U.S. rig count decreased by 20 this week, at 772

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 20 over last week, resulting in a total count of 772 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 77 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 98 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Granite Wash regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford is at 18, down 1 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is t 67, down 1 from last week.
- The Permian is at 405, down 13 from last week.
- The Williston is at 51, down 1 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|18
|-1
|DJ-Niobrara
|20
|0
|Eagle Ford
|67
|-1
|Granite Wash
|3
|1
|Haynesville
|43
|0
|Marcellus
|39
|0
|Mississippian
|2
|0
|Permian
|405
|-13
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|51
|-1