U.S. rig count had an increase of 3 this week, at 782

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 782   rigs. Canada had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 201 rigs.

U.S. rig count had an increase of 3 this week, at 782 oil and gas 360

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Mississippian, and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Arkoma Woodford region is at 3 down 1 from last week.
  • The Granite Wash region is at 4 down 1 from last week.
  • The Haynesville region is at 70 down 1 from last week.
  • The Permian region is at 349 down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 6 0
Arkoma Woodford 3 -1
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 28 1
DJ-Niobrara 20 0
Eagle Ford 71 0
Granite Wash 4 -1
Haynesville 70 -1
Marcellus 39 0
Mississippian 2 1
Permian 349 -1
Utica 13 0
Williston 42 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

