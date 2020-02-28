U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 790

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 790 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 240 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, DJ-Niobrara, and Permian regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Ardmore Woodford is at 4, down 1 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is at 68, down 2 from last week.
- The Granite Wash is at 1, down 1 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|-1
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|21
|2
|DJ-Niobrara
|20
|1
|Eagle Ford
|68
|-2
|Granite Wash
|1
|-1
|Haynesville
|42
|0
|Marcellus
|38
|0
|Mississippian
|2
|0
|Permian
|411
|2
|Utica
|11
|0
|Williston
|53
|0