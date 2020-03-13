U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 792

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 792 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 27 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 175 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, Marcellus and Permian regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Utica is at 9, down 2 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.