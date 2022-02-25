U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 650

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 5 over last week, resulting in a total count of 650 rigs. Canada had an increase of 4 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 224 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Haynesville, the Mississippian, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Granite Wash region is at 3, down by 2 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 3 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 28 2 DJ-Niobrara 14 0 Eagle Ford 54 0 Granite Wash 3 -2 Haynesville 61 3 Marcellus 36 0 Mississippian 1 1 Permian 309 3 Utica 11 0 Williston 34 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.