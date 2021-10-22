38 seconds ago
U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 542
39 mins ago
Oil inventory at Cushing crude hub nears critically low levels
2 hours ago
Schlumberger beats Q3 profit estimates as oilfield activity recovers
21 hours ago
Soaring energy prices increase tensions between Europe’s leaders
22 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE U.S. slows down oil and gas mergers-sources
23 hours ago
Climate policies could spark an ‘even worse’ energy crisis, Saudi finance minister says

U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 542

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 542 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 164 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The DJ-Niobrara region is at 11, down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 0
Arkoma Woodford 2 0
Cana Woodford 22 0
DJ-Niobrara 11 -1
Eagle Ford 40 0
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 46 0
Marcellus 27 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 268 1
Utica 10 0
Williston 23 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.