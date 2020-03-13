U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 792

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 792 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 27 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 175 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, Marcellus and Permian regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Utica is at 9, down 2 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|1
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|19
|1
|DJ-Niobrara
|20
|0
|Eagle Ford
|68
|0
|Granite Wash
|2
|0
|Haynesville
|43
|0
|Marcellus
|39
|2
|Mississippian
|2
|0
|Permian
|418
|3
|Utica
|9
|-2
|Williston
|52
|0