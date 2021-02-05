U.S. rig count increased by 8 this week, at 392

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 8 over last week, resulting in a total count of 392 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 171 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Haynesville, the Permian, and the Utica experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Cana Woodford is at 9, down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|9
|-1
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|28
|0
|Granite Wash
|0
|0
|Haynesville
|47
|2
|Marcellus
|30
|0
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|198
|6
|Utica
|7
|2
|Williston
|12
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.