45 seconds ago
U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 650
46 mins ago
Global oil tanker rates jolt higher on high fuel prices, risk premiums
2 hours ago
Exclusive: China boosts oil reserves, ignoring U.S. push for global release
3 hours ago
Oil prices take breather as Russia advances further on Ukraine
21 hours ago
Emerging energy and technology took the spotlight at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
22 hours ago
U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel inventories fall -EIA

U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 650

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 650 rigs. Canada had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 224 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Haynesville, the Mississippian, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Granite Wash region is at 3, down by 2 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 1 0
Arkoma Woodford 3 0
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 28 2
DJ-Niobrara 14 0
Eagle Ford 54 0
Granite Wash 3 -2
Haynesville 61 3
Marcellus 36 0
Mississippian 1 1
Permian 309 3
Utica 11 0
Williston 34 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.