U.S. rig count increased by 13 this week, at 430

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of  13 over last week, resulting in a total count of 430 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 12 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 69 rigs.

Breakdown by region

Of the regions tracked by Baker Hughes, 4 regions, the Eagle Ford, the Granite Wash, the Mississippian, and the Permian experienced an increase this week.

Meanwhile, 1 region experienced a decrease this week:

  • The Haynesville region is at 44, down by 1 from last week.

 

Major Basin Variances This Week +/-
Ardmore Woodford 0 0
Arkoma Woodford 0 0
Barnett 1 0
Cana Woodford 12 0
DJ-Niobrara 7 0
Eagle Ford 33 2
Granite Wash 1 1
Haynesville 44 -1
Marcellus 30 0
Mississippian 224 3
Permian 221 5
Utica 9 0
Williston 14 0

 

All other regions saw no net change in the active rig count.

 

