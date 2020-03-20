U.S. rig count decreased by 20 this week, at 772

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 20 over last week, resulting in a total count of 772 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 77 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 98 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Granite Wash regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford is at 18, down 1 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is t 67, down 1 from last week.

The Permian is at 405, down 13 from last week.

The Williston is at 51, down 1 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.