U.S. rig count increased by 2 this week, at 544

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total count of 544 rigs. Canada had an increase of 2 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 166 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the DJ-Niobrara and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 0
Arkoma Woodford 2 0
Cana Woodford 22 0
DJ-Niobrara 12 1
Eagle Ford 40 0
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 46 0
Marcellus 27 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 268 0
Utica 10 0
Williston 24 1

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

