U.S. rig count had a decrease of 4 this week, at 776

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total count of 776 rigs. Canada had a decrease of3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 199 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only Haynesville region experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The DJ-Niobrara region is at 19 down 1 from last week.

The Eagle Ford region is at 71 down 1 from last week.

The Williston region is at 42 down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 4 0 Arkoma Woodford 3 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 29 0 DJ-Niobrara 19 -1 Eagle Ford 71 -1 Granite Wash 6 0 Haynesville 72 3 Marcellus 39 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 350 0 Utica 13 0 Williston 42 -1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.