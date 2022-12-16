U.S. rig count had a decrease of 4 this week, at 776

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total count of 776 rigs. Canada had a decrease of3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 199 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only Haynesville region experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The DJ-Niobrara region is at 19 down 1 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford region is at 71 down 1 from last week.
- The Williston region is at 42 down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|3
|0
|Barnett
|3
|0
|Cana Woodford
|29
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|19
|-1
|Eagle Ford
|71
|-1
|Granite Wash
|6
|0
|Haynesville
|72
|3
|Marcellus
|39
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|0
|Permian
|350
|0
|Utica
|13
|0
|Williston
|42
|-1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.