U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 402

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of  1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 402 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 25 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 116 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Cana Woodford, the Permian, and the Utica experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Haynesville is at 45, down 1 from last week.
  • The Marcellus is at 30, down 1 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 12, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 11 2
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 29 0
Granite Wash 0 0
Haynesville 45 -1
Marcellus 30 -1
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 212 1
Utica 9 2
Williston 12 -1

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

