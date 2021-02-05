U.S. rig count increased by 8 this week, at 392

2 mins ago
This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 8 over last week, resulting in a total count of 392 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 171 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Haynesville, the Permian, and the Utica experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Cana Woodford is at 9, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 9 -1
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 28 0
Granite Wash 0 0
Haynesville 47 2
Marcellus 30 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 198 6
Utica 7 2
Williston 12 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

