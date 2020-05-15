U.S. rig count decreased by 35 this week, at 339

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 35 over last week, resulting in a total count of 339 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 23 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:
- The Ardmore Woodford is at 2, down 1 from last week.
- The Eagle Ford is at 24, down 3 from last week.
- The Permian is at 175, down 23 from last week.
- The Williston is at 16, down 4 from last week.
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|2
|-1
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|2
|0
|Cana Woodford
|4
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|24
|-3
|Granite Wash
|2
|0
|Haynesville
|32
|0
|Marcellus
|30
|0
|Mississippian
|0
|0
|Permian
|175
|-23
|Utica
|8
|0
|Williston
|16
|-4