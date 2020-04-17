U.S. rig count decreased by 73 this week, at 529

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 73 over last week, resulting in a total count of 529 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 5 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 30 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 6 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford is at 7, down 2 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is at 42, down 9 from last week.
- The Haynesville is at 35, down 3 from last week.
- The Marcellus is at 35, down 3 from last week.
- The Permian is at 283, down 33 from last week.
- The Williston is at 34, down 7 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|7
|-2
|DJ-Niobrara
|16
|0
|Eagle Ford
|42
|-9
|Granite Wash
|2
|0
|Haynesville
|35
|-3
|Marcellus
|35
|-3
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|283
|-33
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|34
|-7