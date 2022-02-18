52 mins ago
U.S. rig count increased by 10 this week, at 645

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 10 over last week, resulting in a total count of 645 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 220 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Arkoma Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, the Haynesville, the Marcellus, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Mississippian region is at 0, down by 1 from last week.
  • The Utica region is at 11, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 1 0
Arkoma Woodford 3 1
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 26 1
DJ-Niobrara 14 2
Eagle Ford 54 0
Granite Wash 5 0
Haynesville 58 4
Marcellus 36 1
Mississippian 0 -1
Permian 306 5
Utica 11 -1
Williston 34 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

