The 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Lookback – 3/27/2020
Almost 40% of the North Sea workforce has been cut as operators attempt to wrestle with the growing coronavirus crisis.
San Diego MTS expands sustainable transit with 26 more buses from New Flyer
PetroShale Announces 2019 Financial and Operating Results
Edgewater Midstream Adds Strategic Horsepower with New CFO
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: The Port of Corpus Christi seen trouble before, and is open for business.

U.S. rig count decreased by 44 this week, at 728

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 44 over last week, resulting in a total count of 728 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 44 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 54 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 44 this week, at 728- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 7 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford is at 13, down 5 from last week.
  • The DJ-Niobrara is at 19, down 1 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is at 63, down 4 from last week.
  • The Haynesville is at 40, down 3 from last week.
  • The Mississippian is at 1, down 1 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 382, down 23 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 49, down 2 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 13 -5
DJ-Niobrara 19 -1
Eagle Ford 63 -4
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 40 -3
Marcellus 39 0
Mississippian 1 -1
Permian 382 -23
Utica 9 0
Williston 49 -2
