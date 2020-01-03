U.S. rig count down 9 this week, at 796

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. numbers decreased by 9, resulting in the total count decreasing to 796 rigs.

Canada decreased over last week by 14 rigs, resulting in a total Canadian count of 85 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, only the Ardmore Woodford region saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Arkoma Woodford is at 2, down 1 from last week.

The Cana Woodford is at 20, down 1 from last week.

The Marcellus is at 40, down 1 from last week.

The Permian is at 403, down 2 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.