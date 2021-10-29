U.S. rig count increased by 2 this week, at 544

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 544 rigs. Canada had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 166 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the DJ-Niobrara and the Williston experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|2
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|22
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|12
|1
|Eagle Ford
|40
|0
|Granite Wash
|3
|0
|Haynesville
|46
|0
|Marcellus
|27
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|0
|Permian
|268
|0
|Utica
|10
|0
|Williston
|24
|1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.