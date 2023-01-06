U.S. rig count had a decrease of 7 this week, at 772

2 days ago
This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 772 rigs. Canada had an increase of 105 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 189 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Granite Wash, the Mississippian and the Utica regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Arkoma Woodford region is at 2 down 1 from last week.
  • The Haynesville region is at 69 down 3 from last week.
  • The Marcellus region is at 38 down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 7 0
Arkoma Woodford 2 -1
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 26 0
DJ-Niobrara 17 0
Eagle Ford 71 0
Granite Wash 10 2
Haynesville 69 -3
Marcellus 38 -1
Mississippian 3 1
Permian 353 0
Utica 14 1
Williston 42 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

