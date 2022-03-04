U.S. rig count had no change this week, stays at 650

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had no change over last week, resulting in a total count of 650 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 7 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 217 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, the Cana Woodford, the Haynesville, the Mississippian, and the Permian regions experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 2 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Ardmore Woodford region is at 0, down by 1 from last week.

The Arkoma Woodford region is at 2, down 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 -1 Arkoma Woodford 2 -1 Barnett 3 0 Cana Woodford 28 2 DJ-Niobrara 14 0 Eagle Ford 54 0 Granite Wash 3 0 Haynesville 63 2 Marcellus 36 0 Mississippian 1 1 Permian 310 1 Utica 11 0 Williston 34 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.