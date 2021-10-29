U.S. rig count increased by 2 this week, at 544

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 544 rigs. Canada had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 166 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the DJ-Niobrara and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 2 0 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Cana Woodford 22 0 DJ-Niobrara 12 1 Eagle Ford 40 0 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 46 0 Marcellus 27 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 268 0 Utica 10 0 Williston 24 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.