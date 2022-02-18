U.S. rig count increased by 10 this week, at 645

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 10 over last week, resulting in a total count of 645 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 220 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Arkoma Woodford, the Cana Woodford, the DJ-Niobrara, the Haynesville, the Marcellus, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 2 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Mississippian region is at 0, down by 1 from last week.
- The Utica region is at 11, down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|1
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|3
|1
|Barnett
|3
|0
|Cana Woodford
|26
|1
|DJ-Niobrara
|14
|2
|Eagle Ford
|54
|0
|Granite Wash
|5
|0
|Haynesville
|58
|4
|Marcellus
|36
|1
|Mississippian
|0
|-1
|Permian
|306
|5
|Utica
|11
|-1
|Williston
|34
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.