U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 528

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 528 rigs. Canada had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 165 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Cana Woodford 20 0 DJ-Niobrara 12 0 Eagle Ford 37 0 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 47 0 Marcellus 26 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 263 3 Utica 12 0 Williston 23 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.