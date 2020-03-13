5 hours ago
Crown Capital Partners Announces Financial Results for Q4 & Full-Year 2019
PG&E's Pandemic Response Includes Precautionary Health and Safety Actions; Moratorium on Customer Shutoffs for Nonpayment
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Annual 2019 Results, 75% of 2020 Oil Production Hedged at $56.62
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Revised 2020 Capital Program
Lonestar announces bolstered hedge positions
Validere Raises $15M USD Series A Funding led by Wing VC to Accelerate Supply Chain Efficiencies in the Energy Industry

U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 792

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 792 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 27 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 175 rigs.

U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 792- oil and gas 360

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, Marcellus and Permian regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Utica is at 9, down 2 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 4 0
Arkoma Woodford 1 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 19 1
DJ-Niobrara 20 0
Eagle Ford 68 0
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 43 0
Marcellus 39 2
Mississippian 2 0
Permian 418 3
Utica 9 -2
Williston 52 0
