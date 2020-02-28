U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 790

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 790 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 240 rigs.

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, DJ-Niobrara, and Permian regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Ardmore Woodford is at 4, down 1 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is at 68, down 2 from last week.
  • The Granite Wash is at 1, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 -1
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 21 2
DJ-Niobrara 20 1
Eagle Ford 68 -2
Granite Wash 1 -1
Haynesville 42 0
Marcellus 38 0
Mississippian 2 0
Permian 411 2
Utica 11 0
Williston 53 0
