Baker Hughes Announces April 2020 Rig Counts

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for April 2020 was 915 down 144 from the 1,059 counted in March 2020, and down 147 from the 1,062 counted in April 2019. The international offshore rig count for April 2020 was 228, down 16 from the 244 counted in March 2020, and down 23 from the 251 counted in April 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for April 2020 was 566, down 206 from the 772 counted in March 2020, and down 446 from the 1,012 counted in April 2019. The average Canadian rig count for April 2020 was 33, down 100 from the 133 counted in March 2020, and down 33 from the 66 counted in April 2019.

The worldwide rig count for April 2020 was 1,514, down 450 from the 1,964 counted in March 2020, and down 626 from the 2,140 counted in April 2019.

April 2020 Rig Counts

April 2020 March 2020 April 2019 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 53 36 89 -80 135 34 169 158 32 190 Europe 89 23 112 -11 96 27 123 57 41 98 Africa 83 20 103 -5 78 30 108 103 23 126 Middle East 367 53 420 -8 373 55 428 356 56 412 Asia Pacific 95 96 191 -40 133 98 231 137 99 236 International 687 228 915 -144 815 244 1,059 811 251 1,062 United States 548 18 566 -206 752 20 772 990 22 1,012 Canada 32 1 33 -100 131 2 133 64 2 66 North America 580 19 599 -306 883 22 905 1,054 24 1,078 Worldwide 1,267 247 1,514 -450 1,698 266 1,964 1,865 275 2,140

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our rig count site.

