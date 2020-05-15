U.S. rig count decreased by 35 this week, at 339

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had a decrease of 35 over last week, resulting in a total count of 339 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 3 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 23 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, no regions saw an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 4 regions experienced a decrease this week:

The Ardmore Woodford is at 2, down 1 from last week.

The Eagle Ford is at 24, down 3 from last week.

The Permian is at 175, down 23 from last week.

The Williston is at 16, down 4 from last week.

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.