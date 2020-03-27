U.S. rig count decreased by 44 this week, at 728

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 44 over last week, resulting in a total count of 728 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 44 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 54 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 7 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford is at 13, down 5 from last week.
- The DJ-Niobrara is at 19, down 1 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is at 63, down 4 from last week.
- The Haynesville is at 40, down 3 from last week.
- The Mississippian is at 1, down 1 from last week.
- The Permian is at 382, down 23 from last week.
- The Williston is at 49, down 2 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|13
|-5
|DJ-Niobrara
|19
|-1
|Eagle Ford
|63
|-4
|Granite Wash
|3
|0
|Haynesville
|40
|-3
|Marcellus
|39
|0
|Mississippian
|1
|-1
|Permian
|382
|-23
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|49
|-2