U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 397

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 397 rigs. Canada had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 176 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Eagle Ford, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Haynesville is at 46, down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|9
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|29
|1
|Granite Wash
|0
|0
|Haynesville
|46
|-1
|Marcellus
|30
|0
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|203
|5
|Utica
|7
|0
|Williston
|13
|1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.