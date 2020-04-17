U.S. rig count decreased by 73 this week, at 529

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 73 over last week, resulting in a total count of 529 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 30 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 6 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford is at 7, down 2 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 42, down 9 from last week.

The Haynesville is at 35, down 3 from last week.

The Marcellus is at 35, down 3 from last week.

The Permian is at 283, down 33 from last week.

The Williston is at 34, down 7 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.