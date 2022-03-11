U.S. rig count increased by 13 this week, at 663

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 13 over last week, resulting in a total count of 663 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 11 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 206 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Eagle Ford, the Haynesville, the Permian, and the Utica regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, no regions experienced a decrease this week:

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 28 0 DJ-Niobrara 14 0 Eagle Ford 56 2 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 65 2 Marcellus 36 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 316 6 Utica 12 1 Williston 34 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.