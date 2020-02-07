Baker Hughes Announces January 2020 Rig Counts

in Press Releases   by
 February 7, 2020 - 6:00 AM EST
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Baker Hughes Announces January 2020 Rig Counts

HOUSTON & LONDON

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for January 2020 was 1,078, down 26 from the 1,104 counted in December 2019, and up 54 from the 1,024 counted in January 2019. The international offshore rig count for January 2020 was 245, down 12 from the 257 counted in December 2019, and up 3 from the 242 counted in January 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for January 2020 was 791, down 13 from the 804 counted in December 2019, and down 274 from the 1,065 counted in January 2019. The average Canadian rig count for January 2020 was 204, up 69 from the 135 counted in December 2019, and up 28 from the 176 counted in January 2019.

The worldwide rig count for January 2020 was 2,073, up 30 from the 2,043 counted in December 2020, and down 192 from the 2,265 counted in January 2019.

January 2020 Rig Counts

January 2020

December 2019

January 2019

Land

Offshore

Total

 

Month
Variance

 

Land

Offshore

Total

 

 

Land

Offshore

Total

 
Latin America

145

34

179

-12

154

37

191

168

27

195

Europe

97

36

133

-6

100

39

139

55

31

86

Africa

88

26

114

-4

90

28

118

89

20

109

Middle East

372

58

430

0

371

59

430

339

63

402

Asia Pacific

131

91

222

-4

132

94

226

131

101

232

International

833

245

1,078

-26

847

257

1,104

782

242

1,024

 
United States

770

21

791

-13

781

23

804

1,044

21

1,065

Canada

202

2

204

69

133

2

135

173

3

176

North America

972

23

995

56

914

25

939

1,217

24

1,241

 
Worldwide

1,805

268

2,073

30

1,761

282

2,043

1,999

266

2,265

 

See note to editor at the bottom of this press release.

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

Note to editor: Starting in February 2020, the international rig count will be released on the last working day of the first week of the month.

Media Relations
Melanie Kania, +1 713-439-8303
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Jud Bailey
+1 281-809-9088
[email protected]

Copyright Business Wire 2020

Source: Business Wire (February 7, 2020 - 6:00 AM EST)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice