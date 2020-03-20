5 hours ago
U.S. rig count decreased by 20 this week, at 772

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 20 over last week, resulting in a total count of 772 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 77 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 98 rigs.

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Granite Wash regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford is at 18, down 1 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is t 67, down 1 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 405, down 13 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 51, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 18 -1
DJ-Niobrara 20 0
Eagle Ford 67 -1
Granite Wash 3 1
Haynesville 43 0
Marcellus 39 0
Mississippian 2 0
Permian 405 -13
Utica 9 0
Williston 51 -1
