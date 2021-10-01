20 mins ago
U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 528

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 528 rigs. Canada had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 165 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 0
Arkoma Woodford 2 0
Cana Woodford 20 0
DJ-Niobrara 12 0
Eagle Ford 37 0
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 47 0
Marcellus 26 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 263 3
Utica 12 0
Williston 23 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

