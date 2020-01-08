Baker Hughes Announces December 2019 Rig Counts

Oil and Gas 360

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for December 2019 was 1,104, up 8 from the 1,096 counted in November 2019, and up 79 from the 1,025 counted in December 2018. The international offshore rig count for December 2019 was 257, up 10 from the 247 counted in November 2019, and up 23 from the 234 counted in December 2018.

The average U.S. rig count for December 2019 was 804, down 6 from the 810 counted in November 2019, and down 274 from the 1,078 counted in December 2018. The average Canadian rig count for December 2019 was 135, down 1 from the 136 counted in November 2019, and down 6 from the 141 counted in December 2018.

The worldwide rig count for December 2019 was 2,043, up 1 from the 2,042 counted in November 2019, and down 201 from the 2,244 counted in December 2018.

December 2019 Rig Counts

December 2019 November 2019 December 2018 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 154 37 191 -5 161 35 196 170 27 197 Europe 100 39 139 -8 104 43 147 57 38 95 Africa 90 28 118 2 89 27 116 93 15 108 Middle East 371 59 430 13 364 53 417 338 56 394 Asia Pacific 132 94 226 6 131 89 220 133 98 231 International 847 257 1,104 8 849 247 1,096 791 234 1,025 United States 781 23 804 -6 788 22 810 1,054 24 1,078 Canada 133 2 135 -1 134 2 136 139 2 141 North America 914 25 939 -7 922 24 946 1,193 26 1,219 Worldwide 1,761 282 2,043 1 1,771 271 2,042 1,984 260 2,244

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website, rigcount.bakerhughes.com.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

Note to editor: Starting in February 2020, the international rig count will be released on the last working day of the first week of the month.

