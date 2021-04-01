U.S. rig count increased by 13 this week, at 430

Oil and Gas 360

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 13 over last week, resulting in a total count of 430 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 12 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 69 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 4 regions, the Eagle Ford, the Granite Wash, the Mississippian, and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

The Haynesville region is at 44, down by 1 from last week.

Major Basin Variances This Week +/- Ardmore Woodford 0 0 Arkoma Woodford 0 0 Barnett 1 0 Cana Woodford 12 0 DJ-Niobrara 7 0 Eagle Ford 33 2 Granite Wash 1 1 Haynesville 44 -1 Marcellus 30 0 Mississippian 224 3 Permian 221 5 Utica 9 0 Williston 14 0

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.