U.S. rig count had a decrease of 4 this week, at 776

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes Rig Count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total count of 776 rigs. Canada had a decrease of3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 199 rigs.

U.S. rig count had a decrease of 4 this week, at 776 oil and gas 360

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only Haynesville region experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The DJ-Niobrara region is at 19 down 1 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford region is at 71 down 1 from last week.
  • The Williston region is at 42 down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 3 0
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 29 0
DJ-Niobrara 19 -1
Eagle Ford 71 -1
Granite Wash 6 0
Haynesville 72 3
Marcellus 39 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 350 0
Utica 13 0
Williston 42 -1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

