U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 613

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 613 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 218 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Granite Wash, the Permian, the Utica, and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Arkoma Woodford region is at 2, down by 1 from last week.

The Cana Woodford region is at 25, down 1 from last week.

The Marcellus region is at 33, down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Arkoma Woodford 2 -1 Barnett 2 0 Cana Woodford 25 -1 DJ-Niobrara 12 0 Eagle Ford 50 0 Granite Wash 5 1 Haynesville 54 0 Marcellus 33 -1 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 294 1 Utica 12 1 Williston 31 4

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.