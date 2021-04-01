U.S. rig count increased by 13 this week, at 430

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 13 over last week, resulting in a total count of 430 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 12 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 69 rigs.
Breakdown by region
Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 4 regions, the Eagle Ford, the Granite Wash, the Mississippian, and the Permian experienced an increase this week.
Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:
- The Haynesville region is at 44, down by 1 from last week.
|Major Basin Variances
|This Week
|+/-
|Ardmore Woodford
|0
|0
|Arkoma Woodford
|0
|0
|Barnett
|1
|0
|Cana Woodford
|12
|0
|DJ-Niobrara
|7
|0
|Eagle Ford
|33
|2
|Granite Wash
|1
|1
|Haynesville
|44
|-1
|Marcellus
|30
|0
|Mississippian
|224
|3
|Permian
|221
|5
|Utica
|9
|0
|Williston
|14
|0
All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.