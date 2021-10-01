U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 528

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 528 rigs. Canada had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 165 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Permian experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|2
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|20
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|12
|0
|Eagle Ford
|37
|0
|Granite Wash
|3
|0
|Haynesville
|47
|0
|Marcellus
|26
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|0
|Permian
|263
|3
|Utica
|12
|0
|Williston
|23
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.