U.S. rig count increased by 8 this week, at 392

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 8 over last week, resulting in a total count of 392 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 171 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Haynesville, the Permian, and the Utica experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford is at 9, down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 9 -1 DJ-Niobrara 7 0 Eagle Ford 28 0 Granite Wash 0 0 Haynesville 47 2 Marcellus 30 0 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 198 6 Utica 7 2 Williston 12 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.