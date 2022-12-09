U.S. rig count had an no decrease of 780 this week, at 4

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total count of 780 rigs. Canada had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 202 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Barnett, the Eagle Ford, and the Granite Wash regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Ardmore Woodford region is at 4 down 1 from last week.

The Cana Woodford region is at 29 down 1 from last week.

The Mississippian region is at 1 down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 4 -1 Arkoma Woodford 3 0 Barnett 3 1 Cana Woodford 29 -1 DJ-Niobrara 20 0 Eagle Ford 72 1 Granite Wash 6 2 Haynesville 69 0 Marcellus 39 0 Mississippian 1 -1 Permian 350 0 Utica 13 0 Williston 42 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.