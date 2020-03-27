U.S. rig count decreased by 44 this week, at 728

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 44 over last week, resulting in a total count of 728 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 44 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 54 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 7 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford is at 13, down 5 from last week.

The DJ-Niobrara is at 19, down 1 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 63, down 4 from last week.

The Haynesville is at 40, down 3 from last week.

The Mississippian is at 1, down 1 from last week.

The Permian is at 382, down 23 from last week.

The Williston is at 49, down 2 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.