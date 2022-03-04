25 mins ago
TAQ Energy presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
1 hour ago
Traders ramp up bullish bets in U.S. oil options as prices soar
2 hours ago
Biden called to unleash shale to counter deepening energy crisis
3 hours ago
U.S. rig count had no change this week, stays at 650
3 hours ago
Oil jumps toward US$115 as Ukraine conflict offsets Iran supply hope
4 hours ago
EU considers energy sanctions on Russia after nuclear power plant attack

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had no change over last week, resulting in a total count of 650 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 7 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 217 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Haynesville, the Mississippian, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Ardmore Woodford region is at 0, down by 1 from last week.
  • The Arkoma Woodford region is at 2, down 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 -1
Arkoma Woodford 2 -1
Barnett 3 0
Cana Woodford 28 2
DJ-Niobrara 14 0
Eagle Ford 54 0
Granite Wash 3 0
Haynesville 63 2
Marcellus 36 0
Mississippian 1 1
Permian 310 1
Utica 11 0
Williston 34 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

