U.S. rig count had an increase of 7 this week, at 670

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 7 over last week, resulting in a total count of 670 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 36 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 140 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Eagle Ford, the Granite Wash, the Haynesville, the Permian, and the Williston regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Cana Woodford region is at 24, down by 4 from last week.

The Utica region is at 11, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 2 0 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 24 -4 DJ-Niobrara 14 0 Eagle Ford 56 1 Granite Wash 4 1 Haynesville 67 1 Marcellus 36 0 Mississippian 1 0 Permian 319 3 Utica 11 -1 Williston 34 1

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.