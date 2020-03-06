Baker Hughes Announces February 2020 Rig Counts

in Press Releases   by
 March 6, 2020 - 6:00 AM EST
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Baker Hughes Announces February 2020 Rig Counts

HOUSTON & LONDON

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for February 2020 was 1,085, up 7 from the 1,078 counted in January 2020, and up 58 from the 1,027 counted in February 2019. The international offshore rig count for February 2020 was 245, unchanged from the 245 counted in January 2020, and down 5 from the 250 counted in February 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for February 2020 was 791, unchanged from the 791 counted in January 2020, and down 258 from the 1,049 counted in February 2019. The average Canadian rig count for February 2020 was 249, up 45 from the 204 counted in January 2020, and up 19 from the 230 counted in February 2019.

The worldwide rig count for February 2020 was 2,125, up 52 from the 2,073 counted in January 2020, and down 181 from the 2,306 counted in February 2019.

February 2020 Rig Counts

February 2020

January 2020

February 2019

Land Offshore Total Month Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total
 
Latin America

147

37

184

5

145

34

179

156

26

182

Europe

98

32

130

-3

97

36

133

58

36

94

Africa

89

31

120

6

88

26

114

88

25

113

Middle East

373

54

427

-3

372

58

430

340

58

398

Asia Pacific

133

91

224

2

131

91

222

135

105

240

International

840

245

1,085

7

833

245

1,078

777

250

1,027

 
United States

768

23

791

0

770

21

791

1,029

20

1,049

Canada

247

2

249

45

202

2

204

228

2

230

North America

1,015

25

1,040

45

972

23

995

1,257

22

1,279

 
Worldwide

1,855

270

2,125

52

1,805

268

2,073

2,034

272

2,306

 

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

Media Relations
Melanie Kania, +1 713-879-1088
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Jud Bailey
+1 281-809-9088
[email protected]

Copyright Business Wire 2020

Source: Business Wire (March 6, 2020 - 6:00 AM EST)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice