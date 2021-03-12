U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 402

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 402 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 25 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 116 rigs.

Copy to a new draft

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Cana Woodford, the Permian, and the Utica experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Haynesville is at 45, down 1 from last week.

The Marcellus is at 30, down 1 from last week.

The Williston is at 12, down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 11 2 DJ-Niobrara 7 0 Eagle Ford 29 0 Granite Wash 0 0 Haynesville 45 -1 Marcellus 30 -1 Mississippian 0 0 Permian 212 1 Utica 9 2 Williston 12 -1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.