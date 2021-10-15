U.S. rig count increased by 10 this week, at 543

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 10 over last week, resulting in a total count of 543 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 168 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Haynesville region is at 46, down by 1 from last week.

The Utica region is at 10, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Cana Woodford 22 2 DJ-Niobrara 12 0 Eagle Ford 40 2 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 46 -1 Marcellus 27 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 267 1 Utica 10 -1 Williston 23 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.