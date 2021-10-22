U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 542

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 542 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 164 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The DJ-Niobrara region is at 11, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Cana Woodford 22 0 DJ-Niobrara 11 -1 Eagle Ford 40 0 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 46 0 Marcellus 27 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 268 1 Utica 10 0 Williston 23 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.