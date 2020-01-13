Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC Launches Mesothelioma Lung Cancer Suit in Oklahoma

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC (BCH) has filed a civil lawsuit in Oklahoma County District Court against dozens of corporations and product manufacturers alleged to bear liability for one man's malignant mesothelioma.

The suit – which names major corporations such as Goodyear, Michelin, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Kirkpatrick Oil Company – may precipitate a number of similar claims against companies and businesses responsible for mesothelioma lung cancer in the state of Oklahoma.

This includes a range of companies which made or sold asbestos and asbestos products, or which were involved in industrial and commercial manufacturing practices where asbestos was used – including contractors for the Uniroyal tire manufacturing plant in Ardmore, OK, where the man had worked for 30 years.

About the Lawsuit

BCH Partner Aaron Heckaman and Associate Alina Gregory, lead attorneys on the case, filed the civil petition in November 2019 (Case No. CJ-2019-6668, District Court of Oklahoma County) on behalf of a Carter County man and his wife. As noted in court documents, the man was diagnosed with malignant mesothelioma – a fatal lung cancer linked to asbestos exposure – in September 2019.

As Plaintiffs' allege, the diagnosis was caused by the man's long-term exposure to asbestos fibers during his working life – from his time working on drilling and pulling unit rigs in Ratliff City and Wilson, Oklahoma as a young man to his 8-year tenure as a barber and 30 years of employment at the Uniroyal tire plant.

During these years, the lawsuit claims, the man was "regularly and repeatedly exposed to asbestos and / or asbestos-containing products, machinery and / or equipment requiring or calling for the use of asbestos and / or asbestos- containing products" manufactured or sold by the Defendants.

In addition to claims against Metropolitan Life Insurance Company regarding its alleged aiding and abetting the negligent marketing of unreasonably dangerous asbestos-containing products, the suit further alleges Defendants were negligent for, among other claims, failing to:

Timely and adequately warn the Plaintiff of asbestos-exposure hazards;

Provide information regarding proper protective equipment;

Place timely and adequate warnings on asbestos / asbestos-containing products;

Take reasonable precautions to adopt or enforce plans for the safe handling of asbestos products;

Utilize substitute materials to eliminate asbestos fibers and risks;

Properly designing or manufacturing asbestos, asbestos products, and machinery using asbestos for safe use;

Properly test asbestos / asbestos products prior to their release to consumers; and

Recall or remove asbestos, asbestos products, and machinery using asbestos despite knowledge of its dangers.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the victims' economic losses and pain and suffering, exemplary damages, and a trial by jury.

Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC represents victims and families nationwide who have been harmed by the negligent and wrongful acts of corporations. The Texas-based trial practice has earned widespread recognition as a leader in mesothelioma litigation, and for its work in complex and high-profile cases involving product liability, toxic exposure, mesothelioma, and more. Visit www.BCHLaw.com.

