U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 402

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an decrease of 1 over last week, resulting in a total count of 402 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 25 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 116 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 3 regions, the Cana Woodford, the Permian, and the Utica experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 3 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Haynesville is at 45, down 1 from last week.
- The Marcellus is at 30, down 1 from last week.
- The Williston is at 12, down 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|11
|2
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|29
|0
|Granite Wash
|0
|0
|Haynesville
|45
|-1
|Marcellus
|30
|-1
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|212
|1
|Utica
|9
|2
|Williston
|12
|-1
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.