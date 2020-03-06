Baker Hughes Announces February 2020 Rig Counts

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for February 2020 was 1,085, up 7 from the 1,078 counted in January 2020, and up 58 from the 1,027 counted in February 2019. The international offshore rig count for February 2020 was 245, unchanged from the 245 counted in January 2020, and down 5 from the 250 counted in February 2019.
The average U.S. rig count for February 2020 was 791, unchanged from the 791 counted in January 2020, and down 258 from the 1,049 counted in February 2019. The average Canadian rig count for February 2020 was 249, up 45 from the 204 counted in January 2020, and up 19 from the 230 counted in February 2019.
The worldwide rig count for February 2020 was 2,125, up 52 from the 2,073 counted in January 2020, and down 181 from the 2,306 counted in February 2019.
February 2020 Rig Counts
|
|
|
February 2020
|
|
|
|
|
January 2020
|
|
|
February 2019
|
|
|
|Land
|
|Offshore
|
|Total
|
|
|Month Variance
|
|Land
|
|Offshore
|
|Total
|
|
|Land
|
|Offshore
|
|Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Latin America
|
|
147
|
|
37
|
|
184
|
|
|
5
|
|
145
|
|
34
|
|
179
|
|
|
156
|
|
26
|
|
182
|
|Europe
|
|
98
|
|
32
|
|
130
|
|
|
-3
|
|
97
|
|
36
|
|
133
|
|
|
58
|
|
36
|
|
94
|
|Africa
|
|
89
|
|
31
|
|
120
|
|
|
6
|
|
88
|
|
26
|
|
114
|
|
|
88
|
|
25
|
|
113
|
|Middle East
|
|
373
|
|
54
|
|
427
|
|
|
-3
|
|
372
|
|
58
|
|
430
|
|
|
340
|
|
58
|
|
398
|
|Asia Pacific
|
|
133
|
|
91
|
|
224
|
|
|
2
|
|
131
|
|
91
|
|
222
|
|
|
135
|
|
105
|
|
240
|
|International
|
|
840
|
|
245
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
7
|
|
833
|
|
245
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
777
|
|
250
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|
|
768
|
|
23
|
|
791
|
|
|
0
|
|
770
|
|
21
|
|
791
|
|
|
1,029
|
|
20
|
|
1,049
|
|Canada
|
|
247
|
|
2
|
|
249
|
|
|
45
|
|
202
|
|
2
|
|
204
|
|
|
228
|
|
2
|
|
230
|
|North America
|
|
1,015
|
|
25
|
|
1,040
|
|
|
45
|
|
972
|
|
23
|
|
995
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
22
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Worldwide
|
|
1,855
|
|
270
|
|
2,125
|
|
|
52
|
|
1,805
|
|
268
|
|
2,073
|
|
|
2,034
|
|
272
|
|
2,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.
