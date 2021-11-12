5 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 556

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 6 over last week, resulting in a total count of 556 rigs. Canada had an increase of 8 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 168 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Barnett, the Cana Woodford, the Eagle Ford, the Permian and the Utica experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Ardmore Woodford region is at 0, down by 2 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 -2
Arkoma Woodford 3 0
Barnett 1 1
Cana Woodford 24 2
DJ-Niobrara 12 0
Eagle Ford 41 1
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 46 0
Marcellus 28 0
Permian 272 1
Utica 12 2
Williston 24 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

