U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 563

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 563 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 167 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, the Marcellus, and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The DJ-Niobrara region is at 11, down by 1 from last week.

The Utica region is at 10, down 2 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Arkoma Woodford 3 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 24 0 DJ-Niobrara 11 -1 Eagle Ford 42 1 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 47 1 Marcellus 29 1 Permian 278 6 Utica 10 -2 Williston 24 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.