2 mins ago
U.S. rig count increased by 13 this week, at 663
33 mins ago
Some shale deals stall after Russian ban whipsaws oil prices
2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Russia’s Surgut works with China to allow oil sales to go on
3 hours ago
Exxon weighs Bakken asset sale after getting interest
21 hours ago
American Hydrogen presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
22 hours ago
Interview with David Moore of ESG Solutions

U.S. rig count increased by 13 this week, at 663

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / MLP News / Natural Gas News / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 13 over last week, resulting in a total count of 663 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 206 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, the Permian, and the Utica regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Arkoma Woodford 2 0
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 28 0
DJ-Niobrara 14 0
Eagle Ford 56 2
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 65 2
Marcellus 36 0
Mississippian 1 0
Permian 316 6
Utica 12 1
Williston 34 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.