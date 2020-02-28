U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 790

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 790 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 240 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, DJ-Niobrara, and Permian regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Ardmore Woodford is at 4, down 1 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 68, down 2 from last week.

The Granite Wash is at 1, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.