U.S. rig count decreased by 73 this week, at 529

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 73 over last week, resulting in a total count of 529 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 30 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 73 this week, at 529- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 6 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford is at 7, down 2 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is at 42, down 9 from last week.
  • The Haynesville is at 35, down 3 from last week.
  • The Marcellus is at 35, down 3 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 283, down 33 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 34, down 7 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 2 0
Cana Woodford 7 -2
DJ-Niobrara 16 0
Eagle Ford 42 -9
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 35 -3
Marcellus 35 -3
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 283 -33
Utica 9 0
Williston 34 -7
