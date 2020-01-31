U.S. rig count down 4 this week, at 790

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. numbers decreased by 4, resulting in the total count decreasing to 790 rigs. Canada increased by 4, resulting in a total Canadian count of 247 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Ardmore Woodford, DJ-Niobara, Eagle Ford, Granite Wash and Permian regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford is at 19, down 2 from last week.
- The Haynesville is at 41, down 2 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|4
|1
|Arkoma Woodford
|2
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|19
|-2
|DJ-Niobrara
|20
|1
|Eagle Ford
|70
|1
|Granite Wash
|1
|1
|Haynesville
|41
|-2
|Marcellus
|40
|0
|Mississippian
|2
|0
|Permian
|406
|1
|Utica
|11
|0
|Williston
|53
|0