “Security Registrar” for the purpose of registering Securities and transfers of Securities as herein provided shall be either the Company or such other Person as the Company may appoint, including the Trustee.





In no case shall there be more than one Security Register for a series of Securities. If the Trustee shall at any time not be authorized to keep and maintain the Security Register with respect to any series of Securities, the Trustee shall have the right to inspect the Security Register for such series of Securities at all reasonable times and to rely conclusively upon a certificate of the Person in charge of such Security Register as to the names and addresses of the Holders of the Securities and the principal amounts and numbers of such Securities so held.





Upon surrender for registration of transfer of any Security of any series at the office or agency in a Place of Payment for that series, the Company shall execute, and the Trustee shall authenticate and deliver, in the name of the designated transferee or transferees, one or more new Securities of the same series, of any authorized denominations and of a like tenor and aggregate principal amount.





At the option of the Holder, Securities of any series may be exchanged for other Securities of the same series, of any authorized denominations and of a like tenor and aggregate principal amount, upon surrender of the Securities to be exchanged at such office or agency. Whenever any Securities are so surrendered for exchange, the Company shall execute, and the Trustee shall authenticate and deliver, the Securities which the Holder making the exchange is entitled to receive.





All Securities issued upon any registration of transfer or exchange of Securities shall be the valid obligations of the Company, evidencing the same debt, and entitled to the same benefits under this Indenture, as the Securities surrendered upon such registration of transfer or exchange.





Every Security presented or surrendered for registration of transfer or for exchange shall (if so required by the Company or the Security Registrar) be duly endorsed, or be accompanied by a written instrument of transfer in form satisfactory to the Company and the Security Registrar duly executed, by the Holder thereof or his attorney duly authorized in writing.





No service charge shall be made for any registration of transfer or exchange of Securities, but the Company may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in connection with any registration of transfer or exchange of Securities, other than exchanges pursuant to Section 304, 906 or 1107 not involving any transfer.





The Company shall not be required (i) to issue, register the transfer of or exchange Securities of any series during a period beginning at the opening of business 15 days before the day of the mailing of a notice of redemption of Securities of that series selected for redemption under Section 1103 and ending at the close of business on the day of such mailing, or (ii) to register the transfer of or exchange any Security so selected for redemption in whole or in part, except the unredeemed portion of any Security being redeemed in part.





Notwithstanding the foregoing, except as otherwise specified as contemplated by Section 301, any Global Security shall be exchangeable pursuant to this Section 305 for Securities registered in the names of, and a transfer of a Global Security of any series may be registered to, any Person other than the Depository for such Security or its nominee only if (i) such Depository notifies the Company that it is unwilling or unable to continue as Depository for such Global Security or if at any time such Depository ceases to be a clearing agency registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (ii) the Company executes and delivers to the Trustee a Company Order that such Global Security shall be so exchangeable and the transfer thereof so registrable or (iii) there shall have occurred and be continuing an Event of Default or an event which, with the giving of notice or lapse of time, or both, would constitute an Event of Default with respect to the Securities of such series. Upon the occurrence in respect of any Global Security of any series of any one or more of the conditions specified in clauses (i), (ii) or (iii) of the preceding sentence or such other conditions as may be specified as contemplated by Section 301 for such series, such Global Security may be exchanged for Securities registered in the names of, and the transfer of such Global Security may be registered to, such Persons (including Persons other than the Depository with respect to such series and its nominees) as such Depository shall direct. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Indenture, any Security authenticated and delivered upon registration of transfer of, or in exchange for, or in lieu of, any Global Security shall also be a Global Security and bear the legend specified in Section 204 except for any Security authenticated and delivered in exchange for, or upon registration of transfer of, a Global Security pursuant to the preceding sentence.





SECTION 306. Mutilated, Destroyed, Lost and Stolen Securities.





If any mutilated Security is surrendered to the Trustee, the Company shall execute and the Trustee shall authenticate and deliver in exchange therefor a new Security of the same series and of like tenor and principal amount and bearing a number not contemporaneously outstanding.





If there shall be delivered to the Company and the Trustee (i) evidence to their satisfaction of the destruction, loss or theft of any Security and (ii) such security or indemnity as may be required by them to save each of them and any agent of either of them harmless, then, in the absence of notice to the Company or the Trustee that such Security has been acquired by a bona fide purchaser, the Company shall execute and the Trustee shall authenticate and deliver, in lieu of any such destroyed, lost or stolen Security, a new Security of the same series and of like tenor and principal amount and bearing a number not contemporaneously outstanding.





In case any such mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen Security has become or is about to become due and payable, the Company in its discretion may, instead of issuing a new Security, pay such Security.





Upon the issuance of any new Security under this Section, the Company may require the payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in relation thereto and any other expenses (including the fees and expenses of the Trustee) connected therewith.





Every new Security of any series issued pursuant to this Section in lieu of any destroyed, lost or stolen Security shall constitute an original additional contractual obligation of the Company, whether or not the destroyed, lost or stolen Security shall be at any time enforceable by anyone, and shall be entitled to all the benefits of this Indenture equally and proportionately with any and all other Securities of that series duly issued hereunder.





The provisions of this Section are exclusive and shall preclude (to the extent lawful) all other rights and remedies with respect to the replacement or payment of mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen Securities.





SECTION 307. Payment of Interest; Interest Rights Preserved.





Except as otherwise provided as contemplated by Section 301 with respect to any series of Securities, interest on any Security which is payable, and is punctually paid or duly provided for, on any Interest Payment Date shall be paid to the Person in whose name that Security (or one or more Predecessor Securities) is registered at the close of business on the Regular Record Date for such interest.





Any interest on any Security of any series which is payable, but is not punctually paid or duly provided for, on any Interest Payment Date (herein called “Defaulted Interest”) shall forthwith cease to be payable to the Holder on the relevant Regular Record Date by virtue of having been such Holder, and such Defaulted Interest may be paid by the Company, at its election in each case, as provided in Clause (1) or (2) below:





(1) The Company may elect to make payment of any Defaulted Interest to the Persons in whose names the Securities of such series (or their respective Predecessor Securities) are registered at the close of business on a Special Record Date for the payment of such Defaulted Interest, which shall be fixed in the following manner. The Company shall notify the Trustee in writing of the amount of Defaulted Interest proposed to be paid on each Security of such series and the date of the proposed payment, and at the same time the Company shall deposit with the Trustee an amount of money equal to the aggregate amount proposed to be paid in respect of such Defaulted Interest or shall make arrangements satisfactory to the Trustee for such deposit prior to the date of the proposed payment, such money when deposited to be held in trust for the benefit of the Persons entitled to such Defaulted Interest as in this Clause provided. Thereupon the Trustee shall fix a Special Record Date for the payment of such Defaulted Interest which shall be not more than 15 days and not less than 10 days prior to the date of the proposed payment and not less than 10 days after the receipt by the Trustee of the notice of the proposed payment. The Trustee shall promptly notify the Company of such Special Record Date and, in the name and at the expense of the Company, shall cause notice of the proposed payment of such Defaulted Interest and the Special Record Date therefor to be mailed, first-class postage prepaid, to each Holder of Securities of such series at his address as it appears in the Security Register, not less than 10 days prior to such Special Record Date. Notice of the proposed payment of such Defaulted Interest and the Special Record Date therefor having been so mailed, such Defaulted Interest shall be paid to the Persons in whose names the Securities of such series (or their respective Predecessor Securities) are registered at the close of business on such Special Record Date and shall no longer be payable pursuant to the following Clause (2).





(2) The Company may make payment of any Defaulted Interest on the Securities of any series in any other lawful manner not inconsistent with the requirements of any securities exchange on which such Securities may be listed, and upon such notice as may be required by such exchange, if, after notice given by the Company to the Trustee of the proposed payment pursuant to this Clause, such manner of payment shall be deemed practicable by the Trustee.





Unless otherwise specified pursuant to Section 301, at the option of the Company, interest on the Securities of any series that bears interest may be paid by mailing a check to the address of any Holder as such address shall appear in the Securities Register.





Subject to the foregoing provisions of this Section, each Security delivered under this Indenture upon registration of transfer of or in exchange for or in lieu of any other Security shall carry the rights to interest accrued and unpaid, and to accrue, which were carried by such other Security.





SECTION 308. Persons Deemed Owners.





Prior to due presentment of a Security for registration of transfer, the Company, the Trustee and any agent of the Company or the Trustee may treat the Person in whose name such Security is registered as the owner of such Security for the purpose of receiving payment of principal of and any premium and (subject to Section 307) any interest on such Security and for all other purposes whatsoever, whether or not such Security be overdue, and neither the Company, the Trustee nor any agent of the Company or the Trustee shall be affected by notice to the contrary.





Notwithstanding the foregoing, with respect to any Global Security, nothing herein shall prevent the Company, the Trustee, or any agent of the Company or the Trustee, from giving effect to any written certification, proxy or other authorization furnished by a Depository or impair, as between a Depository and holders of beneficial interests in any Global Security, the operation of customary practices governing the exercise of the rights of the Depository (or its nominee) as Holder of such Global Security.





SECTION 309. Cancellation.





All Securities surrendered for payment, redemption, registration of transfer or exchange or for credit against any sinking fund payment shall, if surrendered to any Person other than the Trustee, be delivered to the Trustee and shall be promptly cancelled by it. The Company may at any time deliver to the Trustee for cancellation any Securities previously authenticated and delivered hereunder which the Company may have acquired in any manner whatsoever, and may deliver to the Trustee (or to any other Person for delivery to the Trustee) for cancellation any Securities previously authenticated hereunder which the Company has not issued and sold, and all Securities so delivered shall be promptly cancelled by the Trustee. No Securities shall be authenticated in lieu of or in exchange for any Securities cancelled as provided in this Section, except as expressly permitted by this Indenture. All cancelled Securities held by the Trustee shall be disposed of as directed by a Company Order.





SECTION 310. Computation of Interest.





Except as otherwise specified as contemplated by Section 301 for Securities of any series, interest on the Securities of each series shall be computed on the basis of a 360-day year of twelve 30-day months.





ARTICLE FOUR.

Satisfaction and Discharge.





SECTION 401. Satisfaction and Discharge of Indenture.





With respect to any series of Securities, if at any time (a) the Company shall have paid or caused to be paid the principal of and any premium and interest on all the Securities of such series Outstanding hereunder, as and when the same shall have become due and payable, or (b) the Company shall have delivered to the Trustee for cancellation all Securities of such series theretofore authenticated (other than any Securities of such series which shall have been apparently destroyed, lost or stolen and which shall have been replaced or paid as provided in Section 306) or (c) the Company and the Trustee shall have entered into an agreement in form and substance satisfactory to the Company and the Trustee providing for the creation of an escrow fund and the Company shall have irrevocably deposited or caused to be so deposited in trust with the Trustee, as escrow agent of said fund, sufficient funds in cash and/or Eligible Obligations and/or U.S. Government Obligations, maturing as to principal and interest in such amounts and at such times, as will be sufficient without consideration of any reinvestment of such interest, and as further expressed in the opinion of a nationally recognized firm of independent public accountants in a written certification thereof delivered to the Trustee at or prior to the time of such deposit, to pay at the Stated Maturity or Redemption Date all such Securities of such series not theretofore delivered to the Trustee for cancellation, including principal and any premium and interest to the Stated Maturity or Redemption Date, and if the Company shall also pay or cause to be paid all other sums payable hereunder by the Company then this Indenture shall cease to be of further effect with respect to the Securities of such series (except as to (i) rights of registration of transfer and exchange, (ii) substitution of mutilated, defaced, or apparently destroyed, lost or stolen Securities of such series, (iii) rights of Holders of Securities of such series to receive payments of principal thereof (and premium, if any) and interest thereon and remaining obligations to make mandatory sinking fund payments, (iv) the rights, remaining obligations, if any, and immunities of the Trustee hereunder and (v) the rights of the Holders of Securities of such series as beneficiaries hereof with respect to the property so deposited with the Trustee payable to all or any of them), and the Trustee, on demand of the Company accompanied by an Officers’ Certificate and an Opinion of Counsel and at the cost and expense of the Company, shall execute proper instruments acknowledging satisfaction of and discharging this Indenture with respect to the Securities of such series and the provisions of Article Fourteen shall thereafter cease to be effective. In the event Eligible Obligations are to be deposited with the Trustee pursuant to this Section, the Opinion of Counsel to be delivered hereunder shall state substantially to the effect that neither the Trustee nor any trust fund deposit created pursuant to this Section will be required to be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company agrees to reimburse the Trustee for any costs or expenses thereafter reasonably and properly incurred and to compensate the Trustee for any services thereafter reasonably and properly rendered by the Trustee in connection with this Indenture or the Securities of such series.





Notwithstanding the satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture with respect to the Securities of such series, the obligations of the Company to the Trustee under Section 607 and, if funds shall have been deposited with the Trustee pursuant to subclause (c) of this Section, the obligations of the Trustee under Section 402 and the last paragraph of Section 1003 shall survive.





SECTION 402. Application of Trust Money.





Subject to provisions of the last paragraph of Section 1003, all money deposited with the Trustee pursuant to Section 401 shall be held in trust and applied by it, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities of the relevant series and this Indenture, to the payment, either directly or through any Paying Agent (including the Company acting as its own Paying Agent) as the Trustee may determine, to the Persons entitled thereto, of the principal and any premium and interest for whose payment such money has been deposited with the Trustee, which funds need not be segregated except to the extent required by law. Money so held in trust shall not be subject to the provisions of Article Fourteen, provided that the applicable conditions of Section 1404 have been satisfied.





ARTICLE FIVE.

Remedies.





SECTION 501. Events of Default.





“Event of Default”, wherever used herein with respect to Securities of any series, means any one of the following events (whatever the reason for such Event of Default and whether it shall be voluntary or involuntary or be effected by operation of law or pursuant to any judgment, decree or order of any court or any order, rule or regulation of any administrative or governmental body) which shall have occurred and is continuing:





(1) default in the payment of any interest upon any Security of that series when such interest becomes due and payable or default in the payment of any mandatory sinking fund payment provided for by the terms of any series of Securities, and continuance of such default for a period of 30 days (whether or not such payment is prohibited by the provisions of Article Fourteen); or





(2) default in the payment of the principal of (or premium, if any, on) any Security of that series at its Maturity (whether or not such payment is prohibited by the provisions of Article Fourteen); or





(3) default in the performance, or breach, of any covenant or warranty of the Company in this Indenture (other than a covenant or warranty a default in whose performance or whose breach is elsewhere in this Section specifically dealt with or which has expressly been included in this Indenture solely for the benefit of one or more series of Securities other than that series), and continuance of such default or breach for a period of 60 days after there has been given, by registered or certified mail, to the Company by the Trustee or to the Company and the Trustee by the Holders of at least 25% in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities a written notice specifying such default or breach and requiring it to be remedied and stating that such notice is a “Notice of Default” hereunder; or





(4) without petition, approval or consent of the Company, a period of 60 days shall have elapsed after





(a)

the entry of an order for relief under the Federal Bankruptcy Act by a court of competent jurisdiction; or





(b)



the entry by a court of competent jurisdiction of an order granting relief under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law or statute of the United States of America or any State thereof; or





(c)

the appointment by such a court of a trustee, custodian, receiver or other similar official of the Company or of all or any substantial part of its property upon the application of any creditor in any insolvency or bankruptcy proceeding or other creditor’s suit;





but such period of 60 days shall not include any period during which any such decree or order shall be stayed upon appeal or otherwise; or





(5) the filing by the Company of, or consenting or acquiescing by the Company to a petition seeking an order for relief under the Federal Bankruptcy Act or the making by it of an assignment for the benefit of creditors or the consenting by it to, or failure by it to contest, the appointment of a custodian or receiver of all or any substantial part of the property of the Company; or the filing by the Company of a petition or answer seeking, consenting to or acquiescing in the granting of relief under any other applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law or statute of the United States of America or any State thereof; or





(6) any other Event of Default provided with respect to Securities of that series.





Subject to the provisions of Section 601, the Trustee shall not be charged with or be deemed to have knowledge of any default or Event of Default, except for Events of Default specified in clause (1) or (2) of this Section 501, until a Responsible Officer has actual notice thereof or until a written notice of any such event is received by the Trustee at the Corporate Trust Office, Attention: Vice President, Corporate Trust and such notice refers to the Securities generally, the Company or the Indenture.





SECTION 502. Acceleration of Maturity; Rescission and Annulment.





If an Event of Default described in clause (1), (2) or (6) of Section 501 with respect to Securities of any series at the time Outstanding has occurred, then in every such case, during the continuance of any such Event of Default, the Trustee or the Holders of not less than 25% in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of that series may declare the principal amount (or, if the Securities of that series are Original Issue Discount Securities, such portion of the principal amount as may be specified in the terms of that series) of all of the Securities of that series to be due and payable immediately, by a notice in writing to the Company (and to the Trustee if given by Holders), and upon any such declaration such principal amount (or specified portion thereof) shall become immediately due and payable. If an Event of Default described in clause (3), (4) or (5) of Section 501 occurs and is continuing, then in every such case the Trustee or the Holders of not less than 25% in principal amount of all the Securities then Outstanding may declare the principal amount (or, if any such Securities are Original issue Discount Securities, such portion of the principal amount as may be specified in the terms of that series) of all of the Securities to be due and payable immediately, by a notice in writing to the Company (and to the Trustee if given by the Holders), and upon any such declaration such principal amount (or specified portion thereof) shall become immediately due and payable.





At any time after such a declaration of acceleration with respect to Securities of any series (or of all series, as the case may be) has been made and before a judgment or decree for payment of the money due has been obtained by the Trustee as hereinafter in this Article provided, the Holders of a majority in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of that series (or of all series, as the case may be), by written notice to the Company and the Trustee, may rescind and annul such declaration and its consequences if





(1) the Company has paid or deposited with the Trustee a sum sufficient to pay





(A)

all overdue interest on all Securities of that series (or of all series, as the case may be),





(B)

the principal of (and premium, if any, on) any Securities of that series (or of all series, as the case may be) which has become due otherwise than by such declaration of acceleration and any interest thereon at the rate or rates prescribed therefor in such Securities,





(C)

to the extent that payment of such interest is legally enforceable, interest upon overdue interest at the rate or rates prescribed therefor in such Securities, and





(D)

all sums paid or advanced by the Trustee hereunder and the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of the Trustee, its agents and counsel;





and





(2) all Events of Default with respect to Securities of that series (or of all series, as the case may be), other than the non-payment of the principal of Securities of that series (or of all series, as the case may be), which have become due solely by such declaration of acceleration, have been cured or waived as provided in Section 513.





No such rescission shall affect any subsequent default or impair any right consequent thereon.





SECTION 503. Collection of Indebtedness and Suits for Enforcement by Trustee.





The Company covenants that if





(1) default is made in the payment of any interest on any Security when such interest becomes due and payable and such default continues for a period of 30 days (whether or not such payment is prohibited by the provisions of Article Fourteen), or





(2) default is made in the payment of the principal of (or premium, if any, on) any Security at the Maturity thereof (whether or not such payment is prohibited by the provisions of Article Fourteen),





the Company will, upon demand of the Trustee, pay to it, for the benefit of the Holders of such Securities, the whole amount then due and payable on such Securities for principal and any premium and interest and, to the extent that payment of such interest shall be legally enforceable, interest on any overdue principal and premium and on any overdue interest, at the rate or rates prescribed therefor in such Securities, and, in addition thereto, such further amount as shall be sufficient to cover the costs and expenses of collection, including the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of the Trustee, its agents and counsel.





If an Event of Default with respect to Securities of any series (or of all series, as the case may be) occurs and is continuing, the Trustee may in its discretion proceed to protect and enforce its rights and the rights of the Holders of Securities of such series (or of all series, as the case may be) by such appropriate judicial proceedings as the Trustee shall deem most effectual to protect and enforce any such rights, whether for the specific enforcement of any covenant or agreement in this Indenture or in aid of the exercise of any power granted herein, or to enforce any other proper remedy.





SECTION 504. Trustee May File Proofs of Claim.





In case of any receivership, insolvency, liquidation, bankruptcy, reorganization, arrangement, adjustment, composition or other judicial proceeding relative to the Company (or any other obligor upon the Securities), its property or its creditors, the Trustee shall be entitled and empowered, by intervention in such proceeding or otherwise, to take any and all actions authorized under the Trust Indenture Act in order to have claims of the Holders and the Trustee allowed in any such proceeding. In particular, the Trustee shall be authorized to file and prove a claim for the whole amount of principal (and premium, if any) and interest owing and unpaid in respect of the Securities and to file such other papers or documents as may be necessary or advisable in order to have the claims of the Trustee (including any claim for the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of the Trustee, its agents and counsel) and of the Holders allowed in such judicial proceeding, and to collect and receive any moneys or other property payable or deliverable on any such claims and to distribute the same; and any custodian, receiver, assignee, trustee, liquidator, sequestrator or other similar official in any such judicial proceeding is hereby authorized by each Holder to make such payments to the Trustee and, in the event that the Trustee shall consent to the making of such payments directly to the Holders, to pay to the Trustee any amount due it for the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of the Trustee, its agents and counsel, and any other amounts due the Trustee under Section 607.





31

No provision of this Indenture shall be deemed to authorize the Trustee to authorize or consent to or accept or adopt on behalf of any Holder any plan of reorganization, arrangement, adjustment or composition affecting the Securities or the rights of any Holder thereof or to authorize the Trustee to vote in respect of the claim of any Holder in any such proceeding.





SECTION 505. Trustee May Enforce Claims Without Possession of Securities.





All rights of action and claims under this Indenture or the Securities may be prosecuted and enforced by the Trustee without the possession of any of the Securities or the production thereof in any proceeding relating thereto, and any such proceeding instituted by the Trustee shall be brought in its own name as trustee of an express trust, and any recovery of judgment shall, after provision for the payment of the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of the Trustee, its agents and counsel, be for the ratable benefit of the Holders of the Securities in respect of which such judgment has been recovered.





SECTION 506. Application of Money Collected.





Any money collected by the Trustee pursuant to this Article shall be applied in the following order, at the date or dates fixed by the Trustee and, in case of the distribution of such money on account of principal or any premium or interest, upon presentation of the Securities and the notation thereon of the payment if only partially paid and upon surrender thereof if fully paid:





FIRST: To the payment of all amounts due the Trustee under Section 607;





SECOND: Subject to Article Fourteen, to the payment of the amounts then due and unpaid for principal of and any premium and interest on the Securities in respect of which or for the benefit of which such money has been collected, ratably, without preference or priority of any kind, according to the amounts due and payable on such Securities for principal and any premium and interest, respectively; and





THIRD: The balance, if any, to the Person or Persons entitled thereto.





SECTION 507. Limitation on Suits.





No Holder of any Security of any series shall have any right to institute any proceeding, judicial or otherwise, with respect to this Indenture, or for the appointment of a receiver or trustee, or for any other remedy hereunder, unless





(1)

such Holder has previously given written notice to the Trustee of a continuing Event of Default with respect to the Securities of that series;





(2)

the Holders of not less than 25% in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of that series in the case of any Event of Default described in clause (1), (2) or (6) of Section 501, or the Holders of not less than 25% in principal amount of all Outstanding Securities in the case of any Event of Default described in clause (3), (4) or (5) of Section 501, shall have made written request to the Trustee to institute proceedings in respect of such Event of Default in its own name as Trustee hereunder;





(3)

such Holder or Holders have offered to the Trustee reasonable indemnity against the costs, expenses and liabilities to be incurred in compliance with such request;





(4)

the Trustee for 60 days after its receipt of such notice, request and offer of indemnity has failed to institute any such proceeding; and





(5)

no direction inconsistent with such written request has been given to the Trustee during such 60-day period by the Holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of that series in the case of any Event of Default described in clause (1), (2) or (6) of Section 501, or, in the case of any Event of Default described in clause (3), (4) or (5) of Section 501, by the Holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of all Outstanding Securities;





it being understood and intended that no one or more of such Holders shall have any right in any manner whatever by virtue of, or by availing of, any provision of this Indenture to affect, disturb or prejudice the rights of any other Holders of Securities of the same series, in the case of any Event of Default described in clause (1), (2) or (6) of Section 501, or of Holders of all Securities in the case of any Event of Default described in clause (3), (4) or (5) of Section 501, or to obtain or to seek to obtain priority or preference over any other of such Holders or to enforce any right under this Indenture, except in the manner herein provided and for the equal and ratable benefit of all Holders of Securities of the same series, in the case of any Event of Default described in clause (1), (2) or (6) of Section 501, or of Holders of all Securities in the case of any Event of Default described in clause (3), (4) or (5) of Section 501.





SECTION 508. Unconditional Right of Holders to Receive Principal, Premium and Interest.





Notwithstanding any other provision in this Indenture, the Holder of any Security shall have the right, which is absolute and unconditional, to receive payment of the principal of and any premium and (subject to Section 307) any interest on such Security on the Stated Maturity or Maturities expressed in such Security (or, in the case of redemption, on the Redemption Date) and to institute suit for the enforcement of any such payment, and such rights shall not be impaired without the consent of such Holder.





SECTION 509. Restoration of Rights and Remedies.





If the Trustee or any Holder has instituted any proceeding to enforce any right or remedy under this Indenture and such proceeding has been discontinued or abandoned for any reason, or has been determined adversely to the Trustee or to such Holder, then and in every such case, subject to any determination in such proceeding, the Company, the Trustee and the Holders shall be restored severally and respectively to their former positions hereunder and thereafter all rights and remedies of the Trustee and the Holders shall continue as though no such proceeding had been instituted.





SECTION 510. Rights and Remedies Cumulative.





Except as otherwise provided with respect to the replacement or payment of mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen Securities in the last paragraph of Section 306, no right or remedy herein conferred upon or reserved to the Trustee or to the Holders is intended to be exclusive of any other right or remedy, and every right and remedy shall, to the extent permitted by law, be cumulative and in addition to every other right and remedy given hereunder or now or hereafter existing at law or in equity or otherwise. The assertion or employment of any right or remedy hereunder, or otherwise, shall not prevent the concurrent assertion or employment of any other appropriate right or remedy.





SECTION 511. Delay or Omission Not Waiver.





No delay or omission of the Trustee or of any Holder of any Securities to exercise any right or remedy accruing upon any Event of Default shall impair any such right or remedy or constitute a waiver of any such Event of Default or an acquiescence therein. Every right and remedy given by this Article or by law to the Trustee or to the Holders may be exercised from time to time, and as often as may be deemed expedient, by the Trustee or by the Holders, as the case may be.





SECTION 512. Control by Holders.





With respect to the Securities of any series, the Holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of such series shall have the right to direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the Trustee, or exercising any trust or power conferred on the Trustee, relating to or arising under clause (1), (2) or (6) of Section 501, and, with respect to all Securities, the Holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of all Outstanding Securities shall have the right to direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the Trustee, or exercising any trust or power conferred on the Trustee, not relating to or arising under clause (1), (2) or (6) of Section 501, provided that in each case





(1) such direction shall not be in conflict with any rule of law or with this Indenture, and





(2) the Trustee may take any other action deemed proper by the Trustee which is not inconsistent with such direction.





SECTION 513. Waiver of Past Defaults.





Subject to Section 502, the Holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of any series may on behalf of the Holders of all the Securities of such series waive any past default described in clause (1), (2) or (6) of Section 501 (or, in the case of a default described in clause (3), (4) or (5) of Section 501, the Holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of all Outstanding Securities may waive any such past default), and its consequences, except a default





(1) in respect of the payment of the principal of or any premium or interest on any Security, or





(2) in respect of a covenant or provision hereof which under Article Nine cannot be modified or amended without the consent of the Holder of each Outstanding Security of such series affected.





Upon any such waiver, such default shall cease to exist, and any Event of Default arising therefrom shall be deemed to have been cured, for every purpose of this Indenture; but no such waiver shaft extend to any subsequent or other default or impair any right consequent thereon.





SECTION 514. Undertaking for Costs.





In any suit for the enforcement of any right or remedy under this Indenture, or in any suit against the Trustee for any action taken, suffered or omitted by it as Trustee, a court may require any party litigant in such suit to file an undertaking to pay the costs of such suit, and may assess costs against any such party litigant, in the manner and to the extent provided in the Trust Indenture Act; provided that neither this Section nor the Trust Indenture Act shall be deemed to authorize any court to require such an undertaking or to make such an assessment in any suit instituted by the Company.





SECTION 515. Waiver of Stay or Extension Laws.





The Company covenants (to the extent that it may lawfully do so) that it will not at any time insist upon, or plead, or in any manner whatsoever claim or take the benefit or advantage of, any stay or extension law wherever enacted, now or at any time hereafter in force, which may affect the covenants or the performance of this Indenture; and the Company (to the extent that it may lawfully do so) hereby expressly waives all benefit or advantage of any such law and covenants that it will not hinder, delay or impede the execution of any power herein granted to the Trustee, but will suffer and permit the execution of every such power as though no such law had been enacted.





ARTICLE SIX.

The Trustee.





SECTION 601. Certain Duties and Responsibilities.





The duties and responsibilities of the Trustee shall be as provided by the Trust Indenture Act. Notwithstanding the foregoing, no provision of this Indenture shall require the Trustee to expend or risk its own funds or otherwise incur any financial liability in the performance of any of its duties hereunder, or in the exercise of any of its rights or powers, if it shall have reasonable grounds for believing that repayment of such funds or adequate indemnity against such risk or liability is not reasonably assured to it. Whether or not therein expressly so provided, every provision of this Indenture relating to the conduct or affecting the liability of or affording protection to the Trustee shall be subject to the provisions of this Section.





SECTION 602. Notice of Defaults.





If a default occurs hereunder with respect to Securities of any series and the Trustee knows of such default, the Trustee shall give the Holders of Securities of such series notice of such default as and to the extent provided by the Trust Indenture Act; provided, however, that (a) in the case of any default of the character specified in Section 501(3) with respect to Securities of such series, no such notice to Holders shall be given until at least 30 days after the occurrence thereof, and (b) except in the case of a default in the payment of the principal of or any premium or interest on any Security of such series or in the payment of any sinking fund installment with respect to Securities of such series, the Trustee shall be protected in withholding such notice if and so long as the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee or Trust Committee of Directors or a Responsible Officer of the Trustee in good faith determines that the withholding of such notice is in the interest of the Holders of the Securities of such series. For the purpose of this Section, the term “default” means any event which is, or after notice or lapse of time or both would become, an Event of Default with respect to Securities of such series.





SECTION 603. Certain Rights of Trustee.





Subject to the provisions of Section 601:





(a)

the Trustee may rely and shall be protected in acting or refraining from acting upon any resolution, certificate, statement, instrument, opinion, report, notice, request, direction, consent, order, bond, debenture, note, other evidence of indebtedness or other paper or document believed by it to be genuine and to have been signed or presented by the proper party or parties;





(b)

any request or direction of the Company mentioned herein shall be sufficiently evidenced by a Company Request or Company Order and any resolution of the Board of Directors may be sufficiently evidenced by a Board Resolution;





(c)

whenever in the administration of this Indenture the Trustee shall deem it desirable that a matter be proved or established prior to taking, suffering or omitting any action hereunder, the Trustee (unless other evidence be herein specifically prescribed) may, in the absence of bad faith on its part, rely upon an Officers’ Certificate;





(d)

the Trustee may consult with counsel and the written advice of such counsel or any Opinion of Counsel shall be full and complete authorization and protection in respect of any action taken, suffered or omitted by it hereunder in good faith and in reliance thereon;





(e)

the Trustee shall be under no obligation to exercise any of the rights or powers vested in it by this Indenture at the request or direction of any of the Holders pursuant to this Indenture, unless such Holders shall have offered to the Trustee reasonable security or indemnity against the costs, expenses and liabilities which might be incurred by the Trustee in compliance with such request or direction;





(f)

the Trustee shall not be bound to make any investigation into the facts or matters stated in any resolution, certificate, statement, instrument, opinion, report, notice, request, direction, consent, order, bond, debenture, note, other evidence of indebtedness or other paper or document, but the Trustee, in its discretion, may make such further inquiry or investigation into such facts or matters as it may see fit, and, if the Trustee shall determine to make such further inquiry or investigation, it shall be entitled to examine the books, records and premises of the Company, personally or by agent or attorney;





(g)

the Trustee may execute any of the trusts or powers hereunder or perform any duties hereunder either directly or by or through agents or attorneys and the Trustee shall not be responsible for any misconduct or negligence on the part of any agent or attorney appointed with due care by it hereunder; and





(h)

the Trustee shall have no responsibility to determine whether any payments with respect to the Securities are in compliance with any applicable usury laws and subsequent revisions, repeals or judicial interpretations thereof. Notwithstanding any provisions of this Indenture or the Securities, the Trustee and any Paying Agent shall have the right to assume that payments with respect to the Securities are in compliance with any applicable usury laws unless and until it shall have received from the Company, in conformity with Sections 102 and 103 of this Indenture, (1) an Opinion of Counsel to the effect that, as the result of a final judicial interpretation by a court of competent jurisdiction, any payments with respect to the Securities will exceed the maximum amount allowed by applicable law and that any direction to the Trustee by the Company for action under Section 113 of this Indenture is in compliance with all applicable usury laws and the provisions of this Indenture and the Securities and (2) an Officers’ Certificate setting forth the action required to be taken with respect to the Securities pursuant to Section 113 of this Indenture, together with any computations or calculations with respect thereof, and stating that such action is in compliance with the provisions of this Indenture and the Securities.





SECTION 604. Not Responsible for Recitals or Issuance of Securities.





The recitals contained herein and in the Securities, except the Trustee’s certificates of authentication, shall be taken as the statements of the Company, and the Trustee or any Authenticating Agent assumes no responsibility for their correctness. The Trustee makes no representations as to the legality, validity or sufficiency of this Indenture or of the Securities. The Trustee or any Authenticating Agent shall not be accountable for the use or application by the Company of Securities or the proceeds thereof.





SECTION 605. May Hold Securities.





The Trustee, any Authenticating Agent, any Paying Agent, any Security Registrar or any other agent of the Company or of the Trustee, in its individual or any other capacity, may become the owner or pledgee of Securities and, subject to Sections 608 and 613, may otherwise deal with the Company with the same rights it would have if it were not the Trustee, Authenticating Agent, Paying Agent, Security Registrar or such other agent.





SECTION 606. Money Held in Trust.





Money held by the Trustee in trust hereunder need not be segregated from other funds except to the extent required by law. The Trustee and any Paying Agent shall be under no liability for interest on any money received by it hereunder except as otherwise agreed with the Company.





SECTION 607. Compensation and Reimbursement.





The Company agrees





(1)

to pay to the Trustee from time to time reasonable compensation for all services rendered by it hereunder (which compensation shall not be limited by any provision of law in regard to the compensation of a trustee of any express trust);





(2)

except as otherwise expressly provided herein, to reimburse the Trustee upon its request for all reasonable expenses, disbursements and advances incurred or made by the Trustee in accordance with any provision of this Indenture (including, without limitation, the reasonable compensation and the expenses and disbursements of its agents and counsel), except any such expense, disbursement or advance as may be attributable to its negligence or willful misconduct; and





(3)

to indemnify the Trustee for, and to hold it harmless against, any loss, liability or expense incurred without negligence or willful misconduct on its part, arising out of or in connection with the acceptance or administration of the trust or trusts hereunder, including the costs and expenses of defending itself against any claim or liability in connection with the exercise or performance of any of its powers or duties hereunder.





SECTION 608. Disqualification; Conflicting Interests.





If the Trustee has or shall acquire a conflicting interest within the meaning of the Trust Indenture Act, the Trustee shall either eliminate such interest or resign, to the extent and in the manner provided by, and subject to the provisions of, the Trust Indenture Act and this Indenture.





SECTION 609. Corporate Trustee Required; Eligibility.





There shall at all times be a Trustee hereunder which shall be a Person that is eligible pursuant to the Trust Indenture Act to act as such and has a combined capital and surplus of at least $50,000,000 and its Corporate Trust Office in Jacksonville Florida, or New York, New York. If such Person publishes reports of condition at least annually, pursuant to law or to the requirements of said supervising or examining authority, then for the purposes of this Section, the combined capital and surplus of such Person shall be deemed to be its combined capital and surplus as set forth in its most recent report of condition so published. If at any time the Trustee shall cease to be eligible in accordance with the provisions of this Section, it shall resign immediately in the manner and with the effect hereinafter specified in this Article.





SECTION 610. Resignation and Removal; Appointment of Successor.





(a) No resignation or removal of the Trustee and no appointment of a successor Trustee pursuant to this Article shall become effective until the acceptance of appointment by the successor Trustee in accordance with the applicable requirements of Section 611.





(b) The Trustee may resign at any time with respect to the Securities of one or more series by giving written notice thereof to the Company. If the instrument of acceptance by a successor Trustee required by Section 611 shall not have been delivered to the Trustee within 30 days after the giving of such notice of resignation, the resigning Trustee may petition any court of competent jurisdiction for the appointment of a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of such series.





(c) The Trustee may be removed at any time with respect to the Securities of any series by Act of the Holders of a majority in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of such series, delivered to the Trustee and to the Company.





(d) If at any time:





(1)

the Trustee shall fail to comply with Section 608 after written request therefor by the Company or by any Holder who has been a bona fide Holder of a Security of the applicable series for at least six months, or





(2)

the Trustee shall cease to be eligible under Section 609 and shall fail to resign after written request therefor by the Company or by any such Holder, or





(3)

the Trustee shall become incapable of acting with respect to any series of Securities or shall be adjudged a bankrupt or insolvent or a receiver of the Trustee or of its property shall be appointed or any public officer shall take charge or control of the Trustee or of its property or affairs for the purpose of rehabilitation, conservation or liquidation,





then, in any such case, (i) the Company by a Board Resolution may remove the Trustee with respect to any one or more of such series of Securities, or (ii) subject to Section 514, any Holder who has been a bona fide Holder of a Security of that series for at least six months may, on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated, petition any court of competent jurisdiction for the removal of the Trustee and the appointment of a successor Trustee or Trustees with respect to Securities of that series.





(e) If the Trustee shall resign, be removed or become incapable of acting, or if a vacancy shall occur in the office of Trustee for any cause, with respect to the Outstanding Securities of one or more series, the Company, by a Board Resolution, shall promptly appoint a successor Trustee or Trustees with respect to the Securities of that or those series (it being understood that any such successor Trustee may be appointed with respect to the Securities of one or more or all of such series and that at any time there shall be only one Trustee with respect, to the Securities of any particular series) and shall comply with the applicable requirements of Section 611. If, within one year after such resignation, removal or incapability, or the occurrence of such vacancy, a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of any series shall be appointed by Act of the Holders of a majority in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of such series delivered to the Company and the retiring Trustee, the successor Trustee so appointed shall, forthwith upon its acceptance of such appointment in accordance with the applicable requirements of Section 611, become the successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of such series and to that extent supersede the successor Trustee appointed by the Company. If no successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of any series shall have been so appointed by the Company or the Holders and accepted appointment in the manner required by Section 611 within such time period, any Holder who has been a bona fide Holder of a Security of such series for at least six months may, on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated, petition any court of competent jurisdiction for the appointment of a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of such series.





(f) The Company shall give notice of each resignation and each removal of the Trustee with respect to the Securities of any series and each appointment of a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of any series to all Holders of Securities of such series in the manner provided in Section 106. Each notice shall include the name of the successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of such series and the address of its Corporate Trust Office.





SECTION 611. Acceptance of Appointment by Successor.





(a) In case of the appointment hereunder of a successor Trustee with respect to all series of Outstanding Securities, every such successor Trustee so appointed shall execute, acknowledge and deliver to the Company and to the retiring Trustee an instrument accepting such appointment, and thereupon the resignation or removal of the retiring Trustee shall become effective and such successor Trustee, without any further act, deed or conveyance, shall become vested with all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee; but, on the request of the Company or the successor Trustee, such retiring Trustee shall, upon payment of its charges, execute and deliver an instrument transferring to such successor Trustee all the rights, powers and trusts of the retiring Trustee and shall duly assign, transfer and deliver to such successor Trustee all property and money held by such retiring Trustee hereunder.





(b) In case of the appointment hereunder of a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of one or more (but not all) series, the Company, the retiring Trustee and each successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of one or more series shall execute and deliver an indenture supplemental hereto wherein each successor Trustee shall accept such appointment and which (1) shall contain such provisions as shall be necessary or desirable to transfer and confirm to, and to vest in, each successor Trustee all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee with respect to the Securities of that or those series to which the appointment of such successor Trustee relates, (2) if the retiring Trustee is not retiring with respect to all Securities, shall contain such provisions as shall be deemed necessary or desirable to confirm that all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee with respect to the Securities of that or those series as to which the retiring Trustee is not retiring shall continue to be vested in the retiring Trustee, and (3) shall add to or change any of the provisions of this Indenture as shall be necessary to provide for or facilitate the administration of the trusts hereunder by more than one Trustee, it being understood that nothing herein or in such supplemental indenture shall constitute such Trustees co-trustees of the same trust and that each such Trustee shall be trustee of a trust or trusts hereunder separate and apart from any trust or trusts hereunder administered by any other such Trustee; and upon the execution and delivery of such supplemental indenture the resignation or removal of the retiring Trustee shall become effective to the extent provided therein and each such successor Trustee, without any further act, deed or conveyance, shall become vested with all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee with respect to the Securities of that or those series to which the appointment of such successor Trustee relates; but, on request of the Company or any successor Trustee, such retiring Trustee shall duly assign, transfer and deliver to such successor Trustee all property and money held by such retiring Trustee hereunder with respect to the Securities of that or those series to which the appointment of such successor Trustee relates.





(c)

Upon request of any such successor Trustee, the Company shall execute any and all instruments for more fully and certainly vesting in and confirming to such successor Trustee all such rights, powers and trusts referred to in paragraph (a) and (b) of this Section, as the case may be.





(d)

No successor Trustee shall accept its appointment unless at the time of such acceptance such successor Trustee shall be qualified and eligible under this Article and the Trust Indenture Act.





SECTION 612. Merger, Conversion, Consolidation or Succession to Business .





Any corporation into which the Trustee may be merged or converted or with which it may be consolidated, or any corporation resulting from any merger, conversion or consolidation to which the Trustee shall be a party, or any corporation succeeding to all or substantially all the corporate trust business of the Trustee, shall be the successor of the Trustee hereunder, provided such corporation shall be otherwise qualified and eligible under this Article and the Trust Indenture Act, without the execution or filing of any paper or any further act on the part of any of the parties hereto. In case any Securities shall have been authenticated, but not delivered, by the Trustee then in office, any successor by merger, conversion or consolidation to such authenticating Trustee may adopt such authentication and deliver the Securities so authenticated with the same effect as if such successor Trustee had itself authenticated such Securities.





SECTION 613. Preferential Collection of Claims Against Company.





If and when the Trustee shall be or become a creditor of the Company (or any other obligor upon the Securities), the Trustee shall be subject to the provisions of the Trust Indenture Act regarding the collection of claims against the Company (or any such other obligor).





SECTION 614. Appointment of Authenticating Agent.





The Trustee may, with notice to the Company, appoint an Authenticating Agent or Agents with respect to one or more series of Securities which shall be authorized to act on behalf of the Trustee to authenticate Securities of such series issued upon original issue and upon exchange, registration of transfer or partial redemption thereof or pursuant to Section 306, and Securities so authenticated shall be entitled to the benefits of this Indenture and shall be valid and obligatory for all purposes as if authenticated by the Trustee hereunder. Wherever reference is made in this Indenture to the authentication and delivery of Securities by the Trustee or the Trustee’s certificate of authentication, such reference shall be deemed to include authentication and delivery on behalf of the Trustee by an Authenticating Agent and a certificate of authentication executed on behalf of the Trustee by an Authenticating Agent. Each Authenticating Agent shall be acceptable to the Company and shall at all times be a corporation organized and doing business under the laws of the United States of America, any State thereof or the District of Columbia, authorized under such laws to act as Authenticating Agent, having a combined capital and surplus of not less than $50,000,000 and subject to supervision or examination by federal or state authority. If such Authenticating Agent publishes reports of condition at least annually, pursuant to law or to the requirements of said supervising or examining authority, then for the purposes of this Section, the combined capital and surplus of such Authenticating Agent shall be deemed to be its combined capital and surplus as set forth in its most recent report of condition so published. If at any time an Authenticating Agent shall cease to be eligible in accordance with the provisions of this Section, such Authenticating Agent shall resign immediately in the manner and with the effect specified in this Section.





Any corporation into which an Authenticating Agent may be merged or converted or with which it may be consolidated, or any corporation resulting from any merger, conversion or consolidation to which such Authenticating Agent shall be a party, or any corporation succeeding to the corporate agency or corporate trust business of an Authenticating Agent, shall continue to be an Authenticating Agent; provided such corporation shall be otherwise eligible under this Section, without the execution or filing of any paper or any further act on the part of the Trustee or the Authenticating Agent.





An Authenticating Agent may resign at any time by giving written notice thereof to the Trustee and to the Company. The Trustee may at any time terminate the agency of an Authenticating Agent by giving written notice thereof to such Authenticating Agent and to the Company. Upon receiving such a notice of resignation or upon such a termination, or in case at any time such Authenticating Agent shall cease to be eligible in accordance with the provisions of this Section, the Trustee may appoint a successor Authenticating Agent which shall be acceptable to the Company and shall mail written notice of such appointment by first-class mail, postage prepaid, to all Holders of Securities of the series with respect to which such Authenticating Agent will serve, as their names and addresses appear in the Security Register. Any successor Authenticating Agent upon acceptance of its appointment hereunder shall become vested with all the rights, powers and duties of its predecessor hereunder, with like effect as if originally named as an Authenticating Agent. No successor Authenticating Agent shall be appointed unless eligible under the provisions of this Section.





The Trustee agrees to pay to each Authenticating Agent from time to time reasonable compensation for its services under this Section, and the Trustee shall be entitled to be reimbursed for such payments, subject to the provisions of Section 607.





If an appointment with respect to one or more series is made pursuant to this Section, the Securities of such series may have endorsed thereon, in addition to the Trustee’s certificate of authentication, an alternative certificate of authentication in the following form:





This is one of the Securities of the series designated therein referred to in the within-mentioned Indenture.





As Trustee By As Authenticating Agent By As Authorized Officer





ARTICLE SEVEN.

Holders’ Lists and Reports by Trustee and Company.





SECTION 701. Company to Furnish Trustee Names and Addresses of Holders.





The Company will, with respect to each series of Securities Outstanding, furnish or cause to be furnished to the Trustee





(a) semi-annually, on dates mutually acceptable to the Trustee and the Company, a list, in such form as the Trustee may reasonably require, of the names and addresses of the Holders of such series as of a date mutually acceptable to the Trustee and the Company, and





(b) at such other times as the Trustee may request in writing, within 30 days after the receipt by the Company of any such request, a list of similar form and content as of a date not more than 15 days prior to the time such list is furnished (or if any provision of this Indenture or any Security require the Trustee to interact with Holders of any Security as of a given date, such list to provide the names and addresses of the Holders as of such date);





excluding from any such list names and addresses received by the Trustee in its capacity as Security Registrar.





SECTION 702. Preservation of Information; Communications to Holders.





(a)

The Trustee shall preserve, in as current a form as is reasonably practicable, the names and addresses of Holders contained in the most recent list furnished to the Trustee as provided in Section 701 and the names and addresses of Holders received by the Trustee in its capacity as Paying Agent. The Trustee may destroy any list furnished to it as provided in Section 701 upon receipt of a new list so furnished.





(b)

The rights of the Holders to communicate with other Holders with respect to their rights under this Indenture or under the Securities, and the corresponding rights and privileges of the Trustee, shall be as provided by the Trust Indenture Act.





(c)

Every Holder of Securities, by receiving and holding the same, agrees with the Company and the Trustee that neither the Company nor the Trustee nor any agent of either of them shall be held accountable by reason of any disclosure of information as to names and addresses of Holders made pursuant to the Trust Indenture Act.





SECTION 703. Reports by Trustee.





(a) The Trustee shall transmit to Holders such reports concerning the Trustee and its actions under this Indenture as may be required pursuant to the Trust Indenture Act at the times and in the manner provided pursuant thereto.





(b) A copy of each such report shall, at the time of such transmission to Holders, be filed by the Trustee with each stock exchange upon which any Securities as to which it is Trustee are listed, with the Commission and with the Company. The Company will notify the Trustee when any Securities are listed on any stock exchange.





SECTION 704. Reports by Company.





The Company shall file with the Trustee and the Commission, and transmit to Holders, such information, documents and other reports, and such summaries thereof, as may be required pursuant to the Trust Indenture Act at the times and in the manner provided pursuant to such Act; provided, however, that any such information, documents or reports required to be filed with the Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, shall be filed with the Trustee within 15 days after the same is so required to be filed with the Commission.





ARTICLE EIGHT.

Consolidation, Merger and Sale.





SECTION 801. Consolidation, Merger or Sale Permitted Under Certain Conditions.





Nothing contained in this Indenture or in the Securities shall be deemed to prevent the consolidation or merger of the Company with or into any other corporation, or the merger into the Company of any other corporation, or the sale by the Company of its property and assets as, or substantially as, an entirety, or otherwise; provided, however, (a) that, in case of any such consolidation or merger, the corporation resulting from such consolidation or any corporation other than the Company into which such merger shall be made shall succeed to and be substituted for the Company with the same effect as if it had been named herein as the party of the first part hereto and shall become liable and be bound for, and shall expressly assume, by an indenture supplemental hereto in form satisfactory to the Trustee executed and delivered to the Trustee, the due and punctual payment of the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest on, all the Securities then Outstanding and the performance and observance of each and every covenant and condition of this Indenture on the part of the Company to be performed or observed, and (b) that, as a condition of any such sale of the property and assets of the Company as, or substantially as, an entirety, the corporation to which such property and assets shall be sold shall (i) expressly assume, as a part of the purchase price thereof, the due and punctual payment of the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest on all the Securities and the performance and observance of all the covenants and conditions of this Indenture on the part of the Company to be performed or observed, and (ii) simultaneously with the delivery to it of the conveyances or instruments of transfer of such property and assets, execute and deliver to the Trustee an indenture supplemental hereto in form satisfactory to the Trustee, whereby such purchasing corporation shall so assume the due and punctual payment of the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest on all the Securities then outstanding and the performance and observance of each and every covenant and condition of this Indenture on the part of the Company to be performed or observed, to the same extent that the Company be bound and liable and provided further that no such consolidation, merger or sale shall be made if, immediately after such transaction the corporation (whether the Company or such other corporation) formed by or surviving any such consolidation or merger, or to which such sale or conveyance shall have been made, shall be in default in the performance or observance of any of the terms, covenants and conditions of this Indenture to be kept or performed by the Company, and (if other than the Company) shall not be a corporation organized under the laws of the United States or a State thereof.





SECTION 802. Substitution of Successor Corporation for the Company.





The Company will not consolidate with any other corporation or permit the Company to be merged into any other corporation, or sell its property and assets as, or substantially as, an entirety except upon the terms and conditions set forth in this Article Eight. If at any time there be any consolidation, merger, sale or conveyance of property to which the covenants of this Article Eight are applicable, then in any such event the successor corporation will promptly deliver to the Trustee: (i) an Officers’ Certificate stating that as of the time immediately after the effective date of any such transaction the covenants of the Company contained in this Article Eight have been complied with and the successor corporation is not in default under the provisions of this Indenture; and (ii) an Opinion of Counsel stating that in his opinion such covenants have been complied with and that any instrument or instruments executed in the performance of such covenants comply with the requirements thereof. Upon any consolidation or merger, or any sale of the property and assets of the Company as, or substantially as, an entirety in accordance with the provisions of this Article Eight, the corporation formed by such consolidation or into which the Company shall have been merged or to which such sale shall have been made shall succeed to and be substituted for the Company with the same effect as if it had been named herein as a party hereto, and thereafter from time to time such corporation may exercise each and every right and power of the Company under this Indenture, in the name of the Company or in its own name; and any act or proceeding by any provision of this Indenture required or permitted to be done by any board or officer of the Company may be done with like force and effect by the like board or officer of any corporation that shall at the time be the successor of the Company hereunder; and in the event of any such conveyance or transfer, the Company (which term shall for this purpose mean the person named as the “Company” in the first paragraph of this Indenture or any prior successor corporation which shall theretofore have become such in the manner described in Section 801) shall be discharged from all obligations and covenants under the Indenture and the Securities and may be dissolved and liquidated.





SECTION 803. Opinion of Counsel and Officers’ Certificate to be given to Trustee.





The Trustee shall be entitled to receive an Opinion of Counsel and Officers’ Certificate as conclusive evidence that any such consolidation, merger, sale or conveyance and any assumption permitted or required by the terms of this Article Eight comply with the provisions of this Article Eight.





45

ARTICLE NINE.

Supplemental Indentures.





SECTION 901. Supplemental Indentures Without Consent of Holders.





Without the consent of any Holders, the Company, when authorized by a Board Resolution, and the Trustee, at any time and from time to time, may enter into one or more indentures supplemental hereto, in form satisfactory to the Trustee, for any of the following purposes:





(1) to evidence the succession of another corporation to the Company and the assumption by any such successor of the covenants of the Company herein and in the Securities; or





(2) to add to the covenants of the Company for the benefit of the Holders of all or any series of Securities (and if such covenants are to be for the benefit of less than all series of Securities, stating that such covenants are expressly being included solely for the benefit of such series) or to surrender any right or power herein conferred upon the Company; or





(3) to add any additional Events of Default with respect to all or any series of Securities (and if such Events of Default are to be for the benefit of less than all series of Securities, stating that such Events of Default are being included solely for the benefit of such series); or





(4) to add to or change any of the provisions of this Indenture to such extent as shall be necessary to permit or facilitate the issuance of Securities in bearer form, registrable or not registrable as to principal, and with or without interest coupons, or to permit or facilitate the issuance of Securities in uncertificated form; or





(5) to add to, change or eliminate any of the provisions of this Indenture in respect of one or more series of Securities, provided that any such addition, change or elimination (i) shall neither (A) apply to any Security of any series created prior to the execution of such supplemental indenture entitled to the benefit of such provision nor (B) modify the rights of the Holder of any such Security with respect to such provision or (ii) shall become effective with respect to any such series only when there is no Security of such series Outstanding; or





(6) to secure the Securities; or





(7) to establish the form or terms of Securities of any series as permitted by Sections 201 and 301; or





(8) to evidence and provide for the acceptance of appointment hereunder by a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of one or more series and to add to or change any of the provisions of this Indenture as shall be necessary to provide for or facilitate the administration of the trusts hereunder by more than one Trustee, pursuant to the requirements of Section 611(b);





(9) to cure any ambiguity, to correct or supplement any provision herein which may be inconsistent with any other provision herein, or to make any other provisions with respect to matters or questions arising under this Indenture, provided that such action pursuant to this Clause (9) shall not adversely affect the interests of the Holders of Securities of any series in any material respect; or





(10) to make any changes in Article Fourteen that would limit or terminate the benefits applicable to any holder of Senior Indebtedness (or its Representatives) under Article Fourteen.





SECTION 902. Supplemental Indentures with Consent of Holders.





With the consent of the Holders of more than 50% in principal amount of all Outstanding Securities affected by such supplemental indenture, by Act of said Holders delivered to the Company and the Trustee, the Company, when authorized by a Board Resolution, and the Trustee may enter into an indenture or indentures supplemental hereto for the purpose of adding any provisions to or changing in any manner or eliminating any of the provisions of this Indenture or of modifying in any manner the right of the Holders of Securities under this Indenture; provided, however, that no such supplemental indenture shall, without the consent of the Holder of each Outstanding Security affected thereby,





(1) change the Stated Maturity of the principal of, or any installment of principal of or interest on, any Security, or reduce the principal amount thereof or the rate of interest thereon or any premium payable upon the redemption thereof, or reduce the amount of the principal of an Original Issue Discount Security that would be due and payable upon a declaration of acceleration of the Maturity thereof pursuant to Section 502 or the amount thereof provable in bankruptcy pursuant to Section 504, or change any Place of Payment where, or the coin or currency in which, any Security or any premium or interest thereon is payable, or impair the right to institute suit for the enforcement of any such payment on or after the Stated Maturity thereof (or, in the case of redemption, on or after the Redemption Date), or





(2) reduce the percentage in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities of any series, the consent of whose Holders is required for any such supplemental indenture, or the consent of whose Holders is required for any waiver (of compliance with certain provisions of this Indenture or certain defaults hereunder and their consequences) provided for in this Indenture, or





(3) modify any of the provisions of this Section, Section 513 or Section 1007, except to increase any such percentage or to provide that certain other provisions of this Indenture cannot be modified or waived without the consent of the Holder of each Outstanding Security affected thereby, provided, however, that this clause shall not be deemed to require the consent of any Holder with respect to changes in the references to “the Trustee” and concomitant changes in this Section and Section 1007, or the deletion of this proviso, in accordance with the requirements of Sections 611(b) and 901(8), or





(4) make any change in Article Fourteen that adversely affects the rights of any Holder under Article Fourteen.





47

A supplemental indenture which changes or eliminates any covenant or other provision of this Indenture which has expressly been included solely for the benefit of one or more particular series of Securities, or which modifies the rights of the Holders of Securities of such series with respect to such covenant or other provision, shall be deemed not to affect the rights under this Indenture of the Holders of Securities of any other series.





It shall not be necessary for any Act of Holders under this Section to approve the particular form of any proposed supplemental indenture, but it shall be sufficient if such Act shall approve the substance thereof.





An amendment under this Section 902 may not make any change that adversely affects the rights under Article Fourteen of any holder of Senior Indebtedness then outstanding unless the holders of such Senior Indebtedness (or any group or Representatives thereof authorized to give a consent) consent to such change.





SECTION 903. Execution of Supplemental Indentures.





In executing, or accepting the additional trusts created by, any supplemental indenture permitted by this Article or the modifications thereby of the trusts created by this Indenture, the Trustee shall be entitled to receive, and (subject to Section 601) shall be fully protected in relying upon, an Opinion of Counsel stating that the execution of such supplemental indenture is authorized or permitted by this Indenture. The Trustee may, but shall not be obligated to, enter into any such supplemental indenture which affects the Trustee’s own rights, duties, immunities or liabilities under this Indenture or otherwise.





SECTION 904. Effect of Supplemental Indentures.





Upon the execution of any supplemental indenture under this Article, this Indenture shall be modified in accordance therewith, and such supplemental indenture shall form a part of this Indenture for all purposes; and every Holder of Securities theretofore or thereafter authenticated and delivered hereunder shall be bound thereby.





SECTION 905. Conformity with Trust Indenture Act.





Every supplemental indenture executed pursuant to this Article shall conform to the requirements of the Trust Indenture Act.





SECTION 906. Reference in Securities to Supplemental Indentures.





Securities of any series authenticated and delivered after the execution of any supplemental indenture pursuant to this Article may, and shall if required by the Trustee, bear a notation in form approved by the Trustee as to any matter provided for in such supplemental indenture. If the Company shall so determine, new Securities of any series so modified as to conform, in the opinion of the Trustee and the Company, to any such supplemental indenture may be prepared and executed by the Company and authenticated and delivered by the Trustee in exchange for outstanding Securities of such series.





ARTICLE TEN.

Covenants.





SECTION 1001. Payment of Principal, Premium and Interest.





The Company covenants and agrees for the benefit of each series of Securities that it will duly and punctually pay or cause to be paid the principal of and any premium and interest on the Securities of that series in accordance with the terms of the Securities and this Indenture.





SECTION 1002. Maintenance of Office or Agency.





The Company will maintain in each Place of Payment for any series of Securities an office or agency where Securities of that series may be presented or surrendered for payment, where Securities of that series may be surrendered for registration of transfer or exchange and where notices and demands to or upon the Company in respect of the Securities of that series and this Indenture may be served. The Company will give prompt written notice to the Trustee of the location, and any change in the location, of such office or agency. If at any time the Company shall fail to maintain any such required office or agency or shall fail to furnish the Trustee with the address thereof, such presentations, surrenders, notices and demands may be made or served at the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee, and the Company hereby appoints the Trustee as its agent to receive all such presentations, surrenders, notices and demands.





The Company may also from time to time designate one or more other offices or agencies where the Securities of one or more series may be presented or surrendered for any or all such purposes and may from time to time rescind such designations; provided, however, that no such designation or rescission shall in any manner relieve the Company of its obligation to maintain an office or agency in each Place of Payment for Securities of any series for such purposes. The Company will give prompt written notice to the Trustee and the Holders of such series of any such designation or rescission and of any change in the location of any such other office or agency.





SECTION 1003. Money for Securities Payments to Be Held in Trust.





If the Company shall at any time act as its own Paying Agent with respect to any series of Securities, it will, on or before each due date of the principal of or any premium or interest on any of the Securities of that series, segregate and hold in trust for the benefit of the Persons entitled thereto a sum sufficient to pay the principal and any premium and interest so becoming due until such sums shall be paid to such Persons or otherwise disposed of as herein provided and will promptly notify the Trustee of its action or failure so to act.





Whenever the Company shall have one or more Paying Agents for any series of Securities, it will, prior to each due date of the principal of or any premium or interest on any Securities of that series, deposit with a Paying Agent a sum sufficient to pay the principal and any premium and interest so becoming due, such sum to be held as provided by the Trust Indenture Act, and (unless such Paying Agent is the Trustee) the Company will promptly notify the Trustee of its action or failure so to act.





The Company will cause each Paying Agent for any series of Securities other than the Trustee to execute and deliver to the Trustee an instrument in which such Paying Agent shall agree with the Trustee, subject to the provisions of this Section, that such Paying Agent will (i) comply with the provisions of the Trust Indenture Act applicable to it as a Paying Agent and (ii) during the continuance of any default by the Company (or any other obligor upon the Securities of that series) in the making of any payment in respect of the Securities of that series, and upon the written request of the Trustee, forthwith pay to the Trustee all sums held in trust by such Paying Agent for payment in respect of the Securities of that series.





The Company may at any time, for the purpose of obtaining the satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture or for any other purpose, pay, or by Company Order direct any Paying Agent to pay, to the Trustee all sums held in trust by the Company or such Paying Agent, such sums to be held by the Trustee upon the same trusts as those upon which such sums were held by the Company or such Paying Agent; and, upon such payment by any Paying Agent to the Trustee, such Paying Agent shall be released from all further liability with respect to such money.





Any money deposited with the Trustee or any Paying Agent, or then held by the Company, in trust for the payment of the principal of or any premium or interest on any Security of any series and remaining unclaimed for two years after such principal, premium or interest has become due and payable shall be paid to the Company on Company Request, or (if then held by the Company) shall be discharged from such trust; and the Holder of such Security shall thereafter, as an unsecured general creditor, look only to the Company for payment thereof, and all liability of the Trustee or such Paying Agent with respect to such trust money, and all liability of the Company as trustee thereof, shall thereupon cease.





SECTION 1004. Corporate Existence.





Subject to Article Eight, the Company will do or cause to be done all things necessary to preserve and keep in full force and effect its corporate existence, rights (charter and statutory) and franchises; provided, however, that the Company shall not be required to preserve any such right or franchise if the Board of Directors shall determine that the preservation thereof is no longer desirable in the conduct of the business of the Company and that the loss thereof is not disadvantageous in any material respect to the Holders.





SECTION 1005. Maintenance of Properties.





The Company will cause all properties used or useful in the conduct of its business or the business of any Subsidiary to be maintained and kept in good condition, repair and working order and supplied with all necessary equipment and will cause to be made all necessary repairs, renewals, replacements, betterments and improvements thereof, all as in the judgment of the Board of Directors of the Company may be necessary so that the business carried on in connection therewith may be properly and advantageously conducted at all times; provided, however, that nothing in this Section shall prevent the Company from discontinuing the operation or maintenance of any of such properties if such discontinuance is, in the judgment of the Board of Directors of the Company, desirable in the conduct of its business or the business of any Subsidiary and not disadvantageous in any material respect to the Holders.





SECTION 1006. Payment of Taxes and Other Claims.





The Company will pay or discharge or cause to be paid or discharged, before the same shall become delinquent, all taxes, assessments and governmental charges levied or imposed upon the Company or any Subsidiary or upon the income, profits or property of the Company or any Subsidiary; provided, however, that the Company shall not be required to pay or discharge or cause to be paid or discharged any such tax, assessment or charge whose amount, applicability or validity is being contested in good faith by appropriate proceedings.





SECTION 1007. Waiver of Certain Covenants.





The Company may omit in any particular instance to comply with any term, provision or condition set forth in Sections 1002, and 1004 to 1006, inclusive, if before the time for such compliance the Holders of more than 50% in principal amount of the Outstanding Securities shall, by Act of such Holders, waive such compliance in such instance with such term, provision or condition. In the event that there shall be included in this Indenture any covenant, other than a covenant to pay principal, premium (if any) and interest, solely for the benefit of one or more, but less than all, series of Securities, then, unless otherwise expressly provided with respect to such covenant, the Company may similarly omit in any particular instance to comply with any term, provision or condition of such covenant if before the time for such compliance the holders of more than 50% in principal amount of all Outstanding Securities entitled to the benefit of such covenant, by Act of such Holders, waive such compliance in such instance with such term, provision, or condition. No such waiver contemplated by this Section 1007 shall extend to or affect such term, provision or condition except to the extent so expressly waived, and, until such waiver shall become effective, the obligations of the Company and the duties of the Trustee in respect of any such term, provision or condition shall remain in full force and effect.





SECTION 1008. Statement by Officers as to Default.





The Company will deliver to the Trustee, within 120 days after the end of each fiscal year of the Company ending after the date hereof, an Officers’ Certificate, stating whether or not to the best knowledge of the signers thereof the Company is in default in the performance and observance of any of the terms, provisions and conditions of this Indenture, and, if the Company shall be in default, specifying all such defaults and the nature and status thereof of which they may have knowledge.





ARTICLE ELEVEN.

Redemption of Securities.





SECTION 1101. Applicability of Article.





Securities of any series which are redeemable before their Stated Maturity shall be redeemable in accordance with their terms and (except as otherwise specified as contemplated by Section 301 for Securities of any series) in accordance with this Article, subject to Article Fourteen.





SECTION 1102. Election to Redeem; Notice to Trustee.





The election of the Company to redeem any Securities shall be evidenced by a Board Resolution. In case of any redemption at the election of the Company of less than all the Securities of any series, the Company shall, at least 60 days prior to the Redemption Date fixed by the Company (unless a shorter notice shall be satisfactory to the Trustee), notify the Trustee of such Redemption Date, of the principal amount of Securities of such series to be redeemed and, if applicable, of the tenor of the Securities to be redeemed. In the case of any redemption of Securities prior to the expiration of any restriction on such redemption provided in the terms of such Securities or elsewhere in this Indenture, the Company shall furnish the Trustee with an Officers’ Certificate evidencing compliance with such restriction.





SECTION 1103. Selection by Trustee of Securities to Be Redeemed.





If less than all the Securities of any series are to be redeemed (unless all of the Securities of such series and of a specified tenor are to be redeemed), the particular Securities to be redeemed shall be selected not more than 60 days prior to the Redemption Date by the Trustee, from the Outstanding Securities of such series not previously called for redemption, by lot or by such other method as the Trustee shall deem fair and appropriate and which may provide for the selection for redemption of portions (equal to the minimum authorized denomination for Securities of that series or any integral multiple thereof) of the principal amount of Securities of such series of a denomination larger than the minimum authorized denomination for Securities of that series. If less than all of the Securities of such series and of a specified tenor are to be redeemed, the particular Securities to be redeemed shall be selected not more than 60 days prior to the Redemption Date by the Trustee, from the Outstanding Securities of such series and specified tenor not previously called for redemption in accordance with the preceding sentence.





The Trustee shall promptly notify the Company in writing of the Securities selected for redemption and, in the case of any Securities selected for partial redemption, the principal amount thereof to be redeemed.





For all purposes of this Indenture, unless the context otherwise requires, all provisions relating to the redemption of Securities shall relate, in the case of any securities redeemed or to be redeemed only in part, to the portion of the principal amount of such Securities which has been or is to be redeemed.





SECTION 1104. Notice of Redemption.





Notice of redemption shall be given by first-class mail, postage prepaid, mailed not less than 30 nor more than 60 days prior to the Redemption Date, to each Holder of Securities to be redeemed, at his address appearing in the Security Register.





All notices of redemption shall state:





(1) the Redemption Date,





(2) the Redemption Price,





(3) if less than all the Outstanding Securities of any series are to be redeemed, the identification (and, in the case of partial redemption of any Securities, the principal amounts) of the particular Securities to be redeemed,





(4) that on the Redemption Date the Redemption Price will become due and payable upon each such Security to be redeemed and, if applicable, that interest thereon will cease to accrue on and after said date,





(5) the place or places where such Securities are to be surrendered for payment of the Redemption Price, and





(6) that the redemption is for a sinking fund, if such is the case.





Notice of redemption of Securities to be redeemed at the election of the Company shall be given by the Company or, at the Company’s request, by the Trustee in the name and at the expense of the Company, in which event the Company shall provide the Trustee with the information required by clauses (1) through (6) above .





SECTION 1105. Deposit of Redemption Price.





Prior to any Redemption Date, the Company shall deposit with the Trustee or with a Paying Agent (or, if the Company is acting as its own Paying Agent, segregate and hold in trust as provided in Section 1003) an amount of money sufficient to pay the Redemption Price of, and (except if the Redemption Date shall be an Interest Payment Date) accrued interest on, all the Securities which are to be redeemed on that date. The Paying Agent shall provide notice to the Trustee of such deposit.





SECTION 1106. Securities Payable on Redemption Date.





Notice of redemption having been given as aforesaid, the Securities so to be redeemed shall, on the Redemption Date, become due and payable at the Redemption Price therein specified, and from and after such date (unless the Company shall default in the payment of the Redemption Price and accrued interest) such Securities shall cease to bear interest. Upon surrender of any such Security for redemption in accordance with said notice, such Security shall be paid by the Company at the Redemption Price, together with accrued interest to the Redemption Date; provided, however, that, unless otherwise specified as contemplated by Section 301, installments of interest whose Stated Maturity is on or prior to the Redemption Date shall be payable to the Holders of such Securities, or one or more Predecessor Securities, registered as such at the close of business on the relevant Record Dates according to their terms and the provisions of Section 307.





If any Security called for redemption shall not be so paid upon surrender thereof for redemption, the principal and any premium shall, until paid, bear interest from the Redemption Date at the rate prescribed therefor in the Security.





SECTION 1107. Securities Redeemed in Part.





Any Security which is to be redeemed only in part shall be surrendered at a Place of Payment therefor (with, if the Company or the Trustee so requires, due endorsement by, or a written instrument of transfer in form satisfactory to the Company and the Trustee duly executed by, the Holder thereof or his attorney duly authorized in writing), and the Company shall execute, and the Trustee shall authenticate and deliver to the Holder of such Security without service charge, a new Security or Securities of the same series and of like tenor, of any authorized denomination as requested by such Holder, in aggregate principal amount equal to and in exchange for the unredeemed portion of the principal of the Security so surrendered. If a Global Security is so surrendered, such new Security so issued shall be a new Global Security.





ARTICLE TWELVE.

Sinking Funds.





SECTION 1201. Applicability of Article.





The provisions of this Article shall be applicable to any sinking fund for the retirement of Securities of a series except as otherwise specified as contemplated by Section 301 for Securities of such series.





The minimum amount of any sinking fund payment provided for by the terms of Securities of any series is herein referred to as a “mandatory sinking fund payment”, and any payment in excess of such minimum amount provided for by the terms of Securities of any series is herein referred to as an “optional sinking fund payment”. If provided for by the terms of Securities of any series, the cash amount of any sinking fund payment may be subject to reduction as provided in Section 1202. Each sinking fund payment shall be applied to the redemption of Securities of any series as provided for by the terms of Securities of such series.





SECTION 1202. Satisfaction of Sinking Fund Payments with Securities.





The Company (1) may deliver to the Trustee Outstanding Securities of a series (other than any previously called for redemption) theretofore purchased or otherwise acquired by the Company and (2) may receive credit for Securities of a series which have been previously delivered to the Trustee by the Company or for Securities of a series which have been redeemed either at the election of the Company pursuant to the terms of such Securities or through the application of permitted optional sinking fund payments pursuant to the terms of such Securities, in each case in satisfaction of all or any part of any mandatory sinking fund payment with respect to the Securities of such series required to be made pursuant to the terms of such Securities as provided for by the terms of such series; provided that such Securities have not been previously so credited. Such Securities shall be received and credited for such purpose by the Trustee at the Redemption Price specified in such Securities for redemption through operation of the sinking fund and the amount of such mandatory sinking fund payment shall be reduced accordingly.





SECTION 1203. Redemption of Securities for Sinking Fund.





Not less than 45 days prior to each sinking fund payment date for any series of Securities, the Company will deliver to the Trustee an Officers’ Certificate specifying the amount of the next ensuing sinking fund payment for that series pursuant to the terms of that series, the portion thereof, if any, which is to be satisfied by payment of cash and the portion thereof, if any, which is to be satisfied by delivering and crediting Securities of that series pursuant to Section 1202 (which Securities will, if not previously delivered, accompany such certificate) and whether the Company intends to exercise its right to make a permitted optional sinking fund payment with respect to such series, and will deliver to the Trustee any Securities to be so delivered. Not less than 30 days before each such sinking fund payment date the Trustee shall select the Securities to be redeemed upon such sinking fund payment date in the manner specified in Section 1103 and cause notice of the redemption thereof to be given in the name of and at the expense of the Company in the manner provided in Section 1104. Such notice having been duly given, the redemption of such Securities shall be made upon the terms and in the manner stated in Sections 1106 and 1107.





ARTICLE THIRTEEN.

Immunity of Incorporators, Stockholders,

Officers and Directors.





SECTION 1301. Liability Solely Corporate.





No recourse shall be had for the payment of the principal of (or premium, if any) or interest on any Securities or any part thereof, or for any claim based thereon or otherwise in respect thereof, or of the indebtedness represented thereby, or upon any obligation, covenant or agreement of this Indenture, against any incorporator, or against any stockholder, officer or director, as such, past, present or future, of the Company, or of any predecessor or successor corporation, either directly or through the Company or any such predecessor or successor corporation, whether by virtue of any constitution, statute or rule of law, or by the enforcement of any assessment or penalty or otherwise, it being expressly agreed and understood that this Indenture and all the Securities are solely corporate obligations, and that no personal liability whatsoever shall attach to, or be insured by, any such incorporator, stockholder, officer or director, as such, past, present or future, of the Company or of any predecessor or successor corporation, either directly or through the Company or any such predecessor or successor corporation, because of the indebtedness hereby authorized or under or by reason of any of the obligations, covenants, promises or agreements contained in this Indenture or in any of the Securities or to be implicit herefrom or therefrom; and that any such personal liability is hereby expressly waived and released as a condition of, and as part of the consideration for, the execution of this Indenture and the issue of the Securities; provided, however, that nothing herein or in the Securities contained shall be taken to prevent recourse to and the enforcement of the liability, if any, of any stockholder or subscriber to capital stock of the Company upon or in respect of shares of capital stock not fully paid up.





ARTICLE FOURTEEN.

Subordination.





SECTION 1401. Applicability of Article; Agreement to Subordinate.





The provisions of this Article Fourteen shall only be applicable to the Securities of any series (Securities of such series referred to in this Article Fourteen as “Subordinated Securities”) designated, pursuant to Section 301, as subordinated to Senior Indebtedness. Each Holder by accepting a Subordinated Security agrees that (i) the indebtedness evidenced by such Subordinated Security is subordinated in right of payment, to the extent and in the manner provided in this Article Fourteen, to the prior payment of all Senior Indebtedness and (ii) the subordination is for the benefit of and enforceable by the holders of Senior Indebtedness. All provisions of this Article Fourteen shall be subject to Section 1412.





SECTION 1402. Liquidation, Dissolution, Bankruptcy.





Upon any payment or distribution of the assets of the Company to creditors upon a total or partial liquidation or a total or partial dissolution of the Company or in a bankruptcy, reorganization, insolvency, receivership or similar proceeding relating to the Company or its property:





(1) holders of Senior Indebtedness of the Company shall be entitled to receive payment in full in cash of such Senior Indebtedness (including interest (if any), accruing on or after the commencement of such a proceeding, whether or not allowed as a claim against the Company in such proceeding) before Holders of Subordinated Securities shall be entitled to receive any payment of principal of, or premium, if any, or interest on, the Subordinated Securities from the Company; and





(2) until the Senior Indebtedness of the Company is paid in full, any distribution to which Holders of Subordinated Securities would be entitled but for this Article Fourteen shall be made to holders of Senior Indebtedness of the Company as their interests may appear, except that such Holders may receive equity and any debt securities that are subordinated to Senior Indebtedness of the Company to at least the same extent as the Subordinated Securities of the Company.





SECTION 1403. Default on Senior Indebtedness.





The Company may not pay the principal of, or premium, if any, or interest on, the Subordinated Securities or make any deposit in trust under Article Four and may not repurchase, redeem or otherwise retire (except, in the case of Subordinated Securities that provide for a mandatory sinking fund pursuant to Article Twelve by the delivery of Subordinated Securities by the Company to the Trustee pursuant to Section 1203) any Securities (collectively, “pay the Subordinated Securities”) if any principal, premium or interest or other amount payable in respect of Senior Indebtedness is not paid within any applicable grace period (including at maturity) or any other default on Senior Indebtedness occurs and the maturity of such Senior Indebtedness is accelerated in accordance with its terms unless, in either case, the default has been cured or waived and any such acceleration has been rescinded or such Senior Indebtedness has been paid in full in cash; provided, however, that the Company may make payments on the Subordinated Securities without regard to the foregoing if the Company and the Trustee receive written notice approving such payment from the Representative of each issue of Designated Senior Indebtedness. During the continuance of any default (other than a default described in the preceding sentence) with respect to any Senior Indebtedness pursuant to which the maturity thereof may be accelerated immediately without further notice (except such notice as may be required to effect such acceleration) or the expiration of any applicable grace periods, the Company may not make payments on the Subordinated Securities for a period (a “Payment Blockage Period”) commencing upon the receipt by the Company and the Trustee of written notice of such default from the Representative of any Designated Senior Indebtedness specifying an election to effect a Payment Blockage Period (a “Blockage Notice”) and ending 179 days thereafter (or earlier if such Payment Blockage Period is terminated by written notice to the Trustee and the Company from the Person or Persons who gave such Blockage Notice, by repayment in full in cash of such Designated Senior Indebtedness or because the default giving rise to such Blockage Notice is no longer continuing). Notwithstanding the provisions described in the immediately preceding sentence (but subject to the provisions contained in the first sentence of this Section 1403), unless the holders of such Designated Senior Indebtedness or the Representative of such holders shall have accelerated the maturity of such Designated Senior Indebtedness, the Company may resume payments on the Subordinated Securities after such Payment Blockage Period. Not more than one Blockage Notice may be given in any consecutive 360-day period, irrespective of the number of defaults with respect to any number of issues of Senior Indebtedness during such period. For purposes of this Section 1403, no default or event of default that existed or was continuing on the date of the commencement of any Payment Blockage Period with respect to the Senior Indebtedness initiating such Payment Blockage Period shall be, or be made, the basis of the commencement of a subsequent Payment Blockage Period by the Representative of such Senior Indebtedness, whether or not within a period of 360 consecutive days, unless such default or event of default shall have been cured or waived for a period of not less than 90 consecutive days.





SECTION 1404. Acceleration of Payment of Debt Securities.





If payment of the Subordinated Securities is accelerated because of an Event of Default, the Company or the Trustee shall promptly notify the holders of the Designated Senior Indebtedness (or their Representatives) of the acceleration.





SECTION 1405. When Distribution Must Be Paid Over.





If a distribution is made to Holders of Subordinated Securities that because of this Article Fourteen should not have been made to them, the Holders who receive such distribution shall hold it in trust for holders of Senior Indebtedness and pay it over to them as their interests may appear.





SECTION 1406. Subrogation.





After all Senior Indebtedness is paid in full and until the Subordinated Securities are paid in full, Holders thereof shall be subrogated to the rights of holders of Senior Indebtedness to receive distributions applicable to Senior Indebtedness. A distribution made under this Article Fourteen to holders of Senior Indebtedness that otherwise would have been made to Holders of Subordinated Securities is not, as between the Company and such Holders, a payment by the Company on Senior Indebtedness.





SECTION 1407. Relative Rights.





This Article Fourteen defines the relative rights of Holders of Subordinated Securities and holders of Senior Indebtedness. Nothing in this Indenture shall:





(a) impair, as between the Company and Holders of Subordinated Securities, the obligation of the Company, which is absolute and unconditional, to pay principal of, and premium, if any, and interest on the Subordinated Securities in accordance with their terms; or





(b) prevent the Trustee or any Holder of Securities from exercising its respective available remedies upon an Event of Default, subject to the rights of holders of Senior Indebtedness to receive distributions otherwise payable to Holders of Securities.





SECTION 1408. Subordination May Not Be Impaired by Company.





No right of any holder of Senior Indebtedness to enforce the subordination of the indebtedness evidenced by the Subordinated Securities shall be impaired by any act or failure to act by the Company or by its failure to comply with this Indenture.





SECTION 1409. Rights of Trustee and Paying Agent.





Notwithstanding Section 1403, the Trustee or any Paying Agent may continue to make payments on Subordinated Securities and shall not be charged with knowledge of the existence of facts that would prohibit the making of any such payments unless, not less than two Business Days prior to the date of such payment, a responsible officer of the Trustee or such Paying Agent, as applicable, receives written notice satisfactory to it that payments may not be made under this Article Fourteen. The Company, the Security Registrar, any Paying Agent, a Representative or a holder of Senior Indebtedness may give the notice; provided, however, that, if an issue of Senior Indebtedness has a Representative, only the Representative may give the notice.





The Trustee in its individual or any other capacity may hold Senior Indebtedness with the same rights it would have if it were not Trustee. The Security Registrar and any Paying Agent may do the same with like rights. The Trustee shall be entitled to all the rights set forth in this Article Fourteen with respect to any Senior Indebtedness that may at any time be held by it, to the same extent as any other holder of Senior Indebtedness; and nothing in Article Six shall deprive the Trustee of any of its rights as such holder. Nothing in this Article Fourteen shall apply to claims of, or payments to, the Trustee under or pursuant to Section 607.





SECTION 1410. Distribution or Notice to Representative.





Whenever a distribution is to be made or a notice given to holders of Senior Indebtedness, the distribution may be made and the notice given to their Representative (if any).





SECTION 1411. Article Fourteen Not to Prevent Defaults or Limit Right to Accelerate.





The failure to make a payment pursuant to the Securities by reason of any provision in this Article Fourteen shall not be construed as preventing the occurrence of a Default. Nothing in this Article Fourteen shall have any effect on the right of the Holders or the Trustee to accelerate the maturity of the Subordinated Securities.





SECTION 1412. Trust Moneys Not Subordinated.





Notwithstanding anything contained herein to the contrary, payments from money or the proceeds of U.S. Government Obligations held in trust under Article Four or Article Six by the Trustee for the payment of principal of, and premium, if any, and interest on, the Subordinated Securities shall not be subordinated to the prior payment of any Senior Indebtedness or subject to the restrictions set forth in this Article Fourteen, and none of the Holders thereof shall be obligated to pay over any such amount to the Company or any holder of Senior Indebtedness or any other creditor of the Company.





SECTION 1413. Trustee Entitled to Rely.





Upon any payment or distribution pursuant to this Article Fourteen, the Trustee and the Holders shall be entitled to rely upon any order or decree of a court of competent jurisdiction in which any proceedings of the nature referred to in Section 1402 are pending, upon a certificate of the liquidating trustee or agent or other Person making such payment or distribution to the Trustee or to such Holders or upon the Representatives for the holders of Senior Indebtedness for the purpose of ascertaining the Persons entitled to participate in such payment or distribution, the holders of the Senior Indebtedness and other indebtedness of the Company, the amount thereof or payable thereon, the amount or amounts paid or distributed thereon and all other facts pertinent thereto or to this Article Fourteen. In the event that the Trustee determines, in good faith, that evidence is required with respect to the right of any Person as a holder of Senior Indebtedness to participate in any payment or distribution pursuant to this Article Fourteen, the Trustee may request such Person to furnish evidence to the reasonable satisfaction of the Trustee as to the amount of Senior Indebtedness held by such Person, the extent to which such Person is entitled to participate in such payment or distribution and other facts pertinent to the rights of such Person under this Article Fourteen, and, if such evidence is not furnished, the Trustee may defer any payment to such Person pending judicial determination as to the right of such Person to receive such payment. The provisions of Sections 601 and 603 shall be applicable to all actions or omissions of actions by the Trustee pursuant to this Article Fourteen.





SECTION 1414. Trustee to Effectuate Subordination.





Each Holder by accepting a Subordinated Security authorizes and directs the Trustee on his behalf to take such action as may be necessary or appropriate to acknowledge or effectuate the subordination between the Holders of Subordinated Securities and the holders of Senior Indebtedness as provided in this Article Fourteen and appoints the Trustee as attorney-in-fact for any and all such purposes.





SECTION 1415. Trustee Not Fiduciary for Holders of Senior Indebtedness.





The Trustee shall not be deemed to owe any fiduciary duty to the holders of Senior Indebtedness and shall not be liable to any such holders if it shall mistakenly pay over or distribute to Holders of Subordinated Securities or the Company or any other Person, money or assets to which any holders of Senior Indebtedness shall be entitled by virtue of this Article Fourteen or otherwise.





SECTION 1416. Reliance by Holders of Senior Indebtedness on Subordination Provisions.





Each Holder by accepting a Subordinated Security acknowledges and agrees that the foregoing subordination provisions are, and are intended to be, an inducement and a consideration to each holder of any Senior Indebtedness, whether such Senior Indebtedness was created or acquired before or after the issuance of the Securities, to acquire and continue to hold, or to continue to hold, such Senior Indebtedness and such holder of Senior Indebtedness shall be deemed conclusively to have relied on such subordination provisions in acquiring and continuing to hold, or in continuing to hold, such Senior Indebtedness.





This instrument may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which so executed shall be deemed to be an original, but all such counterparts shall together constitute but one and the same instrument.





IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Indenture to be duly executed as of the day and year first above written.





EOG Resources, Inc. By Name: Title: COMPUTERSHARE TRUST COMPANY, N.A. , Trustee By Name: Title:



