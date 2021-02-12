19 mins ago
U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 397

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 397 rigs. Canada had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 176 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Eagle Ford, the Permian, and the Williston experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Haynesville is at 46, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 9 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 29 1
Granite Wash 0 0
Haynesville 46 -1
Marcellus 30 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 203 5
Utica 7 0
Williston 13 1

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

