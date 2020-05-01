3 hours ago
Baker Hughes Announces April 2020 Rig Counts

 May 1, 2020 - 6:00 AM EDT
Baker Hughes Announces April 2020 Rig Counts

HOUSTON & LONDON

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for April 2020 was 915 down 144 from the 1,059 counted in March 2020, and down 147 from the 1,062 counted in April 2019. The international offshore rig count for April 2020 was 228, down 16 from the 244 counted in March 2020, and down 23 from the 251 counted in April 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for April 2020 was 566, down 206 from the 772 counted in March 2020, and down 446 from the 1,012 counted in April 2019. The average Canadian rig count for April 2020 was 33, down 100 from the 133 counted in March 2020, and down 33 from the 66 counted in April 2019.

The worldwide rig count for April 2020 was 1,514, down 450 from the 1,964 counted in March 2020, and down 626 from the 2,140 counted in April 2019.

April 2020 Rig Counts

April 2020

March 2020

April 2019

Land  Offshore  Total  Month
Variance 		 Land  Offshore  Total  Land  Offshore  Total 
 
Latin America

53

36

89

-80

135

34

169

158

32

190

Europe

89

23

112

-11

96

27

123

57

41

98

Africa

83

20

103

-5

78

30

108

103

23

126

Middle East

367

53

420

-8

373

55

428

356

56

412

Asia Pacific

95

96

191

-40

133

98

231

137

99

236

International

687

228

915

-144

815

244

1,059

811

251

1,062

 
United States

548

18

566

-206

752

20

772

990

22

1,012

Canada

32

1

33

-100

131

2

133

64

2

66

North America

580

19

599

-306

883

22

905

1,054

24

1,078

 
Worldwide

1,267

247

1,514

-450

1,698

266

1,964

1,865

275

2,140

 

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our rig count site.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

Media Relations
Melanie Kania, +1 713-879-1088
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Jud Bailey
+1 281-809-9088
[email protected]

