U.S. rig count decreased by 35 this week, at 339

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 35 over last week, resulting in a total count of 339 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 23 rigs.

Click here to access EnerCom’s interactive rig count dashboards with data for all basins.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Ardmore Woodford is at 2, down 1 from last week.
  • The Eagle Ford is at 24, down 3 from last week.
  • The Permian is at 175, down 23 from last week.
  • The Williston is at 16, down 4 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 2 -1
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 2 0
Cana Woodford 4 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 24 -3
Granite Wash 2 0
Haynesville 32 0
Marcellus 30 0
Mississippian 0 0
Permian 175 -23
Utica 8 0
Williston 16 -4
