U.S. rig count decreased by 64 this week, at 465

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 64 over last week, resulting in a total count of 465 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 26 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 8 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Arkoma Woodford is at 0, down 1 from last week.

The Cana Woodford is at 4, down 3 from last week.

The DJ Niobrara is at 15, down 1 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 35, down 7 from last week.

The Haynesville is at 34, down 1 from last week.

The Marcellus is at 32, down 3 from last week.

The Permian is at 246, down 37 from last week.

The Williston is at 27, down 7 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.