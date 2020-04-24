3 hours ago
U.S. rig count decreased by 64 this week, at 465

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 64 over last week, resulting in a total count of 465 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 26 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 64 this week, at 465- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 8 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Arkoma Woodford is at 0, down 1 from last week.
  • The Cana Woodford is at 4, down 3 from last week.
  • The DJ Niobrara is at 15, down 1 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is at 35, down 7 from last week.
  • The Haynesville is at 34, down 1 from last week.
  • The Marcellus is at 32, down 3 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 246, down 37 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 27, down 7 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 -1
Barnett 2 0
Cana Woodford 4 -3
DJ-Niobrara 15 -1
Eagle Ford 35 -7
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 34 -1
Marcellus 32 -3
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 246 -37
Utica 9 0
Williston 27 -7
