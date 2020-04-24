U.S. rig count decreased by 64 this week, at 465

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 64 over last week, resulting in a total count of 465 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 26 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 8 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Arkoma Woodford is at 0, down 1 from last week.
- The Cana Woodford is at 4, down 3 from last week.
- The DJ Niobrara is at 15, down 1 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is at 35, down 7 from last week.
- The Haynesville is at 34, down 1 from last week.
- The Marcellus is at 32, down 3 from last week.
- The Permian is at 246, down 37 from last week.
- The Williston is at 27, down 7 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|-1
|Barnett
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|4
|-3
|DJ-Niobrara
|15
|-1
|Eagle Ford
|35
|-7
|Granite Wash
|2
|0
|Haynesville
|34
|-1
|Marcellus
|32
|-3
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|246
|-37
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|27
|-7